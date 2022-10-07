U.S. markets close in 4 hours 54 minutes

Global Starch Market to Reach 168.9 Million Metric Tons by 2027

ReportLinker
·27 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Starch Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05485911/?utm_source=GNW

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Starch Market to Reach 168.9 Million Metric Tons by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Starch estimated at 120.4 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 168.9 Million Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Liquid Starch, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach 99.9 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Native Dry Starch segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at 28.2 Million Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR
- The Starch market in the U.S. is estimated at 28.2 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 61.6 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 34 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027.
- Modified Dry Starch Segment to Record 3.8% CAGR
- In the global Modified Dry Starch segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 9.9 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 12.6 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 3.6% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 143 Featured)
AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG
Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)
Avebe Group
BENEO GmbH
Cargill, Inc.
Chemstar Products Company
Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Co., Ltd.
Grain Processing Corporation
Ingredion, Inc.
PT Budi Starch & Sweetener Tbk
Tereos Starch & Sweeteners SAS
Tate & Lyle PLC (UK)
The Emsland Group (Germany)
Zhucheng Xingmao Corn Developing Co., Ltd.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05485911/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Starch: Integral Ingredient in Food and Non-Food Applications
Outlook
Developing Economies Continue to Fuel Starch Demand
Rising Health Awareness Generates Demand for Starch Products
Production Scenario
Global Starch Production Breakdown in % by Country/Region
World Trade in Starch & Inulin: A Brief Overview
World Starches & Inulin Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown of
Export Value by Leading Exporting Countries
World Starches & Inulin Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown of
Import Value by Leading Importing Countries
Competition
An Intensely Competitive Marketplace
Recent Market Activity
Starch - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022
(E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG (Austria)
Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)
AVEBE (The Netherlands)
BENEO GmbH (Germany)
Cargill, Inc. (USA)
Chemstar Products Company (USA)
Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited (China)
Grain Processing Corporation (USA)
Ingredion Incorporated (USA)
PT. Budi Starch & Sweetener Tbk (Indonesia)
Roquette Frères (France)
Tereos Starch & Sweeteners s.a.s. (France)
Tate & Lyle PLC (UK)
The Emsland Group (Germany)
Zhucheng Xingmao Corn Developing Co., Ltd. (China)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Clean Label Starches Bodes Well for Functional Native Starches
Food Industry: Dominant Market for Starch
Use of Starch as a Fat Replacer Drives Growth
Resistant Starch Comes into Focus
Starch Blended Biodegradable Polymers: Expanding Applications
Fuel Growth
Starch-based Bioplastics Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of
Revenues by Technology
Starch-based Biodegradable Polymers Gain Momentum
Major Suppliers of Starch-Based Biodegradable Polymers
Starch in ?Green? Products
Environmental Issues Widen the Use of Starch in Detergents and
Textiles
Extended Applications Drive Market Gains
Focus Grows on Innovations
Native Starch Market Gains Growth
Modified Starch Market: Food & Beverage Industry Fuels Growth
Food & Beverage Leads the Global Modified Starch Market
Major Markets for Modified Starch Market
Modified Starch Market Receives Boost with Biotechnology
Modified Starches Bring Higher Quality to Paper Industry
Tropical Starch: A Review
Corn Starch: Market Growth Prospects
Cassava Starch: A Leading Tropical Starch Type
Wheat Starch: Rising Needs of Food Industry Bode Well for the
Market
Potato Starch: Food Industry Spurs Opportunities
Global Potato Starch Market by Region (2019): Percentage
Breakdown of Production Output
New Applications Emerge for Rice Starch in Pharmaceutical &
Cosmetics Industry
Product Overview
Definition of Starch
Types of Starch
Dry Starches
Native Starch
Modified Starch/Specialty Starch
Other Dry Starches
Liquid Starch Products
Sources of Starch
Maize (Corn)
Cassava
Wheat Starch
Potato Starch
Arrowroot
Canna edulis
White Corn Starch
Yellow Corn
Malanga Starch
Pearl Tapioca
Rice Starch
Sago Starch
Sorghum Starch
Sweet Potato Starch
Taro
Yam Starch
End-Use Profile
A Boon to Non-Food Sector

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Starch by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand
Metric Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Starch by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Starch by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquid Starch by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand
Metric Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Liquid Starch by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Liquid Starch by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Native Dry Starch by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Native Dry Starch by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Native Dry Starch by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modified Dry Starch by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Modified Dry Starch by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Modified Dry Starch by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Product Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Product Segments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Segments
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand
Metric Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Paper by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Paper by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Paper by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceutical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Feed by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Feed by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Starch Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Starch Derivatives Market in the US
Modified Starch Market: Food & Beverage Represents the Leading
Application Segment
Modified Starch Market in the US (2019): Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales by Application - Animal Feed, Food & Beverage,
Paper, Pharmaceutical, Textile and Others
ABLE: Modified Starch Market in the US (2019): Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales by Product - Cationic Starch, Pre-
gelatinized Starch, Resistant Starch, Starch Esters & Ethers
and Others
Corn Starch Market: The Widely Used Starch Product
HFCS Production Determines Demand for Corn Starch
Biodegradable Plastics Drive Demand for Starch
Demand for Rice Starch Grows
Production Statistics
US Potatoes Production Volume (in ’000 Cwt) for the Years 2010
through 2019
US Corn Production in Million Metric Tons for Years 2010
through 2019
US Wheat Production Volume in Million Bushels for Years 2012-13
through 2018-19
EXIM Statistics
US Exports of Starches (Inulin) (2019): Percentage Breakdown of
Export Value by Destination Country
Wheat Starch Market Exports in the US (2019): Percentage
Breakdown of Export Value by Country of Destination
Maize (Corn) Starch Exports in the US (2019): Percentage
Breakdown of Export Value by Country of Destination
Potato Starch Exports in the US (2019): Percentage Breakdown of
Export Value by Country of Destination
Manioc (Cassava) Starch Exports in the US (2019): Percentage
Breakdown of Export Value by Country of Destination
US Imports for Starches (Inulin) (2019): Percentage Breakdown
of Import Value by Country of Origin
Wheat Starch Imports in the US (2019): Percentage Breakdown of
Import Value by Country of Origin
Maize (Corn) Starch Imports in the US (2019): Percentage
Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin
Potato Starch Imports in the US (2019): Percentage Breakdown of
Import Value by Country of Origin
Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Starch
by Product Segment - Liquid Starch, Native Dry Starch, Modified
Dry Starch and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: USA Historic Review for Starch by Product Segment -
Liquid Starch, Native Dry Starch, Modified Dry Starch and Other
Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Starch by Product Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid Starch, Native
Dry Starch, Modified Dry Starch and Other Product Segments for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Starch
by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical, Feed and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: USA Historic Review for Starch by End-Use - Food &
Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical, Feed and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand
Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Starch by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food & Beverage, Paper,
Pharmaceutical, Feed and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

CANADA
Canadian Imports of Starches (Inulin) (2017): Percentage
Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin
EXIM Statistics
Corn Starch Market in China (2019): Percentage Breakdown of
Consumption in Modified Starch, Starch Sugar and Others
Canadian Exports of Starches (Inulin) (2019): Percentage
Breakdown of Export Value by Destination Country
Canadian Imports of Wheat Starch (2019): Percentage Breakdown
of Import Value by Country of Origin
Canadian Imports of Maize (Corn) Starch (2019): Percentage
Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin
Canadian Exports of Maize (Corn) Starch (2017): Percentage
Breakdown of Export Value by Destination Country
Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Starch by Product Segment - Liquid Starch, Native Dry Starch,
Modified Dry Starch and Other Product Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Starch by Product Segment -
Liquid Starch, Native Dry Starch, Modified Dry Starch and
Other Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Starch by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid
Starch, Native Dry Starch, Modified Dry Starch and Other
Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Starch by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical,
Feed and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Starch by End-Use - Food &
Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical, Feed and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand
Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Starch by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food & Beverage, Paper,
Pharmaceutical, Feed and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Starch Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Starch by Product Segment - Liquid Starch, Native Dry Starch,
Modified Dry Starch and Other Product Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Starch by Product Segment -
Liquid Starch, Native Dry Starch, Modified Dry Starch and Other
Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Starch by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid
Starch, Native Dry Starch, Modified Dry Starch and Other
Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Starch by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical,
Feed and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Starch by End-Use - Food &
Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical, Feed and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand
Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Starch by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food & Beverage, Paper,
Pharmaceutical, Feed and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

