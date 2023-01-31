The Global Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation (HSCT) Market is forecast to grow by $2383.61 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation (HSCT) Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the hematopoietic stem cells transplantation (HSCT) market and is forecast to grow by $2383.61 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Our report on the hematopoietic stem cells transplantation (HSCT) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by availability of technologically advanced equipment, increasing investments in field of regenerative medicines, and rising number of HSCT.



The hematopoietic stem cells transplantation (HSCT) market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Bone marrow transplant

• Peripheral blood stem cell transplant

• Cord blood transplant



By Type

• Autologous HSCT

• Allogeneic HSCT



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing demand for personalized medicine as one of the prime reasons driving the hematopoietic stem cells transplantation (HSCT) market growth during the next few years. Also, decreasing morbidity and mortality rate and advent of cord blood banking will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the hematopoietic stem cells transplantation (HSCT) market covers the following areas:

• Hematopoietic stem cells transplantation (HSCT) market sizing

• Hematopoietic stem cells transplantation (HSCT) market forecast

• Hematopoietic stem cells transplantation (HSCT) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hematopoietic stem cells transplantation (HSCT) market vendors that include Athersys Inc., Beike Biotechnology Co. Ltd., bluebird bio Inc., Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., FUJIFILM Corp., Gamida Cell Ltd., Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., MEDIPOST Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Mesoblast Ltd., Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., Sanofi SA, Sartorius CellGenix GmbH, Taiga Biotechnologies Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Talaris Therapeutics Inc., ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., and AllCells Corp. Also, the hematopoietic stem cells transplantation (HSCT) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



