Abstract: What’s New for 2022? - Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. - Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

Global Orthodontic Supplies Market to Reach US$11.8 Billion by the Year 2027



- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Orthodontic Supplies estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Fixed Braces, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.7% CAGR to reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Removable Braces segment is readjusted to a revised 15.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 45.9% share of the global Orthodontic Supplies market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 41.7% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 13% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Orthodontic Supplies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 41.73% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.8% and 10.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027.



- Orthodontic Adhesives Segment Corners a 5.6% Share in 2020



- In the global Orthodontic Adhesives segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$274.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$382.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$877.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.6% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 131 Featured) 3M Unitek Align Technology, Inc. American Orthodontics Institut Straumann AG DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG DB Orthodontics Ltd Dentsply Sirona, Inc. G&H Orthodontics, Inc. Great Lakes Orthodontics, Ltd. Henry Schein Orthodontics Ormco Corporation Rocky Mountain Orthodontics TP Orthodontics, Inc.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near Term Outlook

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2023

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Present

Challenging Times for Dental Market

EXHIBIT 2: Americans Choose to Defer Dental Visits Amidst

COVID-19: % of Dentists Recording Decline in Patient Volume:

(October 2020)

EXHIBIT 3: State of Dental Practice Amid COVID-19: March-April

2020

Teledentistry Makes Gains

Dental Product Companies See an Upbeat 2021 Led by Recovery in

Patient Volumes

EXHIBIT 4: % Patient Volume Growth in the US Dental Offices:

April 2020 - Dec 2021

Glimpse of New Changes Introduced by COVID-19 for Orthodontics

Practice

COVID-19 Pandemic-Induced ?Zoom? Culture Makes an Impact

Rise in Popularity of Adult Braces

Competitive Landscape

EXHIBIT 5: Market Share of Leading Players in the Global

Conventional Wires & Brackets Market : 2022E

Align Technology Continues to Lead the Clear Aligners Market

EXHIBIT 6: Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Clear

Aligners Market: 2022E

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

85 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Technology Startups Venture into Orthodontics Space

Consolidation & Private Equity Investments Rise in Dental Industry

Orthodontic Supplies: An Introduction

Orthodontic Braces and Types

Outlook: Focus on Corrective Dental Procedures and Popularity

of Cosmetic Dentistry Drive Growth

Market Restraints

Developed Economies Dominate Orthodontic Supplies Market

Developing Markets to Power Future Market Growth

Traditional Orthodontic Treatments & Procedures Give Way to

Alternatives

Technology Advancements Drive Growth

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Scans & 3D Printing Resins Seeks to Widen Role in

Dentistry

EXHIBIT 7: Breakdown of Dental 3D Printing Market Revenues

(in %) by Application: 2021

Dental 3D Printing Remains Dynamic with New Offerings

A Review of Latest Developments in Orthodontics Domain

Completely Customized Smile Design Systems

3D Imaging Using CBCT

Use of Temporary Anchorage Devices (TADs)

Scanner Technology: iTero Element

3600 Carestream Scanner

Faster Orthodontic Treatment with PROPEL

More Comfortable, Smaller Braces

Better Orthodontic Aligners

Application of AI Posed to Grow

Rise in Use of Nickel And Copper-Titanium Wires

Direct To Consumer Channel Picks up Pace Amid the Pandemic

Teenagers: A Major Customer Category for Orthodontic Products

EXHIBIT 8: Global Orthodontics Market by End-Use Segment: 2020

Adults: An Expanding Base for Orthodontic Treatments

New Orthodontic Treatment Targeting Adults to Drive Market Growth

Braces in Adults: Potential Opportunities to Tap

Clear Aligners: Growth Fostered by Appealing Attributes

Rising Prevalence of Oral Diseases such as Malocclusion Drives

Demand

EXHIBIT 9: Orthodontics Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown

of Case Starts by Malocclusion Type

Booming Cosmetic Dentistry Market Drives Demand for Orthodontic

Supplies

EXHIBIT 10: Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size (in US$

Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021 and 2024

Ceramic Braces Remain Popular

Aesthetics Gain Significance in Archwires Too!

Wires and Brackets: Leading Traditional Braces

Self-Ligating Brackets: An Ideal Alternative to Traditional Braces

Growing Prominence of Digital Orthodontics

Grey Market: A Challenge for Manufacturers of Dental Products

Fashion Fad Encourages Black Marketing of Fake Braces in Asia

Dentists Performing General Orthodontic Procedures: A Threat to

Orthodontists

MACRO DRIVERS INFLUENCING THE MARKET

Demographic Factors & Increased Spending on Oral Care to Fuel

Growth in the Dental Market

EXHIBIT 11: Dental Expenditure as a % of Total Healthcare

Expenditure in the US for the Years 2000, 2005, 2010, 2016,

2018, 2020, 2022 & 2024

Changing Dynamics of Dental Markets in Developed & Developing

Regions

Rising Demand for Dental Treatments from Expanding Middle Class

Population

EXHIBIT 12: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as

a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Aging Population & Increasing Life Expectancies

EXHIBIT 13: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050

Dental Tourism Presents Potential Growth Prospects

EXHIBIT 14: Global Dental Tourism Market Size (in US$ billion)

for 2019, 2022 & 2025



