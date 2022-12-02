U.S. markets open in 4 minutes

The global HPV testing and Pap test market is projected to reach USD 9.2 billion by 2027 from USD 4.9 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 13.2%

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by factors such as increased production HPV diagnostic products and government initiatives. On the other hand, challenges associated with HPV testing and Pap test is uncertain reimbursement scenarios is the major factors hampering the growth of this market.

New York, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "HPV Testing and Pap Test Market by Test, End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2027"


The HPV testing segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the HPV testing and Pap test market, by test type, during the forecast period
The HPV testing and Pap test market is segmented into HPV testing and Pap test.In 2021, HPV testing segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the HPV testing and Pap test market.

Increase in number of product approval and increased focus on reducing cancer cases are major factor contributing to the growth of this segment.

The cervical cancer screening segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the HPV testing and Pap test market, by application, during the forecast period
The HPV testing and Pap test market is segmented into cervical cancer screening and vaginal cancer screening.In 2021, HPV testing segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the HPV testing and Pap test market.

Increasing funding for the prevention of cervical cancer are major factor contributing to the growth of this segment.

The hospitals segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the HPV testing and Pap test market, by end user, during the forecast period
The HPV testing and Pap test market is segmented into laboratories, hospitals and physician’s offices & clinics based on end user.In 2021, the hospitals segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the HPV testing and Pap test market.

Emerging markets offer lucrative growth opportunities are major factors contributing to the growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in HPV testing and Pap test market
The global HPV testing and Pap test market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Increasing number of conferences focused on creating awareness of cervical cancer is driving the growth of the HPV testing and Pap test market in this region.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 30%
• By Designation: C-level - 27%, D-level - 18%, and Others - 55%
• By Region: North America - 51%, Europe - 21%, Asia Pacific - 18%, Latin America – 6%, and the Middle East & Africa – 4%

Lists of Companies Profiled in the Report:
• Abbott Laboratories (US)
• Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)
• Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)
• Hologic, Inc. (US)
• Quest Diagnostics (US)
• Qiagen N.V. (Netherland)
• Seegene, Inc. (US)
• Femasys, Inc. (US)
• Arbor Vita Corporation (US)
• Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India)
• EverlyWell, Inc. (US)
• Nurx, Inc. (US)
• Dalrada Corporation (US)
• NeoDiagnostix (US)
• Jiangsu Mole Bioscience Co., Ltd. (China)
• Sansure Biotech Inc. (China)

Research Coverage:
This report provides a detailed picture of the global HPV testing and Pap test market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as test type, application, end user and region.

The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:
The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall HPV testing and Pap test market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.

This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03629283/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


