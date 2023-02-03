U.S. markets open in 2 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,160.75
    -30.75 (-0.73%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,012.00
    -85.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,676.50
    -170.25 (-1.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,006.50
    -1.40 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.84
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.50
    -2.30 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.56
    -0.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0933
    +0.0021 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.45
    +0.58 (+3.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2259
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3640
    -0.2400 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,537.25
    -291.02 (-1.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    537.54
    -7.78 (-1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,839.18
    +19.02 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,509.46
    +107.41 (+0.39%)
     

The global medical device contract manufacturing market is projected to reach USD 118.9 billion in 2027 from USD 71.2 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 10.8%

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The rapid advancements in technology related to medical devices and automation of manufacturing are factors driving the market. Additionally, increasing expenditure on healthcare infrastructure and awareness campaigns is expected to provide growth opportunities for market players.

New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market by Device Class of Device Services - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05779290/?utm_source=GNW


By service, the device development & and manufacturing services was the larger segment in the medical device contract manufacturing market in 2021.
By service, the medical device contract manufacturing market is segmented into research applications and therapeutic applications.The packaging and assembly services segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the medical device contract manufacturing market in the forecast period.

The need for these services arises since many medical device components are supplied by different suppliers/stakeholders. With the outsourcing of component manufacturing on the rise, this service is expected to be in high demand.

Among IVD devices, the IVD consumables segment accounted for the larger share in 2021.
By IVD devices segment is further segmented into IVD consumables and IVD equipment, out of which the former held the larger share in 2021, and is expected to grow at a higher CAGR in the forecast period. Factors such as the increase in the variety of available reagents and analytical techniques are pushing the growth of this market.
In 2021, China accounted for the largest share of the Asia Pacific medical device contract manufacturing market“
This can be attributed to the low-cost labour, favourable regulatory environment, and rapidly evolving healthcare infrastructure.In terms of CAGR, China is expected to grow at the fastest rate out of all countries in the region, followed by India, which is expected to be the next manufacturing hub after China, within a few years.

The increasing private and public investments in India are set to fuel the growth of the country.

A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for the medical device contract manufacturing market is provided below:
• By Company Type (Supply-side): Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 35%, and Tier 3: 25%
• By Designation: C-level: 30%, Director-level: 55%, and Others: 15%
• By Region: North America: 20%, Europe: 15%, Asia-Pacific: 25%, Latin America: 10%, and Middle East and Africa: 30%
Prominent players in the medical device contract manufacturing market include Sanmina Corporation (US), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), Jabil Inc. (US), Nipro Corporation (Japan), and Integer Holdings Corporation (US).

Research Coverage:
The report analyzes the medical device contract manufacturing market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as device type, service, class of device, and region. The report also includes a competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product/service offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Reasons to Buy the Report
The report can help established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one, or a combination of the below-mentioned five strategies.

This report provides insights into the following pointers:
• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the medical device contract manufacturing market. The report analyzes the market based on the class of device, device type, service, and region.
• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and product/service launches in the medical device contract manufacturing market.
• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for medical device contract manufacturing across regions.
• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about products/services, untapped regions, recent developments, and investments in the medical device contract manufacturing market.
• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products/services, distribution networks, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the medical device contract manufacturing market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05779290/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Let it go: Here are 3 crucial things you must 'say goodbye' to in retirement. Most folks can't do it — but can you?

    Change doesn't have to be bad.

  • Brutal Earnings From Intel Signal Changing of Guard in Chips

    (Bloomberg) -- From Intel Corp. to SK Hynix Inc., some of the world’s largest semiconductor makers stunned investors with brutal losses heading into 2023. But two Asian companies — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics Co. — navigated the turmoil with greater agility, underlining a changing of the guard.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionHong Kong to Give Away 500,000 Air T

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights BYD, Volkswagen and BMW

    BYD, Volkswagen and BMW have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Google exec claims he was fired for not being 'inclusive,' denying Asian female colleague's sexual advances

    Ryan Olohan, a married dad of seven, was fired from Google after 15 years allegedly for not being "inclusive" after a female exec retaliated against him for denying her sexual advances.

  • Halliburton Stock, Baker Hughes And SLB Plan Return 50% (Or More) To Shareholders

    Halliburton stock and other leading oilfield service plays show strength coming off of earnings, with optimistic outlooks for 2023.

  • 36% of millionaires say it’ll ‘take a miracle’ to retire amid rising costs and a shaky market — how to get on the right track even if you don’t have $1 million in the bank

    And it's not as hard as turning water into wine.

