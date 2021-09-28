Global Nanowire Batteries Market to Reach $280.8 Million by 2027
Abstract: - Global Nanowire Batteries Market to Reach $280. 8 Million by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Nanowire Batteries estimated at US$37. 9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$280.
8 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 33.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Silicon, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 34.9% CAGR and reach US$122 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Germanium segment is readjusted to a revised 33.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 32% CAGR
- The Nanowire Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$47.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 32% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 30% and 28.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 23.1% CAGR.
- Transition Metal Oxides Segment to Record 29.8% CAGR
- In the global Transition Metal Oxides segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 29.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$47.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$33.4 Million by the year 2027.
- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
Ambri Inc.
Amprius
Boston Power Inc.
EnerDel, Inc.
Enevate
Envia Systems Inc.
Imprint energy Inc.
LG Chem
NEI Corporation
Nexeon
OneD Material
Panasonic
Pellion Technologies
Prieto Battery Inc.
Samsung SDI
Sila Nanotechnologies Inc.
XG Sciences
Xilectric Inc.
