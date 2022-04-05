U.S. markets open in 4 hours 26 minutes

Global Medical Tourism Markets, 2022-2023 and Beyond

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Tourism 2022 and Beyond" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest updated global medical tourism report looks at how medical tourism will change in 2022 and beyond.

  • Medical tourism in 2022 and beyond will not be a restart of how it was left in 2019 and earlier as previous trends will not return. This report looks at the potential and future in the context of how some countries are improving healthcare.

  • Medical tourism is often described as travelling from one country to another, but often forgotten is travelling within a country.

  • And if you include tele consulting and telemedicine, does medical tourism even have to involve any travel?

  • Some countries have taken stock and seek to increase inbound medical tourism while others are moving from increasing medical tourism numbers to increased revenue. Others have decided that wellness tourism is far more lucrative than medical tourism.

  • Outbound medical tourism costs some countries millions of dollars in exchange revenue but produces revenue for others. China wants medical tourists to remain in Greater China rather than going elsewhere. The myth that Asian medical tourism destinations can target customers from the USA and Western Europe is fully busted. The reality is that medical tourists are from Asia, Eastern Europe and the Pacific.

  • Several existing and new countries are ramping up their national and local medical tourism campaigns targeting locals and overseas medical tourists.

  • The amount of money being spent by some countries to promote tourism and medical tourism is staggering as they all compete for a market where the size will be much smaller than in 2019.

  • Some are targeting specific countries and/ or specific medical tourism categories- often moving away from global targets to more local/regional ones.

  • Customers are going to be wary of travelling far. They will look for places they see as safe.

  • Countries are moving away from the numbers approach to tourism. Instead they want higher spenders. This approach will affect medical tourism.

  • Some countries will make a choice that their future is bound up with responsible and eco tourism. So they will stop promoting medical tourism.

  • Who goes from where to where and why could change quickly in 2022.

  • Medical tourism is not dead, nor dying, nor booming. It is evolving so companies and countries that do not evolve with it will lose market share or go out of business.

  • Medical tourism market growth will be accelerated by the expansion of inbound medical travel.

  • Telemedicine, telehealth, and other technologies are allowing patients to book appointments, consult doctors, and avail quality care from anywhere in the world.

  • 2020 and 2021 have been dramatic times for medical tourism so it is vital for those wishing to stay or enter the market to understand how it is changing from 2022.

Who the report is for

  • Professionals working in global healthcare markets

  • Hospital and clinic groups operating internationally

  • International patient departments

  • Travel and medical travel agents

  • Banks and other financial institutions

  • Investors and private equity

  • International insurers

  • National and local government policy makers

  • Travel and tourism organisations

  • Destination management organisations

  • Lawyers

  • Policy advisors

  • Think tanks

  • Management consultants

Key Topics Covered:

MEDICAL TOURISM

OVERVIEW

MEDICAL TOURISM IN 2022

MEDICAL TOURISM IN 2023 AND BEYOND

DIASPORIC MEDICAL TOURISM

HIGH VALUE STATE PAID PATIENTS

WHATS NEW FOR 2022

  • Abu Dhabi

  • Algeria

  • Azerbaijan

  • Bahrain

  • Belarus

  • Belize

  • Cayman Islands

  • China

  • Costa Rica

  • Cuba

  • Czech Republic

  • Czech Tourism new marketing strategy for 2022 promotes Dominican Republic

  • Dubai

  • Egypt

  • Ghana

  • Greece

  • Hong Kong

  • India

  • Indonesia

  • Iran

  • Ireland

  • Ivory Coast

  • Jamaica

  • Kenya

  • Kuwait

  • Macau

  • Malaysia

  • Mauritius

  • Morocco

  • Myanmar

  • Nigeria

  • Oman

  • Philippines

  • Portugal

  • Qatar

  • Russia

  • Saudi Arabia

  • South Africa

  • South Korea

  • Sri Lanka

  • Tanzania

  • Thailand

  • Trinidad and Tobago

  • Tunisia

  • Turkey

  • Ukraine

  • Vietnam

WHATS PLANNED FOR 2023 AND BEYOND

  • Cayman Islands

  • Dubai

  • Macau

  • South Africa

WHATS NEW FROM LEADING ACCREDITORS

  • American Accreditation Commission International

  • American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory

  • Accreditation Commission for Health Care

  • Global Healthcare Accreditation

  • International Society for Quality in Health Care

  • Joint Commission International

  • Temos International

REGIONAL OVERVIEW- AFRICA

REGIONAL OVERVIEW- AMERICAS

REGIONAL OVERVIEW- ASIA-PACIFIC

REGIONAL OVERVIEW- CARIBBEAN

REGIONAL OVERVIEW- EUROPE

REGIONAL OVERVIEW- GULF AND MIDDLE EAST

INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL TOURISM FIGURES

  • Global figures on medical tourism

  • International patients

  • Why migration alters figures

  • Global medical tourism figures by country

  • Key reasons for overestimates-

  • Global medical tourism country figures illusions

TOP 50 MEDICAL TOURISM DESTINATIONS 2019

MEDICAL TOURISM INBOUND 2020

MEDICAL TOURISM INBOUND 2021

TOP 50 MEDICAL TOURISM SOURCES 2019

MEDICAL TOURISM REVENUE TOP 25 DESTINATIONS

MEDICAL TOURISM REVENUE DESTINATIONS 2020

MEDICAL TOURISM REVENUE DESTINATIONS 2021

RECENT RESEARCH

  • Hair transplant surgery

  • Wellness travel motivations

REGIONAL MEDICAL TOURISM

DOMESTIC MEDICAL TOURISM

GENERAL PREDICTIONS

  • Future of medical tourism

GENERAL PREDICTIONS

  • Top twelve countries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/onxbee

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


