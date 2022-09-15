U.S. markets open in 4 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,949.50
    +2.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,180.00
    +31.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,140.00
    -2.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,846.70
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.03
    -0.45 (-0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,696.90
    -12.20 (-0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    19.44
    -0.13 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9994
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.09
    -1.18 (-4.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1523
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.3910
    +0.2980 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,094.97
    -283.55 (-1.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    479.93
    -3.41 (-0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,313.20
    +35.90 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,875.91
    +57.29 (+0.21%)
     

Global Quartz Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Quartz Market

Global Quartz Market
Global Quartz Market

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quartz Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global quartz market reached a value of US$ 6.78 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 9.91 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.53% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Quartz refers to a solid, natural crystalline mineral, which is composed of silicon dioxide (SiO2) and is abundantly discovered in various metamorphic, igneous, and sedimentary rocks. It possesses piezoelectric properties that assist in generating positive and negative charges on alternate prism edges, due to which it is used as a pressure gauge in depth-sounding apparatus.

Apart from this, quartz is durable, corrosion-resistant, and highly tolerant to chemical and mineral weathering, on account of which it is extensively employed for manufacturing several electronic products. At present, quartz is commercially available in crystals, stones, pebbles, engineered, high-purity and crucible types.

Quartz Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of quartz in various industrial verticals, especially the electronics and semiconductor sectors, can be attributed to the increasing requirement of stable, high-performance resonators. They are used as a key component in filters and oscillators, which represents the prime factor currently driving the market toward growth.

This is further supported by the rising sales of various electronic gadgets, including tablets, phones, desktops, and laptops, which, in turn, has intensified the demand for semiconductors. In line with this, rapid technological advancements, along with the extensive utilization of quartz crystals in the production of frequency filters, controllers, and timers in the electronic circuits is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Additionally, the increasing ongoing construction activities have prompted manufacturers and interior designers to employ quartz as a highly preferred engineering stone for the indoor flooring application in commercial spaces, which is propelling the market growth. Other factors, such as the growing product usage to produce different gemstones, such as amethyst and citrine, for healing and spiritual purposes, along with continuous investments in research and development (R&D) activities for launching high purity quartz, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., Caesarstone Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Heraeus Holding, Jiangsu Pacific Quartz Co. Ltd., Kyocera Corporation, Momentive Technologies, Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co. Ltd., Quality Quartz Engineering Inc. (Conax Technologies LLC), Sibelco and The Quartz Corporation.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global quartz market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global quartz market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global quartz market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Quartz Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Quartz Surface and Tile
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 High-Purity Quartz
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Quartz Glass
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Quartz Crystal
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Quartz Sand
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by End User
7.1 Electronics and Semiconductor
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Solar
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Buildings and Construction
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Optical Fiber and Telecommunication
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Automotive
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 SWOT Analysis

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12 Price Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.
13.3.1.1 Company Overview
13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.1.3 Financials
13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.2 Caesarstone Ltd.
13.3.2.1 Company Overview
13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.2.3 Financials
13.3.3 Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.
13.3.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.3.3 Financials
13.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.4 Heraeus Holding
13.3.4.1 Company Overview
13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis
13.3.5 Jiangsu Pacific Quartz Co. Ltd.
13.3.5.1 Company Overview
13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.5.3 Financials
13.3.6 Kyocera Corporation
13.3.6.1 Company Overview
13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.6.3 Financials
13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.7 Momentive Technologies
13.3.7.1 Company Overview
13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.8 Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co. Ltd.
13.3.8.1 Company Overview
13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.8.3 Financials
13.3.9 Quality Quartz Engineering Inc. (Conax Technologies LLC)
13.3.9.1 Company Overview
13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.10 Sibelco
13.3.10.1 Company Overview
13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.11 The Quartz Corporation
13.3.11.1 Company Overview
13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6uy518

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Goes on Biggest Dip-Buying Binge Since February

    (Bloomberg) -- Tuesday’s brutal selloff in the aftermath of August’s hotter-than-expected inflation print looked like opportunity to Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management. Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets Wra

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming next week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.

  • Ready to Get Rich in the Stock Market? 5 Investments You Can't Go Wrong With

    The stock market has proven to be a great way for normal folks to build wealth over time. It can be as simple as investing through index funds for some that don't have the time or inclination to stay involved. Below are five stock investments that could offer a diversified way to beat the S&P 500 index over the coming years and decades.

