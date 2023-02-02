Global Microcars Market Analysis Report 2022: Growth Opportunities Emerging with Shift in Focus to High-growth Electric Microcars and New Growth Avenues in Micromobility
This study offers extensive coverage of the global microcars market. Kei cars, A00 vehicles, neighborhood electric vehicles (NEVs), quadricycles, and low-speed vehicles (LSVs) are microcars.
The increasing urbanization and traffic congestion in major cities opens new opportunities for micromobility transportation. One such type of vehicle model is a microcar, a 4-wheeled passenger vehicle with a restricted speed limit and engine power. Usually, microcars can transport 4 people within city limits and can be used as cargo delivery vehicles for last-mile delivery applications.
In addition to an overview of microcar OEMs and a key model lineup, the study presents market drivers and restraints. It also draws a top-level comparison of vehicle specifications versus price. The study discusses case studies and applications of microcars and provides a comprehensive insight into the market landscape.
It examines market evolution and the regulations that govern these vehicles. The study also highlights technological trends in the microcars space.
By providing a comprehensive overview of the industry from multiple angles, the study seeks to:
Identify key global markets for microcars and important participants in each market
Recognize customer requirements based on target applications
Compare microcars and A-segment vehicles in terms of various stages in the value chain
Identify growth drivers and restraints and highlight future opportunities
Recognize recent partnerships in the market and highlight application areas
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Microcars Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
3. Market Overview
Definition
Global Regulations
Market Snapshot
Segmentation and Market Participants
Applications
4. Market Introduction
History and Evolution
Advantages of Microcars
Challenges for Microcars
5. Product Analysis
Microcars: Overview of Specifications
Competitive Comparison, Global, 2022
Cost Comparison: Microcars and A-segment Vehicles
OEM Focus and Target Customer Requirements, Global, 2022
Pricing Analysis
6. Competitive Landscape
Snapshot of Key Microcar Participants by Region, Global, 2022
China: Top-performing Microcar Models
China: Benchmarking Key Microcar Models, 2022
China: SAIC-GM-WULING Leads the Market
Japan: Top-performing Microcar Models
Japan: Benchmarking Key Microcar Models, 2022
Japan: Suzuki Leads the Market
Europe: Top Market Participants
Europe: Top-performing Microcar Models, 2022
Europe: Competitive Benchmarking of Microcars, 2022
North America: Top Microcar Companies, 2022
North America: Competitive Benchmarking of Microcars, 2022
7. Passenger Mobility Application
Passenger Mobility Overview
Passenger Mobility Applications
Passenger Mobility Partnerships
Citroen AMI
Aixam
Ligier
Honda
Renault Twizy
8. Commercial Vehicle Application
Commercial Mobility Overview
Commercial Mobility Application
Estrima Biro
9. Utility Vehicle Application
Utility Application Examples
GEM
10. Future of the Microcars Market
Microcars Outlook
Growth Factors: China
Electric Microcar Growth: China
Growth Factors: Japan
Growth Factors: Europe
Growth Factors: North America
11. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Market Shift in Focus to High-growth Electric Microcars
Growth Opportunity 2: New Growth Avenues in Micromobility Business Areas
