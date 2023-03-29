U.S. markets close in 6 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,011.48
    +40.21 (+1.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,608.29
    +214.04 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,876.51
    +160.43 (+1.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,767.10
    +14.47 (+0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.12
    +0.92 (+1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,966.10
    -7.40 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.40
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0850
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5940
    +0.0300 (+0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2326
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3400
    +1.4650 (+1.12%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,381.06
    +1,450.03 (+5.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    618.52
    +17.55 (+2.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,553.47
    +69.22 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,883.78
    +365.53 (+1.33%)
     

Global Tape Dispenser Market is projected to be worth US$ 7,926.8 Million by 2033 end at a CAGR of 4.4% | Get latest analytical report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Unpacking the Potential: Exploring the Growing Tape Dispenser Industry's Projected Market Value of US$ 7,926.82 Million by 2033. Key Manufacturing are 3M Company, Tesa SE, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Fellow Brands, Shurtape Technologies LLC, Koziol USA, START International.

NEWARK, Del, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The tape dispenser market is projected to account for US$ 5,153.4 million in 2023 and a projected market value is US$ 7,926.82 million by 2033. The demand for tape dispensers is likely to rise at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2023 and 2033.

The tape dispenser industry is currently experiencing a growing trend toward the development of eco-friendly products. With consumers become more environmentally conscious, companies focus on creating tape dispensers that are made from sustainable materials and can be easily recycled. This trend is not only beneficial for the environment but also for industry, as it provides companies with a competitive edge in the market.

For More Insights on this Market, Get A Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2822

One of the significant opportunities in the tape dispenser industry lies in the eCommerce sector. With the rapid growth of online shopping, there is an increased demand for efficient packaging solutions. This presents an opportunity for tape dispenser manufacturers to develop products that are specifically designed for eCommerce, such as automatic tape dispensers that can handle high volumes of orders.

The growth of the construction industry is a key driver for the tape dispenser industry. The construction industry uses a significant amount of tape for various applications, such as sealing, insulation, and bonding. As the construction industry continues to grow, so does the demand for tape dispensers. Manufacturers can take the advantage of this by creating specialized tape dispensers that cater to the unique needs of the construction industry.

One of the important challenges in the tape dispenser industry is the increasing competition from low-cost manufacturers. With the rise of globalization, many manufacturers are outsourcing their production to countries where labor is cheap. This has led to an influx of low-cost tape dispensers in the market, which can be a challenge for established manufacturers who may struggle to compete on price. To overcome this challenge, manufacturers must focus on developing high-quality products that are innovative and offer unique features.

Key Takeaways from the Tape Dispenser Market:

  • Hand-held tape dispensers are predicted to lead the tape dispenser industry in 2023, with a market value of US$ 1,324.7 million.

  • With an estimated value of US$ 5,002.1 million in 2023, manual tape dispensers are likely to lead the tape dispenser industry in terms of technology.

  • With a projected value of US$ 2,805.7 million in 2023, the office and commercial segment is expected to lead the tape dispenser industry by end use.

  • China is predicted to dominate the tape dispenser industry in 2023, with a market value of $804.7 million.

  • With a market value of US$ 472.9 million in 2023, India is Asia Pacific's second-largest tape dispenser market.

  • The United States is a mature market for tape dispensers, with a market value of US$ 719.5 million predicted in 2023.

  • In 2023, Germany tape dispensers market is anticipated to be worth US$ 178.5 million.

  • Brazil, a significant tape dispensers market player in South America, is anticipated to have a market value of US$ 107.0 million in 2023.

Are you looking for customized information related to the latest trends, drivers, and challenges? @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-2822

How Tape Dispenser Manufacturers Are Embracing Eco-Friendly Innovation to Meet Consumer Demands

As the tape dispenser industry continues to expand, competition among market players is intensifying. The landscape is dominated by established companies such as 3M, Uline, and Stanley Black & Decker. These companies have established their position in the industry by offering a wide range of products, including hand held tape dispensers, masking tape dispensers, packing tape dispensers, automatic tape dispensers, and double-sided tape dispensers, among others.

In addition to these established players, several emerging players have entered the market, with a focus on innovative designs and eco-friendly options. For example, Starton Manufacturing Corp. offers a fully biodegradable and compostable tape dispenser, while Nifty Products provides a heavy-duty tape dispenser made from recycled materials.

