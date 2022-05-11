U.S. markets open in 3 hours 34 minutes

Global Metabolomics Services Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022-2035, Featuring Profiles of Creative Proteomics, DNA Xperts, Metabo Profile, Metabolon and Synbio Technologies

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metabolomics Services Market by Area of Application, Type of Metabolomics Service Offered, Type of Metabolome Profiling Technique Used, Type of End User and Key Geographies: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Since the initiation of the Human Metabolome Project in 2005, the metabolomics technique has gathered significant attention from the industry stakeholders. It is worth mentioning that about 40,000 small molecules constitute the human metabolome. Further, 30% of the known genetic disorders are associated with small-molecule metabolism. Therefore, metabolome profiling can assist in obtaining a better understanding of the disease. The approach has also demonstrated to be capable of identifying new biomarkers and novel drug targets. In fact, 50% of the total drug candidates are reported to emanate from pre-existing metabolites.

Integration of metabolomics with development projects holds the potential to significantly improve the efficiency and success rate of drug discovery, owing to its ability to differentiate promising candidates in the early stages. As a result, metabolomics has become an indispensable part of modern drug discovery and development process and disease diagnosis. Further, with the growing prominence of personalized medicine, there is an increased demand for rapid, highly sensitive and accurate quantification methods, such as metabolomics, to analyze clinical specimens. It is worth highlighting that various types of metabolite detection techniques, including targeted metabolomics and untargeted metabolomics, are being employed for diagnosis, severity determination and therapy development efforts against COVID-19. Specifically, studies have reported the potential implications of the serum metabolome in understanding the pathophysiology of the aforementioned disease.

Given the growing pipeline of biomarkers and drug discovery projects, the current demand for metabolite profiling is high. In this context, more than 18,000 drug candidates are being evaluated across different development stages, at present. Although some pharmaceutical companies have established in-house metabolomics research capabilities, significant capital investments and specialized requirements render this approach prohibitive for most stakeholders. Moreover, the associated metabolomics technologies, including chromatography and spectrometry, are complicated by multi-step analytical protocols and technically demanding expertise, which eventually leads to contamination of samples and lack of reproducibility in test results. This has created a demand for service providers having the required expertise in the global metabolomics market.

In fact, since 2000, more than 70 players offering metabolomics services have been established. Amidst growing competition in the metabolomics services market, the implementation of cutting-edge tools and technologies, such as artificial intelligence, big data analytics, deep learning, machine learning and quantum computing, serves to differentiate the offerings of stakeholders. Hence, several service providers engaged in this upcoming market have actively begun expanding their respective service portfolios, either through undertaking strategic acquisitions or forming alliances with other specialty companies. Considering the ongoing advancements and active research efforts, the metabolomics services market size is anticipated to be quadruple in the foreseen future.

The report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of the metabolomics services market. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in providing metabolomics services.

Key Questions Answered

  • Who are the leading players engaged in providing metabolomics services?

  • Which metabolomics services are most commonly offered by service providers engaged in this market?

  • What is the relative competitiveness of metabolomics service providers?

  • What types of partnership models are commonly being adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

  • What is the likely performance enhancement value upon integrating novel tools / technologies in metabolomics studies?

  • Which key market trends and driving factors are likely to impact the growth of the metabolomics services market?

  • How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Metabolomics Service Providers: Overall Market Landscape
4.3. Metabolomics Service Providers: Industry Players
4.4. Metabolomics Service Providers: Non-Industry Players

5. KEY INSIGHTS
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Analysis by Location of Headquarters and Type of Service Provider
5.3. Analysis by Company / Organization Size and Type of Service Provider
5.4. Analysis by Area of Application and Company / Organization Size
5.5. Analysis by Type of Metabolome Profiling Technique Used and Type of Biological Sample Analyzed
5.6. Analysis by Type of Metabolome Profiling Technique Used and Area of Application
5.7. Analysis by Year of Establishment, Company / Organization Size, Number of Metabolomics Service(s) Offered and Region
5.8. Analysis by Company / Organization Size, Region, Type of Metabolomics Service(s) Offered, Type of Metabolome Profiling Technique Used and Area of Application

6. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Key Assumptions and Parameters
6.3. Methodology

7. COMPANY PROFILES

  • biocrates life sciences

  • Creative Proteomics

  • DNA Xperts

  • Eremid Research Services

  • Human Metabolome Technologies (HMT)

  • Metabo Profile

  • Metabolon

  • MS-Omics

  • Novelgene Technologies

  • Synbio Technologies

8. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Partnership Models
8.3. Metabolomics Service Providers: Partnerships and Collaborations

9. VALUE CREATION FRAMEWORK: A STRATEGIC GUIDE TO ADDRESS UNMET NEED IN METABOLOMICS
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Unmet Need in Metabolomics
9.3. Sensitivity and Selectivity: Key Tools and Technologies
9.4. Data Processing: Key Tools and Technologies

10. MARKET FORECAST
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions
10.3. Metabolomics Services Market, 2022-2035
10.4. Metabolomics Services Market: Analysis by Area of Application, 2022 and 2035
10.5. Metabolomics Services Market: Analysis by Type of Metabolomics Service Offered, 2022 and 2035
10.6. Metabolomics Services Market: Analysis by Type of Metabolome Profiling Technique Used, 2022 and 2035
10.7. Metabolomics Services Market: Analysis by Type of End User, 2022 and 2035
10.8. Metabolomics Services Market: Analysis by Key Geographical Regions, 2022 and 2035

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/thuf9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


