U.S. markets open in 2 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,099.75
    -20.75 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,763.00
    -149.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,516.00
    -89.00 (-0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,879.00
    -9.70 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.40
    -0.10 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.90
    +9.20 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    22.09
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0679
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.61
    +0.82 (+3.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2507
    -0.0023 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8000
    +0.8990 (+0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,634.58
    -1,830.25 (-5.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    642.55
    -35.00 (-5.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,609.97
    +1.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

The global juice concentrates market is estimated to be valued at USD 73.7 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 93.7 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 4.9%

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

during the forecast period. The beverage sector within the application has witnessed a revolutionary shift toward a healthier profile, the demand for innovation within the product portfolio followed an increasing trend.

New York, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Juice Concentrates Market by Type, Application, Ingredient, Form And Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03827288/?utm_source=GNW
The changing dietary preferences of the people have led to a significant rise in the consumption of nutritional foods and juices, which in turn is expected to increase the demand for juice concentrates in the market. Therefore, manufacturers of fruit juice concentrates around the world are becoming innovative, market-driven, and cost-efficient. The market is witnessing strong demand for consistently high quality and reliability of supply of juice concentrates. The juice concentrates market has developed and become strong globally, which has resulted in new product launches and investment made by the big players in improving their R&D facilities.

The juice concentrates market, based vegetable type, has been segmented into carrot, cucumber, tomato, onion and garlic and others”.

Cucumber will profit from the rising demand for green juice among health-conscious consumers who wish to live an active, healthy lifestyle.Cucumber juice concentrates form a refreshing beverage and can be a post-workout drink for the fitness enthusiasts.

The demand for tomato juice concentrates on the other hand is set to increase.This increase in demand can be attributed to number of factors like rising desire for clean label, health halo, a growing food and beverage business, a preference for ready-to-eat foods as a result of a busy lifestyle, and a demand for all organic products.

Carrot concentrates will also witness an increase in demand as it consist of minimal taste and help reduce the sugar content; they boost the nutritional content in the beverages, without compromising on the flavor and the color of the beverage.

The juice concentrates market, based on form, is estimated to be dominated by clear concentrates in 2022”.

Clear concentrates can be used as a natural sweetener or as a substitute for food items, which include cakes, juices, and chocolates.Clear apple juice concentrates are form of the most used products in the food & beverage industry.

Factors, such as increasing income, production expansion, diverse population, and awareness regarding a healthy lifestyle are contributing to the growth of the clear juice concentrates market.
Manufacturers are turning to vegetables for use in their formulations as demand for healthier components grows, as consumers gravitate toward health and wellbeing, and as the pandemic accelerates this trend.As a result, the usage of clear concentrates in the vegetable segment has expanded since they provide the desired color and flavor.

For example, the SVZ clear carrot concentrate is suitable for producing a flavorful beverage that looks and taste great.

Europe accounted for the largest market share during the forecast period.
The juice concentrates market in Europe is in the high growth stage.The temperature in the European Union varies from one country to another, thus resulting in the production of different varieties of fruits in different countries.

In the European Union, juice concentrates are produced by a limited number of countries, such as Poland, The Netherlands, Italy, Spain, and Germany.Germany is among the few countries in Europe that are inclined toward producing juice concentrates.

It is a key manufacturer of apple juice concentrate among the European Union’s member states. Germany has a temperate climate, which is suitable to produce apples. Germany and Italy are the major EU producers of apple juice concentrate

Break-up of Primaries:
• By Company: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 35%, Tier 3 – 25%
• By Designation: Managers – 25%, D-Level- 30%, and C-Level- 45%
• By Region: Europe - 30%, Asia Pacific – 35%, North America - 25%, RoW – 10%

Leading players profiled in this report:
• Archer Daniels Midland Company (US)
• Südzucker AG (Germany)
• Ingredion Incorporated (US)
• SunOpta, Inc (Canada)
• Kerry Group PLC (Ireland)
• IPRONA SPA (Italy)
• Symrise AG (Germany)
• Döhler Group SE (Germany)
• SVZ International B.V (Netherlands)
• Kanegrade Limited (UK)
• Muhtaroglu Group (Turkey)
• Sensient Technologies Corporation (US)

Research Coverage:
The report segments the juice concentrates market on the basis of type, application, ingredients, form and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—the competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global juice concentrates, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Reasons to buy this report:
• To get a comprehensive overview of the juice concentrates market
• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them
• To gain insights about the major countries/regions in which the juice concentrates market is flourishing
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03827288/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Here Are the Real Brands Behind Costco's Kirkland Label

    Image source: Getty Images Costco launched Kirkland Signature products in 1995 as an umbrella to its different private labels. The name came from the company's original Washington State headquarters. At the time there were about 30 different products, but now there are 364 products under the Kirkland brand.

  • Coca-Cola is done with Honest Tea. Seth Goldman is ‘fired up’ — and intends to fill the void.

    As it turns out, Seth Goldman still has an entrepreneurial thirst to quench. Less than two weeks after The Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO) said it would discontinue Honest Tea — the bottled tea company Goldman helped create in the late 1990s and fully sold to the consumer giant in 2011 — he is jumping back into the space with his original co-founder, Barry Nalebuff, and his Eat the Change partner, celebrity chef Spike Mendelsohn. The trio plans to launch a new bottled tea line as part of Eat the Change, Goldman’s 2-year-old snack company, now set to broaden to beverages later this year.

  • Oil settles shy of $120 a barrel on OPEC+ deal, Saudi pricing

    (Reuters) -Oil prices settled slightly lower after choppy trade on Monday, buoyed by Saudi Arabia raising its July crude prices but amid doubts that a higher output target for OPEC+ oil producers would ease tight supply. Brent crude fell 21 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $119.51 a barrel after touching an intraday high of $121.95. Saudi Arabia raised the July official selling price (OSP) for its flagship Arab light crude to Asia by $2.10 from June to a $6.50 premium over Oman/Dubai quotes, just off an all-time peak recorded in May when prices hit highs due to worries of disruptions in supplies from Russia.

