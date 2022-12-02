U.S. markets open in 1 hour 35 minutes

Global Specialty Fertilizers Market to Reach $63.2 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·25 min read
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Specialty Fertilizers estimated at US$42. 4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$63. 2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.

New York, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Specialty Fertilizers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032965/?utm_source=GNW
9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cereals & Grains, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$27.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fruits & Vegetables segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.6% CAGR

The Specialty Fertilizers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.5 Billion by the year 2027.



Oilseeds & Pulses Segment to Record 4.9% CAGR

In the global Oilseeds & Pulses segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.1% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
CF Industrial Holdings Inc.
Coromandel International Ltd
Eurochem Group AG
Everris NA Inc.
Haifa Chemicals Ltd
Israel Chemicals Ltd
Nutrien Limited
Sinochem Group
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile
The Mosaic Company
Yara International ASA


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032965/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Specialty Fertilizers - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Fertilizers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Specialty Fertilizers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Fertilizers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cereals & Grains by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Cereals & Grains by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Cereals & Grains by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fruits & Vegetables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Fruits & Vegetables by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Fruits & Vegetables by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oilseeds & Pulses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Oilseeds & Pulses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Oilseeds & Pulses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Turf &
Ornamentals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Turf & Ornamentals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Turf & Ornamentals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Crop Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Crop Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Crop Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Potassium Nitrate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Potassium Nitrate by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Potassium Nitrate by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urea-Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Urea-Ammonium Nitrate (UAN)
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Urea-Ammonium Nitrate
(UAN) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Calcium Ammonium Nitrate
(CAN) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Ammonium
Nitrate (CAN) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Monoammonium Phosphate
(MAP) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Monoammonium Phosphate
(MAP) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Potassium Sulfate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for Potassium Sulfate by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Potassium Sulfate by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Foliar by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: World Historic Review for Foliar by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Foliar by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fertigation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: World Historic Review for Fertigation by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Fertigation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soil
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: World Historic Review for Soil by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Soil by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 46: World Specialty Fertilizers Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Specialty Fertilizers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Fertilizers by Crop Type - Cereals & Grains, Fruits &
Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses, Turf & Ornamentals and Other
Crop Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: USA Historic Review for Specialty Fertilizers by Crop
Type - Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds &
Pulses, Turf & Ornamentals and Other Crop Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Fertilizers by
Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cereals &
Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses, Turf &
Ornamentals and Other Crop Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Fertilizers by Type - Potassium Nitrate, Other Types,
Urea-Ammonium Nitrate (UAN), Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN),
Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Potassium Sulfate -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: USA Historic Review for Specialty Fertilizers by Type -
Potassium Nitrate, Other Types, Urea-Ammonium Nitrate (UAN),
Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN), Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP)
and Potassium Sulfate Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: USA 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Fertilizers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Potassium
Nitrate, Other Types, Urea-Ammonium Nitrate (UAN), Calcium
Ammonium Nitrate (CAN), Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and
Potassium Sulfate for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Fertilizers by Application - Foliar, Fertigation and
Soil - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: USA Historic Review for Specialty Fertilizers by
Application - Foliar, Fertigation and Soil Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: USA 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Fertilizers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Foliar,
Fertigation and Soil for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Fertilizers by Crop Type - Cereals & Grains, Fruits &
Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses, Turf & Ornamentals and Other
Crop Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Specialty Fertilizers by
Crop Type - Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds &
Pulses, Turf & Ornamentals and Other Crop Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Fertilizers
by Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cereals &
Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses, Turf &
Ornamentals and Other Crop Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Fertilizers by Type - Potassium Nitrate, Other Types,
Urea-Ammonium Nitrate (UAN), Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN),
Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Potassium Sulfate -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Specialty Fertilizers by
Type - Potassium Nitrate, Other Types, Urea-Ammonium Nitrate
(UAN), Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN), Monoammonium Phosphate
(MAP) and Potassium Sulfate Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 61: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Fertilizers
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Potassium
Nitrate, Other Types, Urea-Ammonium Nitrate (UAN), Calcium
Ammonium Nitrate (CAN), Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and
Potassium Sulfate for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Fertilizers by Application - Foliar, Fertigation and
Soil - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Specialty Fertilizers by
Application - Foliar, Fertigation and Soil Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Fertilizers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Foliar, Fertigation and Soil for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Specialty Fertilizers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Fertilizers by Crop Type - Cereals & Grains, Fruits &
Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses, Turf & Ornamentals and Other
Crop Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Specialty Fertilizers by
Crop Type - Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds &
Pulses, Turf & Ornamentals and Other Crop Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Fertilizers
by Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cereals &
Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses, Turf &
Ornamentals and Other Crop Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Fertilizers by Type - Potassium Nitrate, Other Types,
Urea-Ammonium Nitrate (UAN), Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN),
Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Potassium Sulfate -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Specialty Fertilizers by
Type - Potassium Nitrate, Other Types, Urea-Ammonium Nitrate
(UAN), Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN), Monoammonium Phosphate
(MAP) and Potassium Sulfate Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 70: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Fertilizers
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Potassium
Nitrate, Other Types, Urea-Ammonium Nitrate (UAN), Calcium
Ammonium Nitrate (CAN), Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and
