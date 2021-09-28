U.S. markets close in 5 hours 47 minutes

Global Nanowire Batteries Market to Reach $280.8 Million by 2027

ReportLinker
·15 min read

Abstract: - Global Nanowire Batteries Market to Reach $280. 8 Million by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Nanowire Batteries estimated at US$37. 9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$280.

New York, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nanowire Batteries Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032300/?utm_source=GNW
8 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 33.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Silicon, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 34.9% CAGR and reach US$122 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Germanium segment is readjusted to a revised 33.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 32% CAGR
- The Nanowire Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$47.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 32% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 30% and 28.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 23.1% CAGR.
- Transition Metal Oxides Segment to Record 29.8% CAGR
- In the global Transition Metal Oxides segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 29.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$47.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$33.4 Million by the year 2027.

- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

  • Ambri Inc.

  • Amprius

  • Boston Power Inc.

  • EnerDel, Inc.

  • Enevate

  • Envia Systems Inc.

  • Imprint energy Inc.

  • LG Chem

  • NEI Corporation

  • Nexeon

  • OneD Material

  • Panasonic

  • Pellion Technologies

  • Prieto Battery Inc.

  • Samsung SDI

  • Sila Nanotechnologies Inc.

  • XG Sciences

  • Xilectric Inc.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032300/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Nanowire Batteries
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Silicon by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Silicon by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027

Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Germanium by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Germanium by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Transition Metal
Oxides by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Transition Metal Oxides
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Gold by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Gold by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027

Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer
Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027

Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Aviation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Aviation by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027

Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical Devices
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Medical Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 21: USA Current & Future Analysis for Nanowire Batteries
by Material Type - Silicon, Germanium, Transition Metal Oxides
and Gold - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 22: USA 7-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silicon, Germanium, Transition Metal Oxides and Gold for the
Years 2020 & 2027

Table 23: USA Current & Future Analysis for Nanowire Batteries
by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aviation,
Medical Devices and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Nanowire
Batteries by Material Type - Silicon, Germanium, Transition
Metal Oxides and Gold - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silicon, Germanium, Transition Metal Oxides and Gold for the
Years 2020 & 2027

Table 27: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Nanowire
Batteries by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,
Aviation, Medical Devices and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 28: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 29: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Nanowire
Batteries by Material Type - Silicon, Germanium, Transition
Metal Oxides and Gold - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silicon, Germanium, Transition Metal Oxides and Gold for the
Years 2020 & 2027

Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Nanowire
Batteries by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,
Aviation, Medical Devices and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 32: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 33: China Current & Future Analysis for Nanowire
Batteries by Material Type - Silicon, Germanium, Transition
Metal Oxides and Gold - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 34: China 7-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silicon, Germanium, Transition Metal Oxides and Gold for the
Years 2020 & 2027

Table 35: China Current & Future Analysis for Nanowire
Batteries by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,
Aviation, Medical Devices and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 36: China 7-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Nanowire
Batteries by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2020 & 2027

Table 39: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Nanowire
Batteries by Material Type - Silicon, Germanium, Transition
Metal Oxides and Gold - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 40: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silicon, Germanium, Transition Metal Oxides and Gold for the
Years 2020 & 2027

Table 41: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Nanowire
Batteries by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,
Aviation, Medical Devices and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 42: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 43: France Current & Future Analysis for Nanowire
Batteries by Material Type - Silicon, Germanium, Transition
Metal Oxides and Gold - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: France 7-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silicon, Germanium, Transition Metal Oxides and Gold for the
Years 2020 & 2027

Table 45: France Current & Future Analysis for Nanowire
Batteries by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,
Aviation, Medical Devices and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 46: France 7-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 47: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Nanowire
Batteries by Material Type - Silicon, Germanium, Transition
Metal Oxides and Gold - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silicon, Germanium, Transition Metal Oxides and Gold for the
Years 2020 & 2027

Table 49: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Nanowire
Batteries by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,
Aviation, Medical Devices and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 50: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 51: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Nanowire
Batteries by Material Type - Silicon, Germanium, Transition
Metal Oxides and Gold - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 52: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silicon, Germanium, Transition Metal Oxides and Gold for the
Years 2020 & 2027

Table 53: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Nanowire
Batteries by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,
Aviation, Medical Devices and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 54: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 55: UK Current & Future Analysis for Nanowire Batteries
by Material Type - Silicon, Germanium, Transition Metal Oxides
and Gold - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: UK 7-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silicon, Germanium, Transition Metal Oxides and Gold for the
Years 2020 & 2027

Table 57: UK Current & Future Analysis for Nanowire Batteries
by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aviation,
Medical Devices and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 58: UK 7-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 59: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Nanowire
Batteries by Material Type - Silicon, Germanium, Transition
Metal Oxides and Gold - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Nanowire
Batteries by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Silicon, Germanium, Transition Metal Oxides and Gold
for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 61: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Nanowire
Batteries by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,
Aviation, Medical Devices and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 62: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Nanowire
Batteries by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Nanowire
Batteries by Material Type - Silicon, Germanium, Transition
Metal Oxides and Gold - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 64: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Nanowire
Batteries by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Silicon, Germanium, Transition Metal Oxides and Gold
for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 65: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Nanowire
Batteries by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,
Aviation, Medical Devices and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 66: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Nanowire
Batteries by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 67: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Nanowire
Batteries by Material Type - Silicon, Germanium, Transition
Metal Oxides and Gold - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Nanowire
Batteries by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Silicon, Germanium, Transition Metal Oxides and Gold
for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 69: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Nanowire
Batteries by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,
Aviation, Medical Devices and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 70: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Nanowire
Batteries by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 36
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032300/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