  • How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole

    In a world where the stock market is unpredictable and interest rates are rising, many investors are looking for someplace to put their money that is as close to risk-free as possible - even if it means forgoing the chance … Continue reading → The post How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bad News Is Piling Up for Chip Makers

    The months follow one another and look alike for the manufacturers of semiconductors. For months, fears of a hard landing in the economy due to aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to fight inflation at its highest in 40 years have been a headache since the beginning of the year for Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices , Intel , Micron and Qualcomm . Nvidia shares have lost more than 13% since the end of August, while AMD shares, which had rebounded well after the release of the second quarter earnings, have fallen by 9.2% since the end of August.

  • A $3.2 Trillion Option Expiration Seen Worsening Post-CPI Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Another wrinkle in a chaotic stock market where everything from the frenetic activity of quant traders to an ever-hawkish Federal Reserve is making investing harder than usual: A looming $3.2 trillion options expiry played a notable role in the Tuesday selloff.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeNY Judge Who Doesn

  • Why Stock-Split Stock Palo Alto Networks Sank Today

    Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) just couldn't connect with investors on Wednesday. The company's shares sank on a day when many tech industry peers recovered from the market meltdown on Tuesday; ultimately Palo Alto closed down by 0.5%. The responsible party was Wolfe Research's Strecker Backe, who took a large sword to his price target on Palo Alto stock.

  • 600 Million Reasons This 7.7%-Yielding Dividend Should Keep Growing

    Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) have been under a lot of pressure this year. The real estate investment trust's (REIT) stock has lost a third of its value due in part to rising interest rates. While the market has concerns about the REIT's ability to continue growing its portfolio and dividend, it recently took a big step to address those worries.

  • Rivian Sees a Sharp Boost in Demand for EVs

    Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe is "ecstatic" over the Biden Administration's Inflation Reduction Act, which includes considerable subsidies for electric vehicles.

  • Tesla spent 864 days as Wall Street’s biggest short bet. Now it’s Apple.

    Apple Inc. has recently become the largest short play again by one key metric, overtaking Tesla Inc.

  • Warren Buffet Is Using These Dividend Stocks to Fight Inflation and Generate Passive Income Stream

    Markets tanked yesterday, there’s no other way to put it. The NASDAQ fell more than 5%, the S&P 500 fell more than 4%, and the Dow Jones shed 1,200 points, also a 4% loss. The sharp drops hit after the official August inflation numbers came in substantially worse than expectations. The data release has also firmed up convictions that the Federal Reserve will enact another 75 basis point rate hike later this month. Taken together, rising prices and higher interest rates increase the chances of a

  • Why Shares in Alcoa Crashed Today

    Shares in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum producer Alcoa (NYSE: AA) were down around 10% by midday Wednesday. The move comes after its steel manufacturing peer, Nucor (NYSE: NUE), announced disappointing guidance for its third quarter. Steel and aluminum are replaceable with each other and operate in very similar end markets, so Nucor's warning is a salutary reminder that Alcoa also faces difficulties in 2022.

  • Fed, inflation will ‘dictate whether or not bitcoin breaks,’ crypto analyst says

    OANDA senior market analyst Edward Moya joins Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre to discuss bitcoin, volatility in the crypto space, and the outlook for the ethereum merge.

  • I have $950,000 invested with a large financial firm, but they are charging me $1,100 a month in management fees. Is this reasonable?

    “A standard full-service broker-dealer typically charges anywhere between 1% and 2% in management fees, on top of any fund-specific expenses, trading fees and commissions,” explains certified financial planner Jay Abolofia of Lyon Financial Planning. If you like your bank, but want to pay less, open a line of communication with them.

  • 10 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Just as the internal combustion vehicle is dependent on the crude […]

  • Crypto: Ethereum merge will shift asset to proof-of-stake model on September 15

    Yahoo Finance reporter David Hollerith explains what will happen when the ethereum merge takes place on Thursday, Sept. 15, and how it will impact crypto prices.

  • Why One Top Advisor Is Still Buying Apple and Microsoft Stock

    Treasury Partners' Richard Saperstein explains why he remains overweight technology despite its recent declines.

  • Oracle Shares Skid in Biggest One-Day Slump This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. shares had their worst day this year, snapping two weeks of gains, after a Berenberg analyst initiated coverage on the software company with a hold rating.Most Read from BloombergNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Stocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapXi Unlikely to Throw Puti

  • Morgan Stanley expects the S&P 500 to plunge another 17%-27% within the next four months — use these 3 top recession-resistant stocks for protection

    It's time to be extra picky.

  • IBM, CVS, and 10 Other Cheap Stocks That Don’t Deserve to Be in the Bargain Bin

    Most stocks are having a lousy year in 2022. Here are a dozen that don't deserve being this deep in the red.