  • 3M Investor Raises Concerns About Company Leadership

    One of 3M’s largest investors has raised concerns about Chief Executive Mike Roman’s leadership and questioned whether a change may be needed at the manufacturing giant.

  • How Much Retirement Income Can I Make Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • China boosts imports of fuel oil blended from Russian barrels

    China's independent refineries are ramping up imports of discounted fuel oil blended from Russian barrels to use as low-cost feedstock amid a shortage of government crude oil import quotas for some of them, according to trade sources and data. Western sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including the looming Feb. 5 embargo and price cap on refined products, have been pushing Russian fuel oil barrels eastward into Asia at attractive discounts since last year. Traders blend these barrels with other oils to rebrand the fuel oil's country of origin, clearing the way for ship insurance and financing that would otherwise be banned under the sanctions, trade sources said.

  • Ford Posts $1.3 Billion Fourth-Quarter Profit, Misses Full-Year Profit Guidance

    Ford Motor posted disappointing quarterly results Thursday, leading the U.S. auto maker to miss its full-year profit guidance for 2022, as supply-chain snags, quality problems and structural inefficiencies continued to drag on earnings. For the full-year 2022, Ford recorded a $2 billion net loss. “We left about $2 billion of profit on the table due to cost, and especially, to continued supply-chain issues,” said Chief Executive Jim Farley on a call with analysts.

  • 20 Largest Petrochemical Companies in the World

    In this article, we will discuss the 20 Largest Petrochemical Companies in the World. You can skip our industry overview and go directly to the 5 Largest Petrochemical Companies in the World. Petrochemicals are an essential part of our daily lives because of their ability to transform oil and gas into a variety of everyday […]

  • Tech layoffs may be continuing, but these skills are still in high demand

    Tech titans including Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta (META) IBM (IBM) and Amazon (AMZN) have announced thousands of job cuts in recent months, as the sector attempts to meet a changing macro environment. While layoffs continue, however, companies such as Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) are also increasing their efforts around AI, reflecting a broader trend in tech. Microsoft, for its part, is making a multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment in OpenAI, maker of the ChatGPT tool.

  • Morningstar Puts Comcast on Top 10 Stock List

    If so, you might consider this stock list from Morningstar. "The companies that make up this list have significant competitive advantages [moats], and we think those advantages are stable or growing." Of the Best to Own list, Morningstar chose the 10 companies that were most undervalued, as of Jan. 31, compared to its analysts' fair value estimates.

  • PayPal, Salesforce cut hundreds more employees as tech layoffs continue

    Hundreds of PayPal Holdings Inc. and Salesforce Inc. employees have begun to be notified that their jobs are being cut in California.

  • Coinbase Wins Dismissal of Customer Class Action Lawsuit

    Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN) has won dismissal of a class action lawsuit claiming the sale of unregistered securities.

  • Starbucks earnings miss estimates as China sales crater 29%

    Starbucks reported quarterly results that mostly missed expectations.

  • Silvergate Faces US Fraud Probe Over FTX and Alameda Dealings

    (Bloomberg) -- US prosecutors in the Justice Department’s fraud unit are looking into Silvergate Capital Corp.’s dealings with fallen crypto giants FTX and Alameda Research, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionHong Kong to Give Away 500,000 Air Tickets to Revive TourismAdani’s $58 Billion Wealth Wipeout in Six Days Has Few ParallelsAdani’s $108 Billion Cr

  • Better Buy: Wells Fargo or Citigroup?

    The two megabanks that lagged competitors over the course of the bull market run of the past decade, Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) and Citigroup (NYSE: C), are outperforming thus far in 2023. Wells Fargo's stock price is up about 13.8% year to date, while Citigroup was up about 14.2%. Wells Fargo, the fourth-largest bank in the U.S. with about $1.9 trillion in total assets under management, has been dogged by regulatory problems over the past several years.

  • 7 Types of Retirement Income Sources

    When people retire, they go from having one main source of income to having several. The exact number of income sources and how heavily you'll rely on them depends on your level of retirement planning. While some people rely solely … Continue reading → The post 7 Types of Retirement Income Sources appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3G Billionaires’ Personal Assets Targeted by Americanas Creditors

    (Bloomberg) -- Top Brazilian banks that are creditors of distressed retailer Americanas SA plan to go after personal assets of billionaires who are the firm’s biggest shareholders: Jorge Paulo Lemann, Marcel Telles and Carlos Sicupira.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionHong Kong to Give Away 500,000 Air Tickets to Revive TourismAdani’s $108 Billion Crisis Shakes Investors’ Faith in IndiaAdani’s $58