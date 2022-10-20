U.S. markets open in 4 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,684.75
    -22.50 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,385.00
    -75.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,048.50
    -104.75 (-0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,723.20
    -9.10 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.91
    +1.36 (+1.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,634.40
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    18.36
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9789
    +0.0011 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.23
    +0.73 (+2.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1194
    -0.0027 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.9310
    +0.1160 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,135.84
    -49.51 (-0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.77
    -3.91 (-0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,917.25
    -7.74 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.96
    -250.42 (-0.92%)
     

Global Telehealth Market to Grow at a CAGR of ~35% during 2023-2033; Market to Expand on the Back of the Rising Chronic Disorders, and Increasing Geriatric Population across the Globe – Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research
·7 min read
Kenneth Research
Kenneth Research

Key Companies Covered in the Global Telehealth Market Research Report by Kenneth Research are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Optum, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Health Catalyst, Arcadia, Cotiviti, Inc., Orion Health, Honeywell International Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Innovaccer, Inc., and other key market players.

New York, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenneth Research has published a detailed market report on ‘Global Telehealth Market’ for the forecast period, i.e. 2023 – 2033, which includes the following factors:

  • Market growth over the forecast period

  • Detailed regional synopsis

  • Market segmentation

  • Growth drivers

  • Profiling of key market players

Global Telehealth Market Size:

The global telehealth market is estimated to garner significant revenue by the end of 2033 by growing at a CAGR of ~35% over the forecast period. Further, the market generated a revenue of approximately USD 60 Billion in the year 2022. The growth of the market can be attributed to the rising chronic disorders. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are 6 in 10 adults in the United States suffering from a chronic disease. The global market is further expected to be propelled by factors, such as, surging adoption of health apps, increasing geriatric population, rising healthcare expenditure, increase in the smartphone users, and rise in the population across the world over the forecast period.

Get a Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008206

Global Telehealth Market: Key Takeaways

  • The North America region to gain the largest portion of the revenue by 2033

  • The services sub-segment to dominate the revenue graph

  • The healthcare providers sub-segment remains prominent in the end user segment

Increasing Geriatric Population around the Globe to Boost Market Growth

Telehealth refers to the use of digital information and communication technologies to access and manage healthcare services remotely. Computers and mobile devices like tablets and smartphones are examples of technologies. In rural areas, a nurse or other health care professional may provide telehealth services from a medical office or mobile van. Number of geriatric populations, who are more prone to use telehealth services, has been increasing significantly throughout the years and it is anticipated to increase more over the forecast period. According to the data by World Health Organization (WHO), the number and proportion of geriatric population, meaning the people aged 60 years and older in the population was 1 billion in 2019. This number is estimated to increase to 1.4 billion by 2030 and 2.1 billion by 2050. Hence, this is expected to be a prime factor to propel the growth of the global telehealth market.

In addition to this, growing worldwide prevalence of chronic or non-communicable diseases, such as diabetes and others, and development of treatment procedures across various health sectors are anticipated to be significant factors to influence the growth of the global telehealth market. It was noticed that non-communicable diseases (NCDs) kill 41 million people each year, equivalent to 71% of all deaths globally. Each year, more than 15 million people die from a NCD between the ages of 30 and 69 years; 85% of these premature deaths occur in low and middle-income countries. Increasing health spending by nations across the globe are also estimated to accelerate the market growth.

Browse to access In-depth research report on Global Telehealth Market with detailed charts and figures: https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/telehealth-market/10008206

Global Telehealth Market: Regional Overview

The global telehealth market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases throughout the Region to Drive Market in the North America Region

The telehealth market in the North America region is projected to hold the largest market share by the end of 2033. The market growth can be associated with the highly structured health care industry, and awareness about therapeutic advancements in the region. Additionally, non-communicable or chronic diseases have become one of the leading causes of deaths in the region along with the high diagnosis rate of the diseases. It was observed that, in 2018, 51.8% (129 million) of civilian, noninstitutionalized adults had been diagnosed with at least 1 of 10 selected chronic conditions. More specifically, 24.6% (61 million) of adults had one chronic condition, and 27.2% (68 million) had more than two chronic conditions. Hence, this is expected to be a major factor to propel the growth of the regional market.

Increasing Percentage of Health Expenditure in GDP to Favor Market Growth in Asia Pacific Region

On the other hand, the market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The growth of the telehealth market can primarily be associated with growing investment in healthcare infrastructure, rising geriatric population, and increasing cases of chronic diseases. Additionally, high economic growth and increasing population in countries such as India and China are major factors contributing to the growth of the market. The increasing health expenditure in the region, is also estimated to boost the growth of the market. As per The World Bank, in the year 2019, share of global health expenditure in East Asia & Pacific region accounted to 6.67% of GDP.

Get a Sample PDF of Global Telehealth Market @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008206

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in:

  • North America (U.S., Canada)

  • Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Global Telehealth Market, Segmentation by Component

  • Hardware

  • Software

  • Services

The services segment is anticipated to hold the largest share over the forecast period owing to the rising smartphone and internet penetration, and the growing need for telehealth applications & continuous monitoring of patient's health. For instance, as per the data by The World Bank, the number of individuals using the internet has increased to 60 percent in 2020 from 7 percent in 2000.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008206

Global Telehealth Market, Segmentation by End User

  • Healthcare Providers

  • Healthcare Consumers

  • Healthcare Payers

  • Others

The healthcare providers segment is estimated to hold a substantial market share in the telehealth market during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be accredited to the existence of a huge patient pool in healthcare providers’ facilities. Furthermore, rising healthcare expenditