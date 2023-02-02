U.S. markets close in 6 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,150.77
    +31.56 (+0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,836.86
    -256.10 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,077.95
    +261.63 (+2.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,960.81
    +28.87 (+1.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.49
    +0.08 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,958.20
    +15.40 (+0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    24.50
    +0.89 (+3.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0917
    -0.0077 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3650
    -0.0320 (-0.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2287
    -0.0085 (-0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3550
    -0.5700 (-0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,857.56
    +780.99 (+3.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    545.40
    +0.08 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,835.13
    +74.02 (+0.95%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,402.05
    +55.17 (+0.20%)
     

Global Microcars Market Analysis Report 2022: Growth Opportunities Emerging with Shift in Focus to High-growth Electric Microcars and New Growth Avenues in Micromobility

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for the Global Microcars Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study offers extensive coverage of the global microcars market. Kei cars, A00 vehicles, neighborhood electric vehicles (NEVs), quadricycles, and low-speed vehicles (LSVs) are microcars.

The increasing urbanization and traffic congestion in major cities opens new opportunities for micromobility transportation. One such type of vehicle model is a microcar, a 4-wheeled passenger vehicle with a restricted speed limit and engine power. Usually, microcars can transport 4 people within city limits and can be used as cargo delivery vehicles for last-mile delivery applications.

In addition to an overview of microcar OEMs and a key model lineup, the study presents market drivers and restraints. It also draws a top-level comparison of vehicle specifications versus price. The study discusses case studies and applications of microcars and provides a comprehensive insight into the market landscape.

It examines market evolution and the regulations that govern these vehicles. The study also highlights technological trends in the microcars space.

By providing a comprehensive overview of the industry from multiple angles, the study seeks to:

  • Identify key global markets for microcars and important participants in each market

  • Recognize customer requirements based on target applications

  • Compare microcars and A-segment vehicles in terms of various stages in the value chain

  • Identify growth drivers and restraints and highlight future opportunities

  • Recognize recent partnerships in the market and highlight application areas

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Microcars Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

3. Market Overview

  • Definition

  • Global Regulations

  • Market Snapshot

  • Segmentation and Market Participants

  • Applications

4. Market Introduction

  • History and Evolution

  • Advantages of Microcars

  • Challenges for Microcars

5. Product Analysis

  • Microcars: Overview of Specifications

  • Competitive Comparison, Global, 2022

  • Cost Comparison: Microcars and A-segment Vehicles

  • OEM Focus and Target Customer Requirements, Global, 2022

  • Pricing Analysis

6. Competitive Landscape

  • Snapshot of Key Microcar Participants by Region, Global, 2022

  • China: Top-performing Microcar Models

  • China: Benchmarking Key Microcar Models, 2022

  • China: SAIC-GM-WULING Leads the Market

  • Japan: Top-performing Microcar Models

  • Japan: Benchmarking Key Microcar Models, 2022

  • Japan: Suzuki Leads the Market

  • Europe: Top Market Participants

  • Europe: Top-performing Microcar Models, 2022

  • Europe: Competitive Benchmarking of Microcars, 2022

  • North America: Top Microcar Companies, 2022

  • North America: Competitive Benchmarking of Microcars, 2022

7. Passenger Mobility Application

  • Passenger Mobility Overview

  • Passenger Mobility Applications

  • Passenger Mobility Partnerships

  • Citroen AMI

  • Aixam

  • Ligier

  • Honda

  • Renault Twizy

8. Commercial Vehicle Application

  • Commercial Mobility Overview

  • Commercial Mobility Application

  • Estrima Biro

9. Utility Vehicle Application

  • Utility Application Examples

  • GEM

10. Future of the Microcars Market

  • Microcars Outlook

  • Growth Factors: China

  • Electric Microcar Growth: China

  • Growth Factors: Japan

  • Growth Factors: Europe

  • Growth Factors: North America

11. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Market Shift in Focus to High-growth Electric Microcars

  • Growth Opportunity 2: New Growth Avenues in Micromobility Business Areas

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6uqab3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Rivian announces plans to layoff 840 workers amid EV price wars

    Yahoo Finance automotive reporter Pras Subramanian explains Rivian's recent round of layoffs amid pressures to ramp up its EV production targets.

  • Let it go: Here are 3 crucial things you must 'say goodbye' to in retirement. Most folks can't do it — but can you?

    Change doesn't have to be bad.

  • FedEx stock jumps as company announces plans to cut 10% of certain management jobs

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss FedEx's job cut plans and how the stock is reacting.

  • Google exec claims he was fired for not being 'inclusive,' denying Asian female colleague's sexual advances

    Ryan Olohan, a married dad of seven, was fired from Google after 15 years allegedly for not being "inclusive" after a female exec retaliated against him for denying her sexual advances.

  • TASEKO EXTENDS TERM OF UNDRAWN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON HEDGING PROGRAM

    Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) ("Taseko" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement to extend the maturity date of its US$50 million Revolving Credit Facility (the "Facility") by an additional year to July 2, 2026. The Facility, which is arranged and fully underwritten by National Bank of Canada ("National Bank"), is currently undrawn and available for general and working capital purposes.

  • Tech layoffs may be continuing, but these skills are still in high demand

    Tech titans including Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta (META) IBM (IBM) and Amazon (AMZN) have announced thousands of job cuts in recent months, as the sector attempts to meet a changing macro environment. While layoffs continue, however, companies such as Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) are also increasing their efforts around AI, reflecting a broader trend in tech. Microsoft, for its part, is making a multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment in OpenAI, maker of the ChatGPT tool.

  • Oil extends slide after drop to 3-week low

    Oil futures drifted lower early Thursday after the U.S. benchmark ended the previous session at a roughly three-week low following data that showed a continued build in crude inventories. West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery (CL) (CL00) (CLH23) fell 29 cents, or 0.4%, to $76.12 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after ending Wednesday at its lowest since Jan. 10. April Brent crude (BRN00) (BRNJ23) the global benchmark, fell 43 cents, or 0.5%, to $82.41 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.

  • Better Buy: Wells Fargo or Citigroup?

    The two megabanks that lagged competitors over the course of the bull market run of the past decade, Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) and Citigroup (NYSE: C), are outperforming thus far in 2023. Wells Fargo's stock price is up about 13.8% year to date, while Citigroup was up about 14.2%. Wells Fargo, the fourth-largest bank in the U.S. with about $1.9 trillion in total assets under management, has been dogged by regulatory problems over the past several years.

  • Apple Earnings Preview: China Supply Chain Woes To Hit iPhone Sales, Demand Outlook In Focus

    Lost or delayed? Apple's supply chain woes raise questions over holiday iPhone sales as investors await its December quarter earnings after the closing bell.

  • Denver's SOBRsafe expands into oil and gas industry with first national customer

    The Denver-based alcohol detection company SOBR Safe Inc.(Nasdaq: SOBR) signed its first nationwide deal this week, which will take its touch-based technology to 17 worksites in 11 states. The company first started using SOBRsafe's technology at a site in Colorado in November, and then introduced it at a facility in Texas in December. TerraTech will roll out the alcohol detection devices to its other locations by April.

  • 3 High-Yield Energy Stocks Worth Owning Now

    There are several high-quality, low-risk opportunities in the sector that still offer compellingly high dividend yields.

  • AMD tops Q4 earnings expectations despite slowing PC sales

    Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley joins the Live show to discuss quarterly earnings for AMD, the drop in PC sales and shipments, and the outlook for AMD.

  • White House blasts Exxon over historical $56 billion annual profit

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House on Tuesday expressed outrage on Tuesday at Exxon Mobil Corp's record net profit in 2022 of $56 billion, a historical high not just for the company but for the entire Western oil industry. Oil majors are expected to break their own annual records due to high prices and soaring demand, pushing their combined take to near $200 billion. The scale has brought renewed criticism of the oil industry and sparked calls for more countries to levy windfall profit taxes on the companies.

  • Ryanair boss says Europe entering 'inevitable' airline consolidation period

    Europe was entering an "inevitable" post-pandemic period of airline consolidation as legacy flag-carriers struggle to navigate through a competitive landscape, the chief executive of low-cost carrier Ryanair said on Wednesday. "We are definitely, post-COVID, entering a four or five-year period of consolidation," Ryanair's Michael O'Leary told Reuters on the sidelines of a news briefing in Portugal's capital Lisbon. Many of Europe's legacy airlines are finding it tough to effectively compete with budget carriers, hampered by weak balance sheets that could be made more robust by merging with rivals, analysts have said.

  • How Much Retirement Income Can I Make Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • 1 Under-the-Radar EV Stock to Buy in 2023

    Lithium is the most popular metal associated with EV stocks, but that doesn't make it the best investment choice.

  • Costco same-store sales gain in January even as early Lunar New Year poses headwind

    Costco Wholesale Corp. shares ticked higher in the extended session Wednesday after the warehouse club reported rising sales during January, even with a headwind from an earlier Lunar New Year this year.

  • Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is restricted from using encrypted messaging apps

    Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of crypto exchange FTX, no longer can use encrypted apps like Signal, where messages self-delete, according to a Feb. 1 court filing.

  • India central bank asks local banks for details of Adani exposure - sources

    India's central bank has asked local banks for details of their exposure to the Adani group of companies, government and banking sources said on Thursday. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Shares in Adani group of companies plunged on Thursday after the conglomerate, led by tycoon Gautam Adani, shelved a $2.5 billion share sale amid a turbulent market, citing the need to insulate investors from potential losses.

  • Airbus and Qatar Airways settle bitter A350 jet row

    Airbus and Qatar Airways have settled a dispute over grounded A350 jets, the companies said on Wednesday, averting a potentially damaging UK court trial after a blistering 18-month feud that tore the lid off the global jet market. The "amicable and mutually agreeable settlement" ends a $2 billion row over surface damage on the long-haul jets. The spat led to the withdrawal of billions of dollars' worth of jet deals by Airbus and prompted Qatar to increase purchases from Boeing.