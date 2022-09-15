Global Quartz Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Company Logo

Global Quartz Market

Global Quartz Market

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quartz Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global quartz market reached a value of US$ 6.78 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 9.91 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.53% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Quartz refers to a solid, natural crystalline mineral, which is composed of silicon dioxide (SiO2) and is abundantly discovered in various metamorphic, igneous, and sedimentary rocks. It possesses piezoelectric properties that assist in generating positive and negative charges on alternate prism edges, due to which it is used as a pressure gauge in depth-sounding apparatus.

Apart from this, quartz is durable, corrosion-resistant, and highly tolerant to chemical and mineral weathering, on account of which it is extensively employed for manufacturing several electronic products. At present, quartz is commercially available in crystals, stones, pebbles, engineered, high-purity and crucible types.



Quartz Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of quartz in various industrial verticals, especially the electronics and semiconductor sectors, can be attributed to the increasing requirement of stable, high-performance resonators. They are used as a key component in filters and oscillators, which represents the prime factor currently driving the market toward growth.

This is further supported by the rising sales of various electronic gadgets, including tablets, phones, desktops, and laptops, which, in turn, has intensified the demand for semiconductors. In line with this, rapid technological advancements, along with the extensive utilization of quartz crystals in the production of frequency filters, controllers, and timers in the electronic circuits is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Story continues

Additionally, the increasing ongoing construction activities have prompted manufacturers and interior designers to employ quartz as a highly preferred engineering stone for the indoor flooring application in commercial spaces, which is propelling the market growth. Other factors, such as the growing product usage to produce different gemstones, such as amethyst and citrine, for healing and spiritual purposes, along with continuous investments in research and development (R&D) activities for launching high purity quartz, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., Caesarstone Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Heraeus Holding, Jiangsu Pacific Quartz Co. Ltd., Kyocera Corporation, Momentive Technologies, Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co. Ltd., Quality Quartz Engineering Inc. (Conax Technologies LLC), Sibelco and The Quartz Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global quartz market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global quartz market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global quartz market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Quartz Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Quartz Surface and Tile

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 High-Purity Quartz

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Quartz Glass

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Quartz Crystal

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Quartz Sand

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End User

7.1 Electronics and Semiconductor

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Solar

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Buildings and Construction

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Optical Fiber and Telecommunication

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Automotive

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.1.3 Financials

13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.2 Caesarstone Ltd.

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2.3 Financials

13.3.3 Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3.3 Financials

13.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.4 Heraeus Holding

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis

13.3.5 Jiangsu Pacific Quartz Co. Ltd.

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5.3 Financials

13.3.6 Kyocera Corporation

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6.3 Financials

13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.7 Momentive Technologies

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8 Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co. Ltd.

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8.3 Financials

13.3.9 Quality Quartz Engineering Inc. (Conax Technologies LLC)

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10 Sibelco

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.11 The Quartz Corporation

13.3.11.1 Company Overview

13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6uy518

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



