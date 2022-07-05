Global Sewing Machines Market to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2026
Abstract: What`s New for 2022? -Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. -Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
New York, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sewing Machines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010582/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Sewing Machines Market to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2026
Sewing Machines are used to stitch fabric, leather and other materials together. Sewing machines are classified into mechanical and electrical. The sewing technique used can either be lockstitch or chain stitch. Modern machines, however, employ lockstitch, comprising the use of two threads, a feature available in both home as well as industrial sewing machines. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sewing Machines estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period. Apparel, one of the end-use segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Apparel end-use segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $591.5 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2026
The Sewing Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$591.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 3.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.
Growing global population, rising disposable income and high demand of accessories and apparel are the key factors driving growth of the sewing machine market. Long-term growth in the market will be driven by factors such as rising demand for advanced and feature rich sewing machines, launch of various innovative technologies and software, and the rise of sewing as a leisure pursuit among new sewing enthusiasts. Growing consumer preference for sophisticated features and functions will drive demand for smart sewing machines in the coming years.
Industrial Sewing Machines to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2026
Global market for Industrial Sewing Machines is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$2.4 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 4.9% over the analysis period. China constitutes the largest regional market for Industrial segment, accounting for 47.4% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 5.6% over the analysis period, to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 104 Featured) -
Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.
Baby Lock
Brother Industries, Ltd.
Brother International Corporation
Bernina International AG
Jaguar International Corporation
Janome Sewing Machine Co., Ltd.
Elna International Corp. SA
Juki Corporation
Kaulin Manufacturing Co., Ltd./Siruba
Merrow Inc.
Million Special Industries Co., Ltd
Jack Sewing Machine Co., Ltd.
Pegasus Sewing Machine Mfg. Co., Ltd.
Rimoldi & CF srl
SEIKO Sewing Machine Co., Ltd.
SGSB Group Co., Ltd
SVP Worldwide
Singer Sewing Company
TAJIMA Group
Xi’an Typical Industries Co. Ltd.
Zhejiang Doso Sewing Machine Co., Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010582/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
Textile Industry Remains Hard Hit by the Pandemic
COVID-19 Inflicts Considerable Damage on Global Textile
Machinery Industry
Sewing Activity Grows in Prominence Amidst the Pandemic,
Presenting Opportunities for Household Sewing Machines
Global Economy Stares at an Impending Crisis
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Sewing Machines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
An Introduction to Sewing Machines
Home Sewing Machines
Industrial Sewing Machines
Sewing Machines: Providing Limitless Creativity for Industrial
Users, Quilters, Home Décor Sewers, and Fashion Enthusiasts
Industrial Sewing Machines Lead Global Market
Developing Economies to Boost Long-term Growth
Competition
Global Household Sewing Machines Market by Leading Competitors
(in %): 2020
Select Popular Sewing Machines
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Demand for Advanced and Feature-Rich Sewing Machines to
Drive Healthy Long-term Gains
Energy-Efficiency: A Key Factor Driving Technology Innovation
Computerized Sewing Machines: A Major Innovation Fueling Market
Growth
Innovative Embroidery Software Spells Significant Market
Opportunities
Rise of Sewing as a Leisure Activity among New Sewing
Enthusiasts Drive Demand for Household Sewing Machines
Key Purchase Considerations for Pros and Beginners
Rising Interest of DIYers Promises Bright Prospects for the Market
User-Friendly Models for New Sewing Enthusiasts to Propel Adoption
Specialized Sewing Machines for Sewing, Repairing, and Fixing
Leather Products Grow in Prominence
Apparel Demand and Textile Making Industry Trends to Influence
Demand for Industrial Sewing Machines
Global Apparel Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years 2019,
2022 and 2025
With Apparel & Textile Manufacturing Disrupted due to COVID-19
Outbreak, Impact Imminent on Sewing Machines Sales
Fashion Conscious Women Trigger Changes in Player Strategies
Recovery in Auto Sales and Production to Fuel Demand for Car
Hoods and Upholstery Sewing Machines
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Global Automotive Upholstery Market Size (in US$ Billion) for
the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Technical Textiles Present Opportunities for Industrial Sewing
Machines Market
World Textile Market Breakdown of Sales (in %) by Segment (2019)
Global Technical Textiles Market Size (in US$ Million) by
Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Embroidery Machines: Enabling Craft Work in Fashion Industry
Factors Determining the Choice of An Appropriate Embroidery
Machine
Industry 4.0 Brings together Connectivity, Flexible Automation &
Intelligence
Robotic Tailoring: The Future of Fashion to Propel Market Growth
The Transformational Impact of Sewing Robots
Automation of Sewing Process Flows Gains Momentum
Latest Technological Developments in the Sewing Machines Market
Market to Benefit from the Emergence of Novel Sewing Machines
with Various Features
Sewing Machine Innovations & Advancements to Spur Market Growth
Advanced PC and Wi-Fi-Enabled Sewing Machines
Machines with In-Built Needle Threader, Top Loading and Drop-in
Bobbin Systems
Sewing Machines for Stitching Robots, Implantable Systems and
Wearable Electronics
Digitally Advanced Sewing Machines
High-Speed Sewing Machines
Stitch Regulator Technologies for Mastering Free Motion Techniques
Online Marketing Increases Market Competition
Demographic Factors Influence Industry Dynamics
Expanding Global Population
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Women: The Largest Consumer Base for Home Sewing Machines
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Operator Safety: A Major Challenge Confronting Sewing Machines
Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sewing Machines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Sewing Machines by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Apparel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Apparel by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Apparel by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Apparel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Non-Apparel by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Apparel by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Household by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Household by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Sewing Machines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Electronic and Advanced Home Sewing Machines: Potential Growth
Opportunities
Crafters and DIYers Propel Demand for Domestic Sewing Machines
Competition
US Home Sewing Machines Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Shipments by Leading Players for 2019
Distribution Scenario
US Retail Sales of Home Sewing Machine by Distribution Channel
(in %) for 2020E
Table 16: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sewing
Machines by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: USA Historic Review for Sewing Machines by
Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel
and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sewing
Machines by End-Use - Industrial and Household - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: USA Historic Review for Sewing Machines by End-Use -
Industrial and Household Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial
and Household for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sewing Machines by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: Canada Historic Review for Sewing Machines by
Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel
and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sewing Machines by End-Use - Industrial and Household -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Sewing Machines by End-Use -
Industrial and Household Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial
and Household for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Sewing Machines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Japanese Household Sewing Machines Market: Volume Market Share
Breakdown of Leading Players for 2019
Table 28: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sewing Machines by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Japan Historic Review for Sewing Machines by
Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel
and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sewing Machines by End-Use - Industrial and Household -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Sewing Machines by End-Use -
Industrial and Household Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial
and Household for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Sewing Machines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
China: A Major Consumer and Producer of Sewing Machines
Despite COVID-19 Crisis, China to Remain An Important Market