The competitive landscape is also shaped by the increasing consumer demand for online shopping and shipping, leading to a growing need for efficient and reliable packaging solutions. This has led to companies like AmazonBasics and Scotch offering tape dispensers as a part of their packaging product lines.

Some of the leading companies operating in the market are:

  • 3M Company

  • Tesa SE

  • Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

  • Fellow Brands

  • Shurtape Technologies LLC

  • Koziol USA

  • START International

  • Prisma Pressure Sensitive Products Ltd.

Speak to Our Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-2822

Key Segments Covered in Tape Dispenser Industry Research

Tape Dispenser Market by Product Type:

  • Handheld

  • Tabletop

  • Definite Length Dispenser

  • Stretchable Tape Dispenser

Tape Dispenser Market by Technology:

  • Automatic

  • Manual

Tape Dispenser Market by End-use:

  • Office & Commercial

  • Industrial

Tape Dispenser Market by Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia

  • Oceania

View full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/tape-dispenser-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Tape Dispenser Market

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

Click Here for Tape Dispenser Market 333 pages TOC Report

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights 
The packaging division at Future Market Insights provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, and packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analysed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Explore Research Related Reports of Packaging:

Tabletop Tape Dispensers Market Size: Global Industry Analysis 2015 - 2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020 - 2030

Water Activated Tape Dispensers Market Share: Water Activated Tape Dispensers Market by Types of Machines, End Use Industries & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

Tear Tape Dispenser Market Trends: Tear Tape Dispenser Market by Machine, Types of Tear Tape, End Uses & Region | Forecast 2023 to 2033

Electronic Pressure Sensitive Tape Dispenser Market Analysis: Global Industry Analysis 2015 - 2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020 - 2030

Fine Line Striping Tape Market Outlook: Global Industry Analysis 2014 - 2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019 – 2029

About Us : 

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us: 
Future Market Insights Inc.  
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,  
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705  
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube 
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Russia Says Crop Titan Cargill Will Stop Exporting Its Grain

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia said top agricultural commodities trader Cargill Inc. will stop exporting its grain, adding to uncertainty over the future of Black Sea crop shipments. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsAs the biggest wheat exporter, Russian grain i

  • Google, Meta, Salesforce, and more get tough on employee evaluations. Here’s how they’re overhauling performance reviews

    Google, Amazon, and Salesforce are among the employers toughening performance reviews to weed out underperformers.

  • Oil Advances on Kurdish Supply Dispute and US Inventory Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended gains as Iraqi exports via Turkey remain disrupted amid a dispute with Kurdish authorities, while an industry report showed a decline in US stockpiles. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsBrent crude traded above $79 a barrel, w

  • Ryan Cohen’s Grand Plans for GameStop Keep Shrinking

    Videogame retailer, the original meme stock, hits brakes on e-commerce push to refocus on its 4,400 bricks-and-mortar locations.

  • U.S. sues Walmart for firing deli worker with Crohn's disease

    Walmart Inc has been sued by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which on Tuesday accused the largest U.S. retailer of illegally firing a North Carolina deli worker with Crohn's disease. The EEOC said Walmart violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by dismissing Adrian Tucker in April 2017 because her nine "unauthorized" absences in the prior six months, including a hospitalization and a visit to the emergency room, violated its "attendance and punctuality policy." According to a complaint filed in the Charlotte, North Carolina federal court, Walmart did not excuse several absences though Tucker provided doctor's notes, and rejected her requests for periodic leave or a transfer to a job nearer the bathroom.

  • Don't bow out yet: Why experts say boomers are now in a ‘power position’ at work — and how to make it work for your second act

    Take advantage while you can.

  • Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- On the surface, Charles Schwab Corp. being swept up in the worst US banking crisis since 2008 makes little sense.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe firm, a half-century mainstay in the brokerage industry, isn’t overexposed to crypto like Silvergate Capital and Signature Ba

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • 26 Burger King locations closing in Michigan; 400 workers to be laid off: See list of closures

    A Texas-based franchise owner of more than two dozen Burger King locations in metro Detroit is ceasing operations in Michigan.

