Global Hydrogen Generators Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Hydrogen Generators estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.6% over the period 2020-2027. On-Site, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.3% CAGR and reach US$908 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Portable segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $311.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.3% CAGR

- The Hydrogen Generators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$311.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$69.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 68 Featured)

Air Liquide S.A.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Deokyang Co., Ltd.

EPOCH Energy Technology Corporation

Hydrogenics Corporation

Idroenergy

ITM Power Plc

Linde plc

McPhy Energy S.A.

Messer Group

Nel ASA

Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC

Proton OnSite





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Hydrogen: A Clean Fuel with Huge Potential

Focus Shifts to the Development of Cost Effective Techniques

for Hydrogen Production

Hydrogen?s Growing Role in Energy Mix to Fuel Hydrogen

Generators Market

Market Benefits from Rising Needs of End-Use Markets

Hydrogen Production: Captive Vs Merchant Production

Global Hydrogen Production Capacity (in MMT) by Merchant and

Captive Segments

Hydrogen Generators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Demand for Clean Energy Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

Rising Carbon Dioxide Emissions Drive Focus onto Clean Energy:

Global CO2 Emissions Breakdown (in %) by Region for 2018

Technological Advancements Bring in New Growth Opportunities

A Peek into Select New Hydrogen Technology Innovations

Increasing Demand for Fuel Cell-Powered Electric Vehicles to

Drive Market Growth

Global Sales of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles by Model for 2019

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Powered Vehicles Unveiled During the Period

2014-2018

Hydrogen FCEVs Combat GHG Emissions

FCEV Targets Set by the Hydrogen Council for the Years 2030 and

2050

Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions: Breakdown (in %) by Sector for

2019

Hydrogen Refueling Infrastructure: Critical for the Success of

FCVs

Number of Public and Private Hydrogen Refueling Stations by

Region (As of 2019)

Top Countries in Terms of Number of Hydrogen Refueling Stations

(As of 2019-End)

Select Hydrogen Infrastructure Development Programs

High Costs: The Achilles Heel of Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Government Regulations and Policies: Critical for Market

Penetration

Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select

Regions/Countries

Visions of an All-Hydrogen Economy Drives Interest in Fuel Cells

Power Plants Shift to Hydrogen Generators to Save Costs

Rising Significance of Green Hydrogen Augurs Well for Hydrogen

Generators Market

Aircraft Manufacturing Industry Looks to Integrate Hydrogen

Fuel Cells

Global Aircraft Fuel Cells Market Revenues Breakdown (in %) by

Region: 2019

Laboratories Increasingly Replace Gas Cylinders with Hydrogen

Generators

International Level Collaborations to Accelerate Technology

Development for H2 Supply

Technological Advancements in Hydrogen Production and Storage

Titania to Power Future Hydrogen Production

Affordable and Commonly Found Minerals to Replace Platinum as

Catalyst

Hydrogen Electrolysis: A Potential Laden Energy Storage Solution

Promising Hydrogen-based Innovations from HyTech Power

Researchers Explore Novel Options for Hydrogen Generation

Research & Development Work in Generation of Hydrogen from Biomass

Hydrogen 2.0: Unlocking Major Economic Potential of Hydrogen

Solar Energy Powers Simple Hydrogen Storage Solution

Carnegie Institution Discovers New Hydrogen Storage Method

Self-Healing Membrane to Potentially Extend Hydrogen Fuel

Cells’ Life

Researchers Develop Pajarito Powder for Hydrogen Fuel Cells

New Nanomaterial to Allow Cost-Efficient Production of Hydrogen

for Fuel Cell Cars

Product Overview

Introduction to Hydrogen

Energy Density of Various Fuel Types

Flammability and Auto Ignition Temperature Properties of

Various Fuel Types

Hydrogen Generators: A Definition

Hydrogen Production Technologies: A General Perspective

Thermochemical Production Technologies

Steam Methane Reforming (SMR)

Partial Oxidation

Autothermal Reforming

Methanol Reformation

Ammonia Cracking

Sorbent-enhanced Catalytic Steam-reforming System

Thermal Plasma-Reformer Technology

Sulfur-Iodide Cycle/Thermochemical Water-Splitting Process

Natural Gas-Reforming

Gasification of Heavy Hydrocarbons

Coal Gasification

Biomass Gasification

Bio Hydrogen Process

Electrolytic Production Technologies

Water Electrolysis

Alkaline Electrolysis

Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEM) Electrolysis

High-Temperature Electrolysis

Photolytic Production Technologies

Photoelectrochemical Hydrogen Production

Photobiological Hydrogen Production / Biophotolysis

Other Hydrogen Production Technologies

Dark Fermentation

Application of Hydrogen in Select End-Use Domains

Chemical Processing

Petrochemical Industry

Industrial Applications

Fuel Cells

Usage of Hydrogen as Fuel in Road Vehicles

Other Industries



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hydrogen Generators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

On-Site by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for On-Site by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for On-Site by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Portable by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Portable by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Steam Reformer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Steam Reformer by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Steam Reformer by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electrolysis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Electrolysis by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Electrolysis by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Chemicals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemicals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuel

Cells by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Fuel Cells by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Fuel Cells by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Petroleum by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Petroleum by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Petroleum by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Hydrogen Generators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Rising Fuel Cells Demand Fosters Growth in Hydrogen Generators

Market

Cumulative Sales of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles (Units) in the

US for the Period 2016-2019

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Sales (in Units) by Model in the US

for the Year 2019

US Government Intensifies Efforts on Hydrogen Energy Development

Government’s Vital Role in Promoting a Hydrogen Economy

Select Statistics on Hydrogen Production

US Hydrogen Production (in MMT) by Merchant Hydrogen and

Captive Hydrogen for 2019

US Merchant Hydrogen Production Capacity Breakdown (in %) by

Type for 2019

US Refineries Hydrogen Production Capacity (Million Standard

Cubic Feet Per Day or MMSCFD) by State (2019)

US Hydrogen Refinery Market: Production Capacity of Captive,

On-Purpose Hydrogen by Company for 2019

Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hydrogen Generators by Product Type - On-Site and Portable -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Product Type - On-Site and Portable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Site

and Portable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hydrogen Generators by Process - Steam Reformer and

Electrolysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Process - Steam Reformer and Electrolysis Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steam

Reformer and Electrolysis for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hydrogen Generators by Application - Chemicals, Fuel Cells,

Petroleum and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Application - Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hydrogen Generators by Product Type - On-Site and Portable -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Product Type - On-Site and Portable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Site

and Portable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hydrogen Generators by Process - Steam Reformer and

Electrolysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Process - Steam Reformer and Electrolysis Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steam

Reformer and Electrolysis for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hydrogen Generators by Application - Chemicals, Fuel Cells,

Petroleum and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Application - Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Hydrogen Generators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Japan?s Vision of a Hydrogen Society Bodes Well for Fuel Cells,

Driving Growth in Hydrogen Generators Market

Japan to Double Hydrogen Filling Stations

Japanese Government?s Target for Hydrogen Infrastructure:

Number of Hydrogen Stations to be Built by 2020, 2025 and 2030

Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hydrogen Generators by Product Type - On-Site and Portable -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Product Type - On-Site and Portable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Site

and Portable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hydrogen Generators by Process - Steam Reformer and

Electrolysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Process - Steam Reformer and Electrolysis Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steam

Reformer and Electrolysis for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hydrogen Generators by Application - Chemicals, Fuel Cells,

Petroleum and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Application - Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Hydrogen Generators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Hydrogen Fuel Cells Market in China: An Overview

Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Vehicles Production in China (in Units) for

the Years 2016-2019

Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hydrogen Generators by Product Type - On-Site and Portable -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Product Type - On-Site and Portable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Site

and Portable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hydrogen Generators by Process - Steam Reformer and

Electrolysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Process - Steam Reformer and Electrolysis Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steam

Reformer and Electrolysis for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hydrogen Generators by Application - Chemicals, Fuel Cells,

Petroleum and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Application - Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Hydrogen Generators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

European Merchant Hydrogen Production Breakdown (in %) by Type

for 2019

Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hydrogen Generators by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hydrogen Generators by Product Type - On-Site and Portable -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Product Type - On-Site and Portable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Site

and Portable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hydrogen Generators by Process - Steam Reformer and

Electrolysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Process - Steam Reformer and Electrolysis Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steam

Reformer and Electrolysis for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hydrogen Generators by Application - Chemicals, Fuel Cells,

Petroleum and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Application - Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Hydrogen Generators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 76: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hydrogen Generators by Product Type - On-Site and Portable -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: France Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Product Type - On-Site and Portable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Site

and Portable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hydrogen Generators by Process - Steam Reformer and

Electrolysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Process - Steam Reformer and Electrolysis Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steam

Reformer and Electrolysis for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hydrogen Generators by Application - Chemicals, Fuel Cells,

Petroleum and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Application - Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Hydrogen Generators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 85: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hydrogen Generators by Product Type - On-Site and Portable -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Product Type - On-Site and Portable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

On-Site and Portable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hydrogen Generators by Process - Steam Reformer and

Electrolysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Process - Steam Reformer and Electrolysis Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators

by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steam

Reformer and Electrolysis for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hydrogen Generators by Application - Chemicals, Fuel Cells,

Petroleum and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Application - Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 94: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hydrogen Generators by Product Type - On-Site and Portable -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Product Type - On-Site and Portable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Site

and Portable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hydrogen Generators by Process - Steam Reformer and

Electrolysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Process - Steam Reformer and Electrolysis Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steam

Reformer and Electrolysis for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hydrogen Generators by Application - Chemicals, Fuel Cells,

Petroleum and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Application - Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Hydrogen Generators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 103: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hydrogen Generators by Product Type - On-Site and Portable -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: UK Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Product Type - On-Site and Portable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Site

and Portable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 106: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hydrogen Generators by Process - Steam Reformer and

Electrolysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: UK Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Process - Steam Reformer and Electrolysis Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steam

Reformer and Electrolysis for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 109: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hydrogen Generators by Application - Chemicals, Fuel Cells,

Petroleum and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 110: UK Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by

Application - Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 112: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hydrogen Generators by Product Type - On-Site and Portable -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Spain Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by



