U.S. markets open in 3 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,551.50
    +7.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,413.00
    +24.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,652.00
    +64.75 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,251.20
    +1.70 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.11
    -0.55 (-0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.40
    +2.60 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    -0.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1589
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.94
    +0.96 (+6.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3743
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7010
    -0.1090 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,470.78
    +1,657.83 (+2.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,457.48
    -16.85 (-1.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.95
    -29.32 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026 Featuring F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Bristol Myers Squibb Co, Merck & Co., GSK, Novartis, AstraZeneca, and Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immunotherapy Drugs Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global immunotherapy drugs market was valued at USD 169.47 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 326.36 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.54%.

The major factor responsible for growth in the immunotherapy drugs industry is an increase in demand for outsourcing the manufacturing of immunotherapy drugs by several biopharmaceuticals and biotechnological companies and resistance against conventional treatments. Major key players and other prominent vendors engaged in the immunotherapy drugs domain are constantly focusing on product launches, product approvals, R&D activities, and expanding their organic growth.

GLOBAL IMMUNOTHERAPY MARKET SEGMENTS

The monoclonal antibody segment accounted for the high share of 72.6% of the global immunotherapy drugs market in 2020. Significant advances in the field, notably, and the unprecedented results obtained using monoclonal antibodies that attach themselves to lymphocytes. This restores their functioning toward tumor cell and thus create a defense for the body against cancer.

The autoimmune diseases segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020. It is expected to post an incremental growth of USD 23.95 billion with 33% absolute growth during the forecast period. The segment's growth is attributed to the increase in the prevalence of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases (IMIDs), including autoimmune and auto-inflammatory diseases.

In 2020, the cancer segment accounted for the highest market share of 45.33%. Immunotherapies in oncology have been widely popularized by developing curative therapies, such as CAR T-cell. However, developing personalized therapies such as CAR T-cell to treat various types of cancers may pose significant challenges, such as educating medical personnel regarding the procedures and creating a convenient process for engineering T-cells of the patients and infusing them.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America: North America has the highest share among all the regions and is likely to witness an absolute growth of around 105% during the forecast period. The rise in the immunotherapy drugs industry is primarily attributable to the increasing incidence rates of various types of cancers such as non-Hodgkin lymphoma, Hodgkin lymphoma, melanoma of the skin, and leukemia, etc.

Europe: Europeans represent about one-tenth of the global population, yet one in four of all cancer diagnoses occur in this region. This region is likely to witness an absolute growth of around 84% during the forecast period.

APAC: APAC is witnessing growing demand mainly due to a large and growing population. In APAC, various opportunities associated with the growth of the cancer immunotherapy drugs market are increasing, and government initiatives will further improve the healthcare sector.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

The major vendors such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, AstraZeneca, and Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) is a biopharmaceutical company that is helping - outpatients in succeeding aliments by delivering innovative products. It has owned innovative drugs such as OPDIVO Immunotherapy Drugs for a wider range of diseases.

Market competitiveness is expected to increase during the forecast period as the vendors constantly focus on expanding their product portfolios.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • The emergence of various diseases in developing countries is propelling the usage of monoclonal antibodies, demanding the introduction of newer immunotherapies and creating opportunities for the market.

  • Cancer immunotherapy drugs revolutionized in cancer therapies that have begun to shift curve of cancer patients by increasing their lifespan.

  • The increasing immunotherapy drugs pipeline coupled with the emergence of the pandemic has scaled up the production of medicines.

  • By product, the adoptive cell therapy segment is expected to witness absolute growth of 1280% during the forecast period.

  • The recent trend of mergers and acquisitions is boosting the growth of the immunotherapy drugs industry. For instance, Bristol-Myers Squibb's one of most recent and high-value transactions was the acquisition of Celgene in January 2018.

Key Vendors

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche

  • Bristol Myers Squibb Company

  • Merck & Co., Inc.

  • GlaxoSmithKline

  • Novartis

  • AstraZeneca

  • Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Other Prominent Vendors

  • AbbVie

  • Alexion Pharmaceuticals

  • Amgen

  • Bayer

  • Dendreon

  • Dynavax

  • Eli Lilly and Company

  • Elusys Therapeutics, Inc

  • Gilead Sciences, Inc

  • NBE Therapeutics

  • Pfizer, Inc

  • Sanofi

  • Seagen Inc.

