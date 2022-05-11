Global Orthodontic Supplies Market to Reach US$11.8 Billion by the Year 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022? - Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. - Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
New York, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Global Orthodontic Supplies Market to Reach US$11.8 Billion by the Year 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Orthodontic Supplies estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Fixed Braces, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.7% CAGR to reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Removable Braces segment is readjusted to a revised 15.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 45.9% share of the global Orthodontic Supplies market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 41.7% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 13% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The Orthodontic Supplies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 41.73% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.8% and 10.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027.
- Orthodontic Adhesives Segment Corners a 5.6% Share in 2020
- In the global Orthodontic Adhesives segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$274.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$382.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$877.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Select Competitors (Total 131 Featured) 3M Unitek Align Technology, Inc. American Orthodontics Institut Straumann AG DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG DB Orthodontics Ltd Dentsply Sirona, Inc. G&H Orthodontics, Inc. Great Lakes Orthodontics, Ltd. Henry Schein Orthodontics Ormco Corporation Rocky Mountain Orthodontics TP Orthodontics, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Year 2021 in Review and Near Term Outlook
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2023
Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Present
Challenging Times for Dental Market
EXHIBIT 2: Americans Choose to Defer Dental Visits Amidst
COVID-19: % of Dentists Recording Decline in Patient Volume:
(October 2020)
EXHIBIT 3: State of Dental Practice Amid COVID-19: March-April
2020
Teledentistry Makes Gains
Dental Product Companies See an Upbeat 2021 Led by Recovery in
Patient Volumes
EXHIBIT 4: % Patient Volume Growth in the US Dental Offices:
April 2020 - Dec 2021
Glimpse of New Changes Introduced by COVID-19 for Orthodontics
Practice
COVID-19 Pandemic-Induced ?Zoom? Culture Makes an Impact
Rise in Popularity of Adult Braces
Competitive Landscape
EXHIBIT 5: Market Share of Leading Players in the Global
Conventional Wires & Brackets Market : 2022E
Align Technology Continues to Lead the Clear Aligners Market
EXHIBIT 6: Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Clear
Aligners Market: 2022E
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
85 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Technology Startups Venture into Orthodontics Space
Consolidation & Private Equity Investments Rise in Dental Industry
Orthodontic Supplies: An Introduction
Orthodontic Braces and Types
Outlook: Focus on Corrective Dental Procedures and Popularity
of Cosmetic Dentistry Drive Growth
Market Restraints
Developed Economies Dominate Orthodontic Supplies Market
Developing Markets to Power Future Market Growth
Traditional Orthodontic Treatments & Procedures Give Way to
Alternatives
Technology Advancements Drive Growth
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Digital Scans & 3D Printing Resins Seeks to Widen Role in
Dentistry
EXHIBIT 7: Breakdown of Dental 3D Printing Market Revenues
(in %) by Application: 2021
Dental 3D Printing Remains Dynamic with New Offerings
A Review of Latest Developments in Orthodontics Domain
Completely Customized Smile Design Systems
3D Imaging Using CBCT
Use of Temporary Anchorage Devices (TADs)
Scanner Technology: iTero Element
3600 Carestream Scanner
Faster Orthodontic Treatment with PROPEL
More Comfortable, Smaller Braces
Better Orthodontic Aligners
Application of AI Posed to Grow
Rise in Use of Nickel And Copper-Titanium Wires
Direct To Consumer Channel Picks up Pace Amid the Pandemic
Teenagers: A Major Customer Category for Orthodontic Products
EXHIBIT 8: Global Orthodontics Market by End-Use Segment: 2020
Adults: An Expanding Base for Orthodontic Treatments
New Orthodontic Treatment Targeting Adults to Drive Market Growth
Braces in Adults: Potential Opportunities to Tap
Clear Aligners: Growth Fostered by Appealing Attributes
Rising Prevalence of Oral Diseases such as Malocclusion Drives
Demand
EXHIBIT 9: Orthodontics Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown
of Case Starts by Malocclusion Type
Booming Cosmetic Dentistry Market Drives Demand for Orthodontic
Supplies
EXHIBIT 10: Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size (in US$
Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021 and 2024
Ceramic Braces Remain Popular
Aesthetics Gain Significance in Archwires Too!
Wires and Brackets: Leading Traditional Braces
Self-Ligating Brackets: An Ideal Alternative to Traditional Braces
Growing Prominence of Digital Orthodontics
Grey Market: A Challenge for Manufacturers of Dental Products
Fashion Fad Encourages Black Marketing of Fake Braces in Asia
Dentists Performing General Orthodontic Procedures: A Threat to
Orthodontists
MACRO DRIVERS INFLUENCING THE MARKET
Demographic Factors & Increased Spending on Oral Care to Fuel
Growth in the Dental Market
EXHIBIT 11: Dental Expenditure as a % of Total Healthcare
Expenditure in the US for the Years 2000, 2005, 2010, 2016,
2018, 2020, 2022 & 2024
Changing Dynamics of Dental Markets in Developed & Developing
Regions
Rising Demand for Dental Treatments from Expanding Middle Class
Population
EXHIBIT 12: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as
a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
Aging Population & Increasing Life Expectancies
EXHIBIT 13: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age
Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050
Dental Tourism Presents Potential Growth Prospects
EXHIBIT 14: Global Dental Tourism Market Size (in US$ billion)
for 2019, 2022 & 2025
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orthodontic Supplies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 11-Year Perspective for Orthodontic Supplies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fixed
Braces by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Fixed Braces by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 11-Year Perspective for Fixed Braces by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Removable Braces by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Removable Braces by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 11-Year Perspective for Removable Braces by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orthodontic Adhesives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Orthodontic Adhesives by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 11-Year Perspective for Orthodontic Adhesives
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Accessories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Accessories by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 11-Year Perspective for Accessories by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Children & Teenagers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Children & Teenagers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 11-Year Perspective for Children & Teenagers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Adults by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Adults by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 11-Year Perspective for Adults by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Orthodontic Supplies Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orthodontic Supplies by Product - Fixed Braces, Removable
Braces, Orthodontic Adhesives and Accessories - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies by
Product - Fixed Braces, Removable Braces, Orthodontic Adhesives
and Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 11-Year Perspective for Orthodontic Supplies by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed Braces,
Removable Braces, Orthodontic Adhesives and Accessories for the
Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orthodontic Supplies by End-Use - Children & Teenagers and
Adults - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies by
End-Use - Children & Teenagers and Adults Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 11-Year Perspective for Orthodontic Supplies by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Children &
Teenagers and Adults for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orthodontic Supplies by Product - Fixed Braces, Removable
Braces, Orthodontic Adhesives and Accessories - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies by
Product - Fixed Braces, Removable Braces, Orthodontic Adhesives
and Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Orthodontic Supplies
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed
Braces, Removable Braces, Orthodontic Adhesives and Accessories
for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orthodontic Supplies by End-Use - Children & Teenagers and
Adults - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies by
End-Use - Children & Teenagers and Adults Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Orthodontic Supplies
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Children &
Teenagers and Adults for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orthodontic Supplies by Product - Fixed Braces, Removable
Braces, Orthodontic Adhesives and Accessories - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies by
Product - Fixed Braces, Removable Braces, Orthodontic Adhesives
and Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Orthodontic Supplies by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed Braces,
Removable Braces, Orthodontic Adhesives and Accessories for the
Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orthodontic Supplies by End-Use - Children & Teenagers and
Adults - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies by
End-Use - Children & Teenagers and Adults Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Orthodontic Supplies by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Children &
Teenagers and Adults for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Orthodontic Supplies Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orthodontic Supplies by Product - Fixed Braces, Removable
Braces, Orthodontic Adhesives and Accessories - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: China Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies by
Product - Fixed Braces, Removable Braces, Orthodontic Adhesives
and Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: China 11-Year Perspective for Orthodontic Supplies by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed Braces,
Removable Braces, Orthodontic Adhesives and Accessories for the
Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orthodontic Supplies by End-Use - Children & Teenagers and
Adults - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies by
End-Use - Children & Teenagers and Adults Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 11-Year Perspective for Orthodontic Supplies by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Children &
Teenagers and Adults for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Orthodontic Supplies Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orthodontic Supplies by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Orthodontic Supplies
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orthodontic Supplies by Product - Fixed Braces, Removable
Braces, Orthodontic Adhesives and Accessories - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies by
Product - Fixed Braces, Removable Braces, Orthodontic Adhesives
and Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Orthodontic Supplies
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed
Braces, Removable Braces, Orthodontic Adhesives and Accessories