CHINA
Starch Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Potato Starch Market: An Insight
Starch Sugar Emerges as Alternative to High Cost Edible Sugar
Modified Starch: A High Growth Market
Corn Starch Market in China: An Overview
Cassava Starch Market in China
Table 49: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Starch by Product Segment - Liquid Starch, Native Dry Starch,
Modified Dry Starch and Other Product Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: China Historic Review for Starch by Product Segment -
Liquid Starch, Native Dry Starch, Modified Dry Starch and Other
Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Starch by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid
Starch, Native Dry Starch, Modified Dry Starch and Other
Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Starch by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical,
Feed and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 53: China Historic Review for Starch by End-Use - Food &
Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical, Feed and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand
Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Starch by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food & Beverage, Paper,
Pharmaceutical, Feed and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Starch Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Production Scenario
Starch Production (in Million Tonnes) in the EU for the Years
2010 through 2018
EU Starch Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Raw Materials
Used in Starch Production
A Peek into the Food Starch Market
Contribution of the European Starch Industry to the Economy and
Environment
Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Starch by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Starch by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Starch by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Starch by Product Segment - Liquid Starch, Native Dry Starch,
Modified Dry Starch and Other Product Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Starch by Product Segment -
Liquid Starch, Native Dry Starch, Modified Dry Starch and
Other Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Starch by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid
Starch, Native Dry Starch, Modified Dry Starch and Other
Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Starch by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical,
Feed and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Starch by End-Use - Food &
Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical, Feed and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand
Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Starch by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food & Beverage, Paper,
Pharmaceutical, Feed and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Starch Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Starch by Product Segment - Liquid Starch, Native Dry Starch,
Modified Dry Starch and Other Product Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: France Historic Review for Starch by Product Segment -
Liquid Starch, Native Dry Starch, Modified Dry Starch and
Other Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Starch by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid
Starch, Native Dry Starch, Modified Dry Starch and Other
Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 67: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Starch by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical,
Feed and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 68: France Historic Review for Starch by End-Use - Food &
Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical, Feed and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand
Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Starch by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food & Beverage, Paper,
Pharmaceutical, Feed and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Starch Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Starch by Product Segment - Liquid Starch, Native Dry Starch,
Modified Dry Starch and Other Product Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Starch by Product Segment -
Liquid Starch, Native Dry Starch, Modified Dry Starch and
Other Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Starch by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid
Starch, Native Dry Starch, Modified Dry Starch and Other
Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 73: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Starch by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical,
Feed and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Starch by End-Use - Food &
Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical, Feed and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand
Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Starch by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food & Beverage, Paper,
Pharmaceutical, Feed and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Starch by Product Segment - Liquid Starch, Native Dry Starch,
Modified Dry Starch and Other Product Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Starch by Product Segment -
Liquid Starch, Native Dry Starch, Modified Dry Starch and Other
Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Starch by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid
Starch, Native Dry Starch, Modified Dry Starch and Other
Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 79: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Starch by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical,
Feed and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Starch by End-Use - Food &
Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical, Feed and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand
Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Starch by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food & Beverage, Paper,
Pharmaceutical, Feed and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Starch Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Starch
by Product Segment - Liquid Starch, Native Dry Starch, Modified
Dry Starch and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: UK Historic Review for Starch by Product Segment -
Liquid Starch, Native Dry Starch, Modified Dry Starch and Other
Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Starch by Product Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid Starch, Native
Dry Starch, Modified Dry Starch and Other Product Segments for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 85: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Starch
by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical, Feed and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: UK Historic Review for Starch by End-Use - Food &
Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical, Feed and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand
Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Starch by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food & Beverage, Paper,
Pharmaceutical, Feed and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 88: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Starch by Product Segment - Liquid Starch, Native Dry Starch,
Modified Dry Starch and Other Product Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Starch by Product Segment -
Liquid Starch, Native Dry Starch, Modified Dry Starch and Other
Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Starch by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid
Starch, Native Dry Starch, Modified Dry Starch and Other
Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 91: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Starch by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical,
Feed and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Starch by End-Use - Food &
Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical, Feed and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand
Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Starch by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food & Beverage, Paper,
Pharmaceutical, Feed and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 94: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Starch by Product Segment - Liquid Starch, Native Dry Starch,
Modified Dry Starch and Other Product Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Starch by Product Segment -
Liquid Starch, Native Dry Starch, Modified Dry Starch and
Other Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Starch by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid
Starch, Native Dry Starch, Modified Dry Starch and Other
Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 97: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Starch by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical,
Feed and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 98: Russia Historic Review for Starch by End-Use - Food &
Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical, Feed and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand
Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Starch by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food & Beverage, Paper,
Pharmaceutical, Feed and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Starch by Product Segment - Liquid Starch, Native

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05485911/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