  • Is Alibaba's US$34 billion stock rally justified? Here's what BofA, Deutsche Bank, Daiwa and Macquarie say about the business makeover

    Investors persevering with Alibaba Group were richly rewarded after the stock logged the biggest gain since November. The market reaction suggests its plan to overhaul the US$257 billion tech empire will bring great benefits to shareholders. The move is expected to unlock values from its assets, most analysts said, while allaying Beijing's concerns over the group's dominance in the local economy. Is the US$32 billion overnight gain in market value in New York, and HK$21 billion (US$2.7 billion)

  • What Is the Average Retirement Income?

    Wondering how your retirement savings stack up to other Americans' nest eggs? Or whether your income in your post-work years will be enough to keep you afloat? It's normal to be curious about the average retirement income in the U.S. … Continue reading → The post What Is the Average Retirement Income? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Coca-Cola And Pepsi Face New Threat In India As Country's Richest Person Revives Iconic Brand

    India's Reliance Industries, led by the country's richest man Mukesh Ambani, has partnered with three popular franchise cricket teams as it seeks to pit Campa, an iconic cola brand, against soft drink giants like Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) and PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). What Happened: In the upcoming Indian Premier League, or IPL — the country's most popular franchise cricket tournament — Campa Cola will be seen as a “pouring partner” for three teams, Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings Squad and Su

  • Russia’s Economy Is Starting to Come Undone

    Investment is down, labor is scarce, budget is squeezed. Oligarch: ‘There will be no money next year’

  • Vanguard: Retirees Can Add at Least $100k to Retirement Savings By Doing This

    Approximately 80% of all Americans aged 60 and older are homeowners, and housing wealth accounts for about 48% of the median wealth of that group. As retirees near large cities, and strong housing markets, start retiring, they realize they can … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Says Retirees Can Add at Least $100k to Retirement Savings By Doing This appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil Firm Shuts Down Iraqi Fields as Kurdish Spat Drags On

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsOne of the biggest oil producers in Iraqi Kurdistan has started to lower output as a dispute between the region’s government and Baghdad drags on.A legal fight is halting roughly 400,000 barrels a day of I

  • Pilbara Minerals to Nearly Double Lithium Production by 2025

    (Bloomberg) -- Pilbara Minerals Ltd., one of Australia’s top lithium miners, said it will nearly double production by late 2025 to meet soaring demand for the key electric-vehicle battery metal.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsThe Perth-based company wi

  • Ongoing supply shortages threaten U.S. infrastructure and war efforts

    Manufacturers of everything from pickup trucks to homes are still grappling with tight supplies of microchips and cement - shortages that could translate into delays and higher costs for federal efforts to arm Ukraine against Russian aggression and rebuild U.S. crumbling infrastructure and manufacturing. The supply chain woes that sent costs soaring and spurred shortages of everything from toilet paper to passenger cars are easing for retail-focused industries, but remain stubbornly persistent in important growth sectors like autos, machinery, defense and non-residential construction, experts said. "For sectors where demand is still strong, we are still seeing issues of materials shortages, and these problems will take additional time to resolve," said Jason Miller, associate professor of logistics at Michigan State University's business school.

  • How Bad Is the Binance Suit?

    Binance, the largest global crypto exchange by trading volume, and Chief Executive Changpeng Zhao were reportedly taken off guard by the U.S. Commodities and Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) decision to file a civil lawsuit against the company on Monday. The firm, which has for years avoided establishing a permanent headquarters, had been in dialogue with U.S. and other regulators about operating compliantly in the hundred-plus jurisdictions it services. Just last month, Binance Chief Strategy Officer Patrick Hillman told the Wall Street Journal that the exchange had closed “gaps” that formed in its compliance strategy as a result of the exchange’s rapid expansion.

  • California lawmakers pass country's first penalty for gas price gouging

    Just a week after the legislation was introduced, California lawmakers passed the country's first penalty for price gouging at the pump. Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to sign the bill.

  • Should You Delay Social Security During a Down Market or Take It at 62?

    Down markets can present a difficult decision for new retirees. On one hand, withdrawing money from the market during a downturn can lock in investment losses, wreaking havoc on the longevity of their retirement plan. Conversely, avoiding portfolio withdrawals early … Continue reading → The post Should You Delay Social Security During a Down Market or Take It at 62? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.