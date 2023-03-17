U.S. markets open in 3 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,968.00
    +7.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,284.00
    +35.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,593.25
    +10.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,790.20
    +4.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.46
    +1.11 (+1.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.50
    +12.50 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    22.01
    +0.32 (+1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0652
    +0.0034 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5850
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.88
    -3.26 (-12.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2130
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0180
    -0.5670 (-0.42%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,173.06
    +1,382.01 (+5.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    577.06
    +34.44 (+6.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.27
    +73.24 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,333.79
    +323.18 (+1.20%)
     

Global Mobile Gaming Market Trends and Competitive Intelligence 2022-2027 Featuring Activision Blizzard, Cyberagent, EA, Epic Games, Netease, Niantic, Nintendo, Square Enix, Supercell, Tencent, Disney

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mobile Gaming Market: Trends, Competitive Intelligence and Sizing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this report, the market has been segmented based on device type, genre, operating system, end user, and geography. The report provides an overview of the global mobile gaming market and analyzes market trends. Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period of 2022 to 2027.

The methods of monetizing games vary, especially between different genres or platforms. Revenues benefit developers, copyright owners and other stakeholders. Some important revenue streams for video game publishers include retail purchases, digital distribution, subscription models, microtransactions, downloadable content, player trading, and advertising.

In this report, the global mobile gaming market is segmented based on device type, operating system, genre, business model, end users, and geography. The device types segment is categorized into mobile devices, handheld consoles and others.

Of the device types, the mobile devices segment dominates the global mobile gaming market. Based on operating system, the mobile gaming market is segmented into Android and iOS.

By geography, the mobile gaming market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The Asia-Pacific region is currently the most dominant market for the global mobile gaming market. The presence of leading global companies, robust technology infrastructure and high adoption of advanced technologies are key factors driving the Asia-Pacific market.

Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on device type, genre, operating system, end user, and geography. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of mobile game developers. Mobile gaming publishers can earn revenue from games through various processes.

The report also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for mobile games in 2021 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2027.

Report Includes

  • A brief general outlook of the global mobile gaming market

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue (sales figures) for 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

  • Understanding of the upcoming market opportunities and emerging technologies in the mobile gaming industry, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

  • Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global mobile gaming market in USD million terms, and corresponding market share analysis by device type, operating system, genre, end-user, and region

  • Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of the global market for mobile gaming technologies, with analyses and growth forecasts through 2027

  • Insight into the mobile gaming parent market vis-a-vis global electronic games and software market and its components as well as the gaming business models

  • Review of the industry trends and recent key developments in the global mobile gaming market

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Market Outlook
1.1 Market Snapshot

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Dynamics
3.2.1 Market Drivers
3.2.2 Market Restraints
3.3 Macroeconomic Factors
3.3.1 Impact of Covid-19
3.3.2 Regulatory Framework and Guidelines

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Device Type, Operating System, Genre, and End-users
4.1 Mobile Gaming Market by Device Type
4.1.1 Mobile
4.1.2 Handheld Consoles
4.1.3 Other
4.1.4 Market Size and Forecast
4.2 Mobile Gaming Market by Operating System
4.2.1 Android
4.2.2 Ios
4.2.3 Market Size and Forecast
4.3 Mobile Gaming Market by Genre
4.3.1 Action
4.3.2 Sports
4.3.3 Adventure
4.3.4 Role-Playing Games
4.3.5 Others
4.3.6 Market Size and Forecast
4.4 Mobile Gaming Market by End-user
4.4.1 Gen X
4.4.2 Gen Y/Millennials
4.4.3 Gen Z
4.4.4 Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Parent Market
5.1 Global Market for Electronic Games and Software
5.1.1 Games Platform and Software
5.1.2 Gaming Hardware
5.1.3 Game Accessories
5.1.4 Market Size and Forecast
5.2 Gaming Business Models
5.2.1 Freemium
5.2.2 Paid or Pay-To-Play
5.2.3 Advertising
5.2.4 Play-To-Earn

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
6.1 Overview
6.2 North America
6.3 Europe
6.4 Asia-Pacific
6.5 Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Industry Trends and Recent Developments
7.1 Industry Trends
7.2 Recent Key Developments

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

  • Activision Blizzard Inc.

  • Cyberagent Inc.

  • Electronic Arts Inc.

  • Epic Games Inc.

  • Netease Inc.

  • Niantic Inc.

  • Nintendo Co. Ltd.

  • Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • Supercell Oy

  • Tencent Holdings Ltd.

  • The Walt Disney Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ff9csi-mobile?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • U.S. stocks set for wild swings as trillions in options contracts set to expire Friday

    U.S. stocks could see increasingly wild swings in the coming days as option contracts tied to trillions of dollars in securities are set to expire on Friday, removing a buffer that some say has helped to keep the S&P 500 index from breaking out of a tight trading range.

  • Billionaire David Rubenstein Loaded Up on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Bounce Back

    Will Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse influence the policy makers to take a more forgiving stance regarding its interest rate hiking endeavors? Word on the Street is that it is a possibility, but David Rubenstein is not so sure – the billionaire investor thinks the Fed will find the middle ground in its continued efforts to rein in inflation. “I suspect 25 basis points is the split-the-baby decision that’s most likely,” Rubenstein said ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week. Whether Rube

  • Stock Market Surges To Weekly Highs; Warren Buffett Makes Big Move While Bank Stocks Rally

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway added over $467 million worth of Occidental Petroleum shares.

  • Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government Portfolios

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. saw $8.8 billion in net outflows from its prime money market funds this week as investors rattled by turmoil at US banks plowed even more money into the brokerage’s other portfolios that favor assets with government backing.Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000UBS, Credit Suisse Are Said to Oppose Ide

  • Charles Schwab CEO says he took advantage of the recent dip. Here are 3 other bank stocks insiders are buying now

    ‘Buy the dip’ has not become the ubiquitous phrase it is for no reason. With bank stocks recently falling in unison whether they are in danger of meeting the same fate as SVB and Signature bank or not, there are plenty of ‘buy the dip’ opportunities investors can take advantage of right now. And that’s what one CEO has been doing. Having watched shares of his firm Charles Schwab drop by more than 30% since the crisis began, CEO Walter Bettinger said on Tuesday that he purchased 50,000 shares for

  • Buffett Sees Occidental Buying Window as Crude Slump Hits Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s weaker share price — dragged down by crude oil’s latest rout — is giving Warren Buffett another chance to expand his stake.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000First Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary Goes the FurthestSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosThe billionaire

  • Is Nvidia One of the Best Stocks to Own Right Now?

    Nvidia stock has been on fire, attempting to post its 10th weekly gain in the past 11 weeks. Here's how to trade it now.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: FedEx, First Republic, U.S. Steel, XPeng, and More

    A consortium of the biggest U.S. banks agrees to make uninsured deposits totaling $30 billion in beleaguered First Republic Bank, quarterly earnings at FedEx easily top analysts' estimates, and United States Steel issues better-than-expected first-quarter guidance.

  • Banks Borrow $164.8 Billion From Fed in Rush to Backstop Liquidity

    (Bloomberg) -- Banks borrowed a combined $164.8 billion from two Federal Reserve backstop facilities in the most recent week, a sign of escalated funding strains in the aftermath of Silicon Valley Bank’s failure.Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000UBS, Credit Suisse Are Said to Oppose Idea of Forced Tie-UpHow Dimon and Yellen Helped Se

  • Buffett loves cash dividends and here’s why you should too – plus 8 stocks with higher yield to get you started.

    Dividend-paying stocks are consistent, defensive and tend to outperform over time, writes Michael Brush.

  • U.S. bank deposits have started moving to money market funds - Goldman Sachs

    (Reuters) -Goldman Sachs said deposits have started to move out of U.S. banks and towards money markets funds, as investors seek the safety in Treasury securities amid worries about stresses in the banking sector. Retail money market funds have seen large and accelerating inflows over the last week, Goldman said in a note on Thursday, likely suggesting some migration away from deposits. Following the collapse of SVB Financial Group and Signature Bank, U.S. regional bank stocks have had a bruising last few days, as investors worried about possible deposit outflows causing capital issues at other regional banks.

  • Jack Welch's GE legacy ended last week: R.I.P.

    Jack Welch, the legendary long-time chief executive of General Electric, died on Mar. 1, 2020, almost two decades after he left the company. His corporate legacy died at GE’s recent Investor Day event: Mar. 9, 2023.

  • How Credit Suisse just unleashed a nightmare decision for the Fed and the ECB

    Credit Suisse added more gas on the banking fire, exacerbating an already tough decision for central banks.

  • Stock Market Rallies As 11 Bank Giants Aid First Republic, But FRC Dives Late; Apple, Microsoft Flash Buy Signals

    The stock market rallied strongly Thursday as JPMorgan and other big banks said they'll deposit $30 billion into First Republic. Apple and Microsoft are buys.

  • GE CEO Larry Culp agrees to $10 million cut in compensation

    General Electric CEO Larry Culp has agreed to a cut in his compensation in response to shareholder feedback, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

  • The Worst Is Over For PC, Smartphone Chip Stocks, Analyst Says

    A Wall Street analyst on Thursday called a cyclical bottom for chipmakers tied to personal computers and smartphones.

  • The US may be on the brink of a nuclear renaissance; Here are 2 stocks under $5 that stand to benefit

    It’s no secret that we’re on the edge of a global energy crisis. Electric utility prices are high – and rising – worldwide, while political winds are pushing to replace fossil fuels with cleaner wind or solar power. The price crunch is exacerbated by the underlying costs of those clean power technologies, in the form of materials and required backup generation capacity. And that has many governments and power utilities taking a second look at nuclear power. Say ‘nuclear power’ and far too may pe

  • Lumen debt exchange shows beaten-down company plans to ‘fight it out’ amid investor doubts

    Lumen is offering to conduct a debt exchange in what one analyst sees as an attempt to "fight it out" amid growing doubts about the telecommunications company.

  • How Does the New French Retirement Age Stack Up Globally?

    Amid fervent protests from citizens and lawmakers, French President Emmanuel Macron unilaterally changed the retirement age Thursday. See how it compares to other countries.

  • Was Berkshire Hathaway Buying Bank of America Stock? We’ll Find Out Soon.

    Berkshire Hathaway has been a steady seller of bank stocks in the past few years, eliminating holdings in JPMorgan Chase Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs Group while sharply reducing stakes in U.S. Bancorp and Bank of New York Mellon in 2022. B) CEO Warren Buffett has left alone is Bank of America (BAC). Berkshire owns just over one billion shares of the bank, which were worth about $28 billion with the stock down 2.7% to $27.98 on Wednesday.