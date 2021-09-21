U.S. markets open in 5 hours 5 minutes

Global Quantum Computing and High Performance Computing Markets, 2021-2026

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hybrid Computing: Quantum Computing and High Performance Computing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research evaluates the HPC market including companies, solutions, use cases, and applications. Analysis includes HPC by organizational size, software and system type, server type, and price band, and industry verticals. The report also assesses the market for integration of various artificial intelligence technologies in HPC. It also evaluates the exascale-level HPC market including analysis by component, hardware type, service type, and industry vertical.

This research also assesses the technology, companies/organizations, R&D efforts, and potential solutions facilitated by quantum computing. It also evaluates the impact of quantum computing upon other major technologies and solution areas including AI, chipsets, edge computing, blockchain, IoT, big data analytics, and smart cities. It provides global and regional forecasts as well the outlook for quantum computing impact on hardware, software, applications, and services from 2021 to 2026.

High Performance Computing (HPC) refers to high speed computation, which may be provided via a supercomputer or via parallel processing techniques such as leveraging clusters of computers to aggregate computing power. HPC is well-suited for applications that require high performance data computation and analysis such as high frequency trading, autonomous vehicles, genomics-based personalized medicine, computer-aided design, deep learning, and more.

Quantum computing relies upon quantum theory, which deals with physical phenomena at the nano-scale. One of the most important aspects of quantum computing is the quantum bit (Qubit), a unit of quantum information that exists in two states (horizontal and vertical polarization) at the same time, thanks to the superposition principle of quantum physics.

While quantum computing does not utilize a faster clock-speed than classical computing, it is much faster than traditional computing infrastructure for solving certain problems as quantum computers can handle exponentially larger data sets. Accordingly, quantum computing is well-positioned to support certain industry verticals and solve certain problems such as cybersecurity and cryptocurrencies that rely upon prime factoring. Current classical computing technologies would take an inordinate amount of time to break-down prime factors to support cryptology and blockchain technology.

However, due to the limitations of quantum computing, and the evolution of HPC, the publisher sees the advent of hybrid systems that utilize both quantum and classical CPUs on the same computing platform. These next generation computing systems will provide the best of both worlds - high-speed general-purpose computing combined with use case specific ultra-performance for certain tasks that will remain outside the range of binary computation for the foreseeable future.

Select Research Findings:

  • The global market for quantum computing hardware will exceed $7.1 billion by 2026

  • Managed services in quantum computing will reach $206 million by 2026 with CAGR of 44.2%

  • Quantum computing based on superconducting (cooling) loops technology will reach $3.3B by 2026

  • The AI-powered HPC market will reach $22B globally by 2026, driven largely by simulations, engineering and design solutions

  • There is a very long tail opportunity in HPC that will be realized through use of AI tools. HPCaaS will reach scale only through greater supercomputer accessibility

  • Bio-sciences is the fastest growing HPC sector followed by government, manufacturing, finance and energy

Key Topics Covered:

Quantum Computing Market by Technology, Infrastructure, Services, and Industry Verticals

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

3.0 Technology and Market Analysis

4.0 Quantum Computing Drivers and Challenges

5.0 Quantum Computing Use Cases

6.0 Quantum Computing Value Chain Analysis

7.0 Company Analysis

8.0 Quantum Computing Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2026

9.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

10.0 Appendix: Quantum Computing and Classical HPC

High Performance Computing Market by Component, Infrastructure, Services, Price Band, HPC Applications, Deployment Types, Industry Verticals, and Regions

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

3 High Performance Computing Market Dynamics

4 High Performance Computing Market Analysis and Forecasts

5 High Performance Computing Company Analysis

6 High Performance Computing Market Use Cases

7 Conclusions and Recommendations

8 Appendix: Future of Computing

Companies Mentioned

  • 1QB Information Technologies Inc.

  • Accenture

  • Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

  • Agilent Technologies

  • Airbus Group

  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited

  • Alpine Quantum Technologies GmbH

  • Amazon Web Services Inc.

  • Amgen Inc.

  • Anyon Systems Inc.

  • Artiste-qb.net

  • Atom Computing

  • Atos Quantum

  • Atos SE

  • Avago Technologies

  • Baidu

  • Biogen Inc.

  • Black Brane Systems

  • Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

  • BT Group

  • Cambridge Quantum Computing Ltd.

  • Ciena Corporation

  • Cisco Systems

  • Cray

  • CyOptics Inc.

  • D-Wave Systems Inc.

  • Delft Circuits

  • DELL Technologies Inc.

  • Eagle Power Technologies Inc

  • EeroQ

  • Emcore Corporation

  • Enablence Technologies

  • Entanglement Partners

  • Everettian Technologies

  • EvolutionQ

  • Fathom Computing

  • Fujitsu Ltd.

  • Google Inc.

  • H-Bar Consultants

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise

  • Honeywell

  • Horizon Quantum Computing

  • IBM Corporation

  • ID Quantique

  • InfiniQuant

  • Inspur

  • Intel Corporation

  • IonQ

  • ISARA

  • KETS Quantum Security

  • Keysight Technologies

  • KPN

  • Lenovo

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation

  • MagiQ Technologies Inc.

  • MDR Corporation

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • Microsurgeonbot, Inc. (MSB.ai)

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

  • Nano-Meta Technologies

  • NEC Corporation

  • Nokia Corporation

  • Nordic Quantum Computing Group

  • Northrop Grumman

  • NTT DoCoMo Inc.

  • NVidia

  • Optalysys Ltd.

  • Oxford Quantum Circuits

  • Penguin Computing

  • Post-Quantum (PQ Solutions)

  • ProteinQure

  • PsiQuantum

  • Q&I

  • Q-Ctrl

  • Qasky

  • QbitLogic

  • QC Ware Corp.

  • Qilimanjaro Quantum Hub

  • Qindom

  • Qnami

  • QSpice Labs

  • Qu & Co

  • Quandela

  • Quantika

  • Quantum Benchmark Inc.

  • Quantum Circuits Inc.

  • Quantum Computing Inc.

  • Quantum Factory GmbH

  • Quantum Motion Technologies

  • QuantumCTek

  • QuantumX

  • Qubitekk

  • Qubitera LLC

  • Quintessence Labs

  • Qulab

  • Qunnect

  • QuNu Labs

  • QxBranch LLC

  • Rackspace Inc.

  • Raytheon Company

  • Rigetti Computing

  • River Lane Research

  • SeeQC

  • Silicon Quantum Computing

  • SK Telecom

  • Sparrow Quantum

  • Strangeworks

  • Tokyo Quantum Computing

  • Toshiba Corporation

  • TundraSystems Global Ltd.

  • Turing

  • Volkswagen AG

  • Xanadu

  • Zapata Computing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ly8y4