  • Kohl's Stock Surges On Exclusive Sale Talks With Franchise Group

    "The purpose of the exclusive period is to allow FRG and its financing partners to finalize due diligence and financing arrangements," Kohl's said.

  • Under Armour dropped from S&P 500 index

    Under Armour Inc. has been dropped from the S&P 500 after a rocky few weeks that saw the company report disappointing quarterly results and part ways with its CEO. The Baltimore sportswear maker will be removed from the stock market index starting June 21 and instead moved to the S&P Midcap 400, according to a release from the S&P Dow Jones Indices on Friday. Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) will be replaced on the S&P 500 by Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc. (Nasdaq: KDP) while IPG Photonics Corp. (Nasdaq: IPGP) will also be downgraded and replaced by ON Semiconductor Corp. (Nasdaq: ON) The S&P 500, an index of stocks for 500 large-cap companies, is one of the most closely watched stock indexes in the country, and it’s a strong indicator of the health of the U.S. stock market.

  • Apple leaps into BNPL space as Affirm stock takes a hit

    Apple today announced that it would join the Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) fray at its Worldwide Developers Conference 2022, or WWDC.

  • GSBA AND COMCAST RENEW RELIEF EFFORT FOR SMALL BUSINESSES WITH THIRD ROUND OF “READY FOR BUSINESS FUND”

    More than $200,000 in Grants are Available to Small Businesses Throughout Washington State

  • 2 Electric Vehicle Stocks Under $10 That Analysts Like

    Over the past year and a half, the Biden Administration has shown a consistent policy bent toward the promotion of electric vehicles (EVs). This has given EV manufacturers openings for new contracts with Federal, state, and local level government agencies. More importantly, the Administration has publicly backed Federal funding for a massive build-out of EV charging infrastructure. This provides a real opening for investors. The modern EV industry is young, and provides investors with an array o

  • China May services activity contracts for third straight month - Caixin

    China's services activity contracted for a third straight month in May, pointing to a slow recovery ahead despite the easing of some COVID lockdowns in Shanghai and neighbouring cities, a private business survey showed on Monday. The Caixin services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 41.4 in May from 36.2 in April, edging up slightly as authorities began to roll back some of the strict restrictions that have paralysed the financial city of Shanghai and roiled global supply chains. Analysts say weakness in the services sector, which accounts for about 60% of China's economy and half of urban jobs, is likely to persist under the government's zero-COVID policy, with contact-intensive sectors such as hotels and restaurants bearing the brunt of the fallout.

  • Singapore Eyes Listings as China Firms Hedge Political Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore Exchange Ltd., which has seen stock listings dwindle over the years, is betting on a reversal in fortunes as companies in China look to hedge political risks and Southeast Asia’s unicorns seek to tap the market, according to a top executive. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestInflation Is Poised to Ease Accordi

  • Apple to take on Klarna in US with ‘buy now, pay later’ app

    Apple has entered the booming “buy now, pay later” market, allowing iPhone owners to delay payments in a major challenge to Klarna and Revolut.

  • Hedge fund Elliott sues LME for $456 million over nickel trading halt

    HONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters) -U.S. hedge fund Elliott Associates is suing the London Metal Exchange (LME) for $456 million for cancelling nickel trades after chaotic trading in March that forced the exchange to suspend its nickel market, the LME said on Monday. The legal action piles more pressure on the exchange, which is being probed by regulators and is struggling to restore trust and volumes in its nickel market. Elliott said the LME should not have halted trading and erased deals after prices more than doubled to over $100,000 a tonne in a matter of hours on March 8.

  • End of an era: Dan Magnuszewski leaves ACV Auctions

    The Sweet Home High School grad is one of the few people to complete the entire startup loop in Buffalo.

  • What Is a Solo 401(k) and Self-Employed 401(k)?

    If you are self-employed, you may be able to set up a tax-advantaged solo 401(k) retirement savings plan. Find out what the benefits are of this type of self-employed 401k.

  • Oil Holds Gains as China Eases Curbs, Goldman Boosts Forecasts

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held on to recent gains on expectations that Chinese demand will climb in the coming months as virus restrictions are eased. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. also boosted its already bullish market outlook. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsMusk’s ‘Buyer’s R

  • Investors Get Back Into Corporate Bonds

    While bonds were out of favor for several months, many are now seeing better value in debt markets.

  • KKR Buys Supply-Chain Software Maker Apexanalytix From Carousel

    (Bloomberg) -- Private equity firm KKR & Co. has struck an agreement to acquire a majority interest in Apexanalytix, a tech developer for supply chain risk management services, according to a statement reviewed by Bloomberg News.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitter DealStocks Rise as

  • Lifting Tariffs on Goods May Make Sense, US Commerce Chief Says

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s commerce chief said it “may make sense” to lift tariffs on some goods as a way to tame the hottest inflation in almost four decades. Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsUS Index Futures Rise on Tech Rally; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Witho

  • TrustPlutus Wealth Sameer Kaul on Indian Markets

    TrustPlutus Wealth (India) Pvt. MD and CEO Sameer Kaul says the correction in the past few months in Indian equity markets is a reflection of the new regime of higher rates and lower liquidity. Kaul still believes India continues to be a compelling story for investing. He speaks to Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets Asia".

  • Is BYND Stock A Buy Or Sell After Q1 Earnings?

    Beyond Meat announced a slew of partnerships in 2021, but growth is slowing and losses mounting. Is BYND stock a buy?