Global Indemnity Group's (NYSE:GBLI) Dividend Will Be $0.25

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NYSE:GBLI) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.25 per share on the 30th of June. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 3.6%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Global Indemnity Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before this announcement, Global Indemnity Group was paying out 89% of earnings, but a comparatively small 15% of free cash flows. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continue, we could see the payout ratio reaching 29% which is fairly sustainable.

Global Indemnity Group Is Still Building Its Track Record

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. The last annual payment of $1.00 was flat on the annual payment from5 years ago. Global Indemnity Group hasn't been paying a dividend for very long, so we wouldn't get to excited about its record of growth just yet.

Global Indemnity Group Might Find It Hard To Grow Its Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Global Indemnity Group has grown earnings per share at 37% per year over the past five years. EPS is growing rapidly, although the company is also paying out a large portion of its profits as dividends. If earnings keep growing, the dividend may be sustainable, but generally we'd prefer to see a fast growing company reinvest in further growth.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Global Indemnity Group that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