Potassium Sulfate for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Fertilizers by Application - Foliar, Fertigation and
Soil - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Specialty Fertilizers by
Application - Foliar, Fertigation and Soil Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Fertilizers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Foliar, Fertigation and Soil for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Specialty Fertilizers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Fertilizers by Crop Type - Cereals & Grains, Fruits &
Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses, Turf & Ornamentals and Other
Crop Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: China Historic Review for Specialty Fertilizers by
Crop Type - Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds &
Pulses, Turf & Ornamentals and Other Crop Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: China 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Fertilizers
by Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cereals &
Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses, Turf &
Ornamentals and Other Crop Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Fertilizers by Type - Potassium Nitrate, Other Types,
Urea-Ammonium Nitrate (UAN), Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN),
Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Potassium Sulfate -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: China Historic Review for Specialty Fertilizers by
Type - Potassium Nitrate, Other Types, Urea-Ammonium Nitrate
(UAN), Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN), Monoammonium Phosphate
(MAP) and Potassium Sulfate Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 79: China 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Fertilizers
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Potassium
Nitrate, Other Types, Urea-Ammonium Nitrate (UAN), Calcium
Ammonium Nitrate (CAN), Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and
Potassium Sulfate for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Fertilizers by Application - Foliar, Fertigation and
Soil - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: China Historic Review for Specialty Fertilizers by
Application - Foliar, Fertigation and Soil Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: China 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Fertilizers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Foliar, Fertigation and Soil for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Specialty Fertilizers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Fertilizers by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Specialty Fertilizers by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Fertilizers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Fertilizers by Crop Type - Cereals & Grains, Fruits &
Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses, Turf & Ornamentals and Other
Crop Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Specialty Fertilizers by
Crop Type - Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds &
Pulses, Turf & Ornamentals and Other Crop Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Fertilizers
by Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cereals &
Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses, Turf &
Ornamentals and Other Crop Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Fertilizers by Type - Potassium Nitrate, Other Types,
Urea-Ammonium Nitrate (UAN), Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN),
Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Potassium Sulfate -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Specialty Fertilizers by
Type - Potassium Nitrate, Other Types, Urea-Ammonium Nitrate
(UAN), Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN), Monoammonium Phosphate
(MAP) and Potassium Sulfate Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 91: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Fertilizers
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Potassium
Nitrate, Other Types, Urea-Ammonium Nitrate (UAN), Calcium
Ammonium Nitrate (CAN), Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and
Potassium Sulfate for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Fertilizers by Application - Foliar, Fertigation and
Soil - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Specialty Fertilizers by
Application - Foliar, Fertigation and Soil Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Fertilizers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Foliar, Fertigation and Soil for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Specialty Fertilizers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Fertilizers by Crop Type - Cereals & Grains, Fruits &
Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses, Turf & Ornamentals and Other
Crop Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: France Historic Review for Specialty Fertilizers by
Crop Type - Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds &
Pulses, Turf & Ornamentals and Other Crop Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: France 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Fertilizers
by Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cereals &
Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses, Turf &
Ornamentals and Other Crop Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Fertilizers by Type - Potassium Nitrate, Other Types,
Urea-Ammonium Nitrate (UAN), Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN),
Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Potassium Sulfate -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: France Historic Review for Specialty Fertilizers by
Type - Potassium Nitrate, Other Types, Urea-Ammonium Nitrate
(UAN), Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN), Monoammonium Phosphate
(MAP) and Potassium Sulfate Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 100: France 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Fertilizers
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Potassium
Nitrate, Other Types, Urea-Ammonium Nitrate (UAN), Calcium
Ammonium Nitrate (CAN), Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and
Potassium Sulfate for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 101: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Fertilizers by Application - Foliar, Fertigation and
Soil - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: France Historic Review for Specialty Fertilizers by
Application - Foliar, Fertigation and Soil Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: France 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Fertilizers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Foliar, Fertigation and Soil for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Specialty Fertilizers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Fertilizers by Crop Type - Cereals & Grains, Fruits &
Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses, Turf & Ornamentals and Other
Crop Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Specialty Fertilizers by
Crop Type - Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds &
Pulses, Turf & Ornamentals and Other Crop Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Specialty
Fertilizers by Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses,
Turf & Ornamentals and Other Crop Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Fertilizers by Type - Potassium Nitrate, Other Types,
Urea-Ammonium Nitrate (UAN), Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN),
Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Potassium Sulfate -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Specialty Fertilizers by
Type - Potassium Nitrate, Other Types, Urea-Ammonium Nitrate
(UAN), Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN), Monoammonium Phosphate
(MAP) and Potassium Sulfate Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 109: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Specialty
Fertilizers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Potassium Nitrate, Other Types, Urea-Ammonium Nitrate (UAN),
Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN), Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP)
and Potassium Sulfate for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 110: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Fertilizers by Application - Foliar, Fertigation and
Soil - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: Germany Historic Review for Specialty Fertilizers by
Application - Foliar, Fertigation and Soil Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Specialty
Fertilizers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Foliar, Fertigation and Soil for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

ITALY
Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Fertilizers by Crop Type - Cereals & Grains, Fruits &
Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses, Turf & Ornamentals and Other
Crop Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Specialty Fertilizers by
Crop Type - Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds &
Pulses, Turf & Ornamentals and Other Crop Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Fertilizers
by Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cereals &
Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses, Turf &
Ornamentals and Other Crop Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Fertilizers by Type - Potassium Nitrate, Other Types,
Urea-Ammonium Nitrate (UAN), Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN),
Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Potassium Sulfate -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032965/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