for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orthodontic Supplies by End-Use - Children & Teenagers and
Adults - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies by
End-Use - Children & Teenagers and Adults Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Orthodontic Supplies
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Children &
Teenagers and Adults for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orthodontic Supplies by Product - Fixed Braces, Removable
Braces, Orthodontic Adhesives and Accessories - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: France Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies by
Product - Fixed Braces, Removable Braces, Orthodontic Adhesives
and Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: France 11-Year Perspective for Orthodontic Supplies
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed
Braces, Removable Braces, Orthodontic Adhesives and Accessories
for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orthodontic Supplies by End-Use - Children & Teenagers and
Adults - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies by
End-Use - Children & Teenagers and Adults Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 11-Year Perspective for Orthodontic Supplies
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Children &
Teenagers and Adults for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orthodontic Supplies by Product - Fixed Braces, Removable
Braces, Orthodontic Adhesives and Accessories - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies by
Product - Fixed Braces, Removable Braces, Orthodontic Adhesives
and Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany 11-Year Perspective for Orthodontic Supplies
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed
Braces, Removable Braces, Orthodontic Adhesives and Accessories
for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orthodontic Supplies by End-Use - Children & Teenagers and
Adults - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies by
End-Use - Children & Teenagers and Adults Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 11-Year Perspective for Orthodontic Supplies
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Children &
Teenagers and Adults for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orthodontic Supplies by Product - Fixed Braces, Removable
Braces, Orthodontic Adhesives and Accessories - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies by
Product - Fixed Braces, Removable Braces, Orthodontic Adhesives
and Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy 11-Year Perspective for Orthodontic Supplies by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed Braces,
Removable Braces, Orthodontic Adhesives and Accessories for the
Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orthodontic Supplies by End-Use - Children & Teenagers and
Adults - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies by
End-Use - Children & Teenagers and Adults Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 11-Year Perspective for Orthodontic Supplies by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Children &
Teenagers and Adults for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orthodontic Supplies by Product - Fixed Braces, Removable
Braces, Orthodontic Adhesives and Accessories - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: UK Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies by
Product - Fixed Braces, Removable Braces, Orthodontic Adhesives
and Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK 11-Year Perspective for Orthodontic Supplies by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed Braces,
Removable Braces, Orthodontic Adhesives and Accessories for the
Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orthodontic Supplies by End-Use - Children & Teenagers and
Adults - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies by
End-Use - Children & Teenagers and Adults Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 11-Year Perspective for Orthodontic Supplies by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Children &
Teenagers and Adults for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orthodontic Supplies by Product - Fixed Braces, Removable
Braces, Orthodontic Adhesives and Accessories - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies by
Product - Fixed Braces, Removable Braces, Orthodontic Adhesives
and Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Spain 11-Year Perspective for Orthodontic Supplies by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed Braces,
Removable Braces, Orthodontic Adhesives and Accessories for the
Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orthodontic Supplies by End-Use - Children & Teenagers and
Adults - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies by
End-Use - Children & Teenagers and Adults Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain 11-Year Perspective for Orthodontic Supplies by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Children &
Teenagers and Adults for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orthodontic Supplies by Product - Fixed Braces, Removable
Braces, Orthodontic Adhesives and Accessories - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies by
Product - Fixed Braces, Removable Braces, Orthodontic Adhesives
and Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Russia 11-Year Perspective for Orthodontic Supplies
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed
Braces, Removable Braces, Orthodontic Adhesives and Accessories
for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orthodontic Supplies by End-Use - Children & Teenagers and
Adults - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies by
End-Use - Children & Teenagers and Adults Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia 11-Year Perspective for Orthodontic Supplies
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Children &
Teenagers and Adults for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Orthodontic Supplies by Product - Fixed Braces, Removable
Braces, Orthodontic Adhesives and Accessories - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Orthodontic
Supplies by Product - Fixed Braces, Removable Braces,
Orthodontic Adhesives and Accessories Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe 11-Year Perspective for Orthodontic
Supplies by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fixed Braces, Removable Braces, Orthodontic Adhesives and
Accessories for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Orthodontic Supplies by End-Use - Children & Teenagers and
Adults - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Orthodontic
Supplies by End-Use - Children & Teenagers and Adults Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe 11-Year Perspective for Orthodontic
Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Children & Teenagers and Adults for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Orthodontic Supplies by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Orthodontic Supplies
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific 11-Year Perspective for Orthodontic
Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Orthodontic Supplies by Product - Fixed Braces, Removable
