U.S. markets open in 3 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,472.00
    -2.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,666.00
    +50.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,785.00
    -56.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,028.00
    +6.80 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.22
    -1.33 (-1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.00
    -8.60 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    24.49
    -0.23 (-0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1340
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8330
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.05
    +2.20 (+9.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3565
    -0.0035 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8800
    -0.2200 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,967.55
    -3,174.53 (-7.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    921.16
    -74.10 (-7.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,529.75
    -55.26 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.67 (-0.90%)
     

Global Oil and Gas Automation Growth Opportunities

ReportLinker
·1 min read

The global oil and gas market is currently going through an unprecedented transformation, triggered by efforts to reduce carbon emissions and rely on more renewable and environmentally friendly energy sources.

New York, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oil and Gas Automation Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06220462/?utm_source=GNW
The digitalization and automation of processes accompanying this shift represent enormous opportunities, and the market is poised to witness significant growth in the years ahead.

Spurred by technology innovation, the automation market will play a critical role in driving the efficiency and safety of the global oil and gas market.This study takes a detailed look at the growth dynamics of the oil and gas automation market for upstream operations, with a specific focus on 4 main segments: operational technologies, which includes distributed control systems, programmable logic controllers, electronics manufacturing services, supervisory control and data acquisition systems, and others; the Internet of Things; robotics; and artificial intelligence. The study also includes market sizing and revenue forecasts, competitive analysis, regional analysis, segmentation by technology, and a full assessment of the key trends driving growth and influencing future market opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06220462/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Why Novavax Stock Tumbled on Thursday

    Coronavirus stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) was a bit sickly on Thursday. The latest development comes from over the Pacific Ocean, specifically Australia. After market hours on Wednesday, Novavax announced that the nation's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has approved the provisional registration of NVX-CoV2373.

  • John Deere Is Facing a Farmer Revolt

    (Bloomberg) -- Farm equipment giant John Deere boasted record profits in 2021 as the global pandemic made consumers and countries more reliant than ever on a functioning agricultural sector. Also last year, unionized workers demanded a piece of the company’s growing pie, and after a strike forced John Deere to provide better compensation to the men and women who make its products.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash

  • Airbus revokes Qatar order for 50 A321 jets as rift widens

    PARIS (Reuters) -Airbus on Thursday raised the stakes in a dispute with major customer Qatar Airways over grounded and undelivered A350 jets by announcing it had revoked a separate contract for 50 smaller A321neo jets the airline plans to use for new routes. The move widens a dispute that moved closer towards a rare courtroom clash on Thursday, with a procedural hearing over Qatar's claim for more than $600 million in compensation over A350 flaws pencilled in for the week of April 26 in London. Airbus revealed it was walking away from the contract for A321neos in skeletal arguments presented during a scheduling session over the A350 dispute at a division of Britain's High Court on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said.

  • Intel to Announce U.S. Manufacturing Plans on Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. will announce Friday the next step in Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger’s plan to build up semiconductor production in the U.S., seeking to restore the chipmaker’s edge in manufacturing technology.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedS. Africa Covid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant AlertFutures Mixed as Frayed Nerves Rekindle Bond Bid: Markets WrapThe comp

  • '4.7% Rule' Is Like A $283,000 Retirement Savings Bonus

    You can't live off Social Security benefits alone. Smart retirement planning says the 4.7% Rule is your best shot for safe, durable retirement income.

  • Stock market could drop another 10% soon: top strategist

    Market bulls should proceed with caution, warns a top strategist at Morgan Stanley.

  • Oil falls on U.S. inventory build, profit taking

    London (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Friday, after rising to seven-year highs this week, after an unexpected rise in U.S. crude and fuel inventories and as investors took profits. Brent crude futures were down $1.49, or 1.6%, to $86.89 a barrel by 1010 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slid $1.52, or 1.7%, to $84.03 a barrel.

  • Smartcar raises $24 million to build platform for ‘computers on wheels’

    Smartcar.com&nbsp;CEO Sahas Katta and John Tough, Energize Ventures Managing Partner, join Yahoo Finance to discuss the funding raised towards automotive climate technology, incentives for people to invest in this, and strategies for growth in expanding EV and renewable energy markets.

  • Oil prices may soon rise to $100 a barrel. Here’s why

    Oil has been rallying to start the year, with no shortage of bullish factors working to lift prices to their highest levels in more than seven years, raising expectations that the per-barrel cost of the commodity will soon reach $100.

  • Comcast Corp. closes 150,000-square-foot call center in Delaware

    Comcast Corp. has decided to close and sublease a 150,000-square-foot office building it had used as a call center and have its roughly 600 employees that manned the facility work remotely indefinitely. In 2018, Comcast signed a 10-year lease at 400 Commerce Drive in the Christiana Corporate Center in Newark. The building replaced two call centers Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) operated nearby at 4008 N. DuPont Highway in New Castle and 300 N. Wakefield Drive in Newark.

  • The New Superpowers In Global LNG Markets

    Europe’s energy crisis has helped the United States become the world’s biggest LNG exporter, as shipments to the energy-starved continent continue to soar

  • Netflix Plunges After Forecast for New Customers Disappoints

    (Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. expects to add just 2.5 million subscribers this quarter, a number that falls short of Wall Street’s estimates and would mark the slowest start to a new year for the company in at least a decade. Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedS. Africa Covid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant AlertFutures Mixed as Frayed Nerves Rekindle Bond Bid: Markets WrapShares of Ne

  • Stocks Fall After Giving Up Early Gains

    U.S. stocks weakened on Thursday afternoon, giving up the morning’s gains. More big-name companies, including American Airlines, posted earnings.

  • Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Sets New All-Time High

    The measure of bitcoin mining difficulty will likely continue hitting record highs well into 2022.

  • Retirement Uses for Your Health Savings Account (HSA)

    Thanks to unique tax advantages, an HSA may be the best retirement option you never knew you had. Here's how to take advantage if you qualify for one.

  • This is the most important question you'll get asked in a job interview

    Your interview is progressing well. And then comes that final question. “Do you have any questions for us?”

  • Stanford GSB Graduated The Highest-Paid MBAs Of All Time In 2021

    Stanford has released its 2021 MBA employment report, the last top school to do so As we’ve seen in the release of employment reports from top-25 programs throughout fall and winter, the pandemic whirlwind ... The post Stanford GSB Graduated The Highest-Paid MBAs Of All Time In 2021 appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Soy Seen Toppling King Corn as Inflation Upends Plantings

    (Bloomberg) -- Move over, corn. Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedS. Africa Covid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant AlertLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapAfter months of surging fertilizer prices, America’s biggest crop is set to be unseated by soybeans when it comes to planting size. The less chemically-reliant legume will expand acreage by 5.9% this ye

  • Chip Linchpin ASML Joins Carmakers Warning of Vicious Cycle

    (Bloomberg) -- The global semiconductor shortage is hitting one of the industry’s most important gear makers, potentially creating a vicious cycle that will further strain supply to companies from Nissan Motor Co. to Apple Inc.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedS. Africa Covid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant AlertFutures Mixed as Frayed Nerves Rekindle Bond Bid: Markets WrapASML Hold

  • ‘There’s no retirement in this job,’ gig workers say

    Dean Rainer finds it hard to believe that anyone would think app-based gig workers can save for retirement. “I needed a good laugh today,” the 60-year-old who delivers for Uber (UBER) Eats said when asked about his retirement plans.