for Sewing Machines
Workforce Shortage and Automation Impact China?s Sewing Machine
Industry
Table 34: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sewing Machines by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: China Historic Review for Sewing Machines by
Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: China 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel
and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sewing Machines by End-Use - Industrial and Household -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: China Historic Review for Sewing Machines by End-Use -
Industrial and Household Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial
and Household for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Sewing Machines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
European Household Sewing Machines Market Breakdown of Volume
Demand (in %) by Leading Players: 2019
Table 40: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sewing Machines by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Europe Historic Review for Sewing Machines by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sewing Machines by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Sewing Machines by
Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel
and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sewing Machines by End-Use - Industrial and Household -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Sewing Machines by End-Use -
Industrial and Household Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial
and Household for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Sewing Machines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 49: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sewing Machines by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: France Historic Review for Sewing Machines by
Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: France 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel
and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sewing Machines by End-Use - Industrial and Household -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: France Historic Review for Sewing Machines by End-Use -
Industrial and Household Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial
and Household for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Sewing Machines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 55: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sewing Machines by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Germany Historic Review for Sewing Machines by
Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel
and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sewing Machines by End-Use - Industrial and Household -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Sewing Machines by
End-Use - Industrial and Household Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial
and Household for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 61: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sewing Machines by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Italy Historic Review for Sewing Machines by
Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel
and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sewing Machines by End-Use - Industrial and Household -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Sewing Machines by End-Use -
Industrial and Household Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial
and Household for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Sewing Machines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Home Sewing Machines Market: An Overview
Table 67: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sewing
Machines by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: UK Historic Review for Sewing Machines by Application -
Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 69: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel
and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sewing
Machines by End-Use - Industrial and Household - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: UK Historic Review for Sewing Machines by End-Use -
Industrial and Household Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial and
Household for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 73: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sewing Machines by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Spain Historic Review for Sewing Machines by
Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel
and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sewing Machines by End-Use - Industrial and Household -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Spain Historic Review for Sewing Machines by End-Use -
Industrial and Household Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 78: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial
and Household for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 79: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sewing Machines by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Russia Historic Review for Sewing Machines by
Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel
and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sewing Machines by End-Use - Industrial and Household -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Russia Historic Review for Sewing Machines by End-Use -
Industrial and Household Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial
and Household for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sewing Machines by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sewing Machines by
Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sewing
Machines by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Apparel and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sewing Machines by End-Use - Industrial and Household -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sewing Machines by
End-Use - Industrial and Household Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sewing
Machines by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial and Household for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Sewing Machines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sewing Machines by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sewing Machines by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sewing Machines by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sewing Machines by
Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Apparel and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sewing Machines by End-Use - Industrial and Household -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sewing Machines by
End-Use - Industrial and Household Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial
and Household for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Sewing Machines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 100: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sewing Machines by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Australia Historic Review for Sewing Machines by
Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel
and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 103: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sewing Machines by End-Use - Industrial and Household -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Australia Historic Review for Sewing Machines by
End-Use - Industrial and Household Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial
and Household for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Sewing Machines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak and Anti-China Sentiment
Table 106: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sewing Machines by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: India Historic Review for Sewing Machines by
Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: India 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel
and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 109: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sewing Machines by End-Use - Industrial and Household -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: India Historic Review for Sewing Machines by End-Use -
Industrial and Household Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 111: India 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial
and Household for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 112: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sewing Machines by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: South Korea Historic Review for Sewing Machines by
Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Apparel and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 115: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sewing Machines by End-Use - Industrial and Household -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: South Korea Historic Review for Sewing Machines by
End-Use - Industrial and Household Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Sewing Machines
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial
and Household for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Taiwan
Singapore
Table 118: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Sewing Machines by Application - Apparel and
Non-Apparel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sewing
Machines by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sewing
Machines by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Apparel and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Sewing Machines by End-Use - Industrial and
Household - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sewing
Machines by End-Use - Industrial and Household Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sewing
Machines by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial and Household for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010582/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001