Global Mobile Gaming Market Trends and Competitive Intelligence 2022-2027 Featuring Activision Blizzard, Cyberagent, EA, Epic Games, Netease, Niantic, Nintendo, Square Enix, Supercell, Tencent, Disney

Company Logo

Dublin, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mobile Gaming Market: Trends, Competitive Intelligence and Sizing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





In this report, the market has been segmented based on device type, genre, operating system, end user, and geography. The report provides an overview of the global mobile gaming market and analyzes market trends. Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period of 2022 to 2027.

The methods of monetizing games vary, especially between different genres or platforms. Revenues benefit developers, copyright owners and other stakeholders. Some important revenue streams for video game publishers include retail purchases, digital distribution, subscription models, microtransactions, downloadable content, player trading, and advertising.

In this report, the global mobile gaming market is segmented based on device type, operating system, genre, business model, end users, and geography. The device types segment is categorized into mobile devices, handheld consoles and others.

Of the device types, the mobile devices segment dominates the global mobile gaming market. Based on operating system, the mobile gaming market is segmented into Android and iOS.



By geography, the mobile gaming market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The Asia-Pacific region is currently the most dominant market for the global mobile gaming market. The presence of leading global companies, robust technology infrastructure and high adoption of advanced technologies are key factors driving the Asia-Pacific market.

Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on device type, genre, operating system, end user, and geography. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of mobile game developers. Mobile gaming publishers can earn revenue from games through various processes.

Story continues

The report also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for mobile games in 2021 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2027.

Report Includes

A brief general outlook of the global mobile gaming market

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue (sales figures) for 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Understanding of the upcoming market opportunities and emerging technologies in the mobile gaming industry, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global mobile gaming market in USD million terms, and corresponding market share analysis by device type, operating system, genre, end-user, and region

Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of the global market for mobile gaming technologies, with analyses and growth forecasts through 2027

Insight into the mobile gaming parent market vis-a-vis global electronic games and software market and its components as well as the gaming business models

Review of the industry trends and recent key developments in the global mobile gaming market

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Market Outlook

1.1 Market Snapshot

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Drivers

3.2.2 Market Restraints

3.3 Macroeconomic Factors

3.3.1 Impact of Covid-19

3.3.2 Regulatory Framework and Guidelines

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Device Type, Operating System, Genre, and End-users

4.1 Mobile Gaming Market by Device Type

4.1.1 Mobile

4.1.2 Handheld Consoles

4.1.3 Other

4.1.4 Market Size and Forecast

4.2 Mobile Gaming Market by Operating System

4.2.1 Android

4.2.2 Ios

4.2.3 Market Size and Forecast

4.3 Mobile Gaming Market by Genre

4.3.1 Action

4.3.2 Sports

4.3.3 Adventure

4.3.4 Role-Playing Games

4.3.5 Others

4.3.6 Market Size and Forecast

4.4 Mobile Gaming Market by End-user

4.4.1 Gen X

4.4.2 Gen Y/Millennials

4.4.3 Gen Z

4.4.4 Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Parent Market

5.1 Global Market for Electronic Games and Software

5.1.1 Games Platform and Software

5.1.2 Gaming Hardware

5.1.3 Game Accessories

5.1.4 Market Size and Forecast

5.2 Gaming Business Models

5.2.1 Freemium

5.2.2 Paid or Pay-To-Play

5.2.3 Advertising

5.2.4 Play-To-Earn

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

6.1 Overview

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.5 Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Industry Trends and Recent Developments

7.1 Industry Trends

7.2 Recent Key Developments

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Activision Blizzard Inc.

Cyberagent Inc.

Electronic Arts Inc.

Epic Games Inc.

Netease Inc.

Niantic Inc.

Nintendo Co. Ltd.

Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd.

Supercell Oy

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

The Walt Disney Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ff9csi-mobile?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