  • Teva pharmaceuticals

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Launch of Next-Generation Immunotherapies
8.2 COVID-19 as Growth Catalyst
8.3 Investment in R&D Activities
8.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Prevalence of Cancer & Autoimmune Diseases
9.2 Approval of Novel Immunotherapy Drugs
9.3 Surge in Adoption of Car T-Cell Therapies

10 Market Restraints
10.1 Expensive Nature of Immunotherapy
10.2 Personalized Approach Through Biomarkers
10.3 Time-Consuming Production Cycle

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Immunotherapy Drugs
11.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12 Product
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Monoclonal Antibody
12.4 Immune System Modulators
12.5 Car T-Cell Therapy

13 Application
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Cancer
13.4 Autoimmune & Inflammatory Diseases

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4582mz

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Ford jumps after big earnings beat

    Ford shares jumped in the after-market after the automaker reported a big earnings beat, and upped its 2021 EBIT guidance for a 2nd time this year.&nbsp;

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Suncor doubles dividend as oil price surge powers profit

    The company, Canada's No.2 oil and gas producer, has generated strong free cash flow this year as energy prices soar on tight supplies and growing global fuel demand. Earlier this month, the North American crude oil benchmark hit a seven-year high of more than $85 per barrel. The rebound helped Suncor reinstate its dividend to pre-pandemic 2019 levels of 42 Canadian cents per share, from 21 Canadian cents per share.

  • Should Biogen Investors Be Preparing for the Worst?

    With sagging sales and lackluster data in a recent trial, what does the future hold for shareholders?

  • We may need to start thinking about Tesla at $3 trillion: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Climbing Over 50%

    2021 has been marked by a litany of worries; from inflation getting out of hand, to the Fed’s tapering of its stimulus program, to fears of a slowdown in economic recovery amidst global shortages, supply chain issues and rising energy prices. Still, all these haven’t affected the stock market’s performance, with the main indexes constantly notching new highs. Even after September’s sharp drop, October has seen a swift bounce back. So, where to now? J.P. Morgan appears confident the bull run has

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • Shell ups CO2 reduction targets as profits fall below $4.1bn

    New carbon targets leave out the bulk of greenhouse emissions from the business, however, which are released when customers burn fuel.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love the Most

    In this article, we examine Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood’s portfolio management strategies. We also reviewed 10 stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood love the most. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to 5 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love The Most. CNBC’s Jim Cramer, who dubs Ark Invest’s top stock […]

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • Why Shares of Mastercard Are Falling Today

    Shares of Mastercard (NYSE: MA) had fallen more than 6% as of 12:07 p.m. EDT today after the company's rival Visa (NYSE: V) reported earnings yesterday. For the fourth fiscal quarter of the year, Visa reported earnings per share of $1.65 on total revenue of $6.6 billion. Payments volume at Visa grew 17% from the fourth fiscal quarter of 2020, while cross-border payments volume jumped 38% on a year-over-year basis.

  • Why Visa Stock Just Dropped 4.5%

    Shares of credit card giant Visa (NYSE: V) had dropped 4.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT Wednesday despite the company beating earnings in its fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report released last night. Heading into Q4, analysts had forecast that Visa would earn $1.54 per share on revenue of $6.5 billion. As it turned out, Visa "beat" on both the top and bottom lines, reporting adjusted profit of $1.62 per share on sales of $6.6 billion --and when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), profit of $1.65 per share -- but that wasn't good enough for investors.

  • I Can't Confirm the Rumors on Aurinia, but I Can Confirm the Charts

    In this updated daily bar chart of AUPH, below, we can see that prices rallied into late September before correcting lower for a few days. AUPH is trading above the rising 50-day moving average line and the rising 200-day line. AUPH is roughly twice the level of the 200-day line so they are considered extended or overbought in some circles.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 7% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield. Although investing in stocks is about much more than high dividend yields, such as long-term dividend […]

  • Billionaire Tudor Jones: This is the ‘single biggest threat' to stocks and society — protect yourself now

    Regardless of what the officials do, you can take action to protect your portfolio.

  • Twilio stock dives 13% after weak earnings guidance, COO’s announced departure

    Twilio reported a third-quarter loss of $224.1 million, or $1.26 a share, on sales of $740.2 million, up from $448 million a year ago. After adjusting for stock compensation and other factors, Twilio reported a profit of a penny a share, worse than adjusted earnings of 4 cents a share a year ago.

  • Why Fiserv Plunged Today

    After all, Fiserv's third-quarter numbers of 10% non-GAAP (adjusted) revenue growth and 23% adjusted earnings-per-share growth were solid, beating analyst expectations. Fiserv is one of the largest traditional players, after acquiring rival First Data back in 2019. While the loss of that much processing volume is significant, there may be a few silver linings here that could make the sell-off a buying opportunity.

  • 15 Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best stocks to invest in right now according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now According to Hedge Funds. Choosing the right stocks to add to an investment portfolio […]

  • Nio Stock Dropped Wednesday: Is This an Opportunity?

    After kicking off Wednesday on a positive note and popping by 2% in early morning trading, electric vehicle stock Nio (NYSE: NIO) shed all of those gains and then some. At the close of the session, Nio shares were down by 2.9%. Nio's chief rival Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is firing on all cylinders.

  • Samsung Sees Chip Crunch Persisting After Profit Tops Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said the tight supply of chips that’s hurting industries worldwide is set to persist through next year, as it reported quarterly profit boosted by rising prices at its semiconductor business.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe South Korean giant, both a major producer and consumer of chips that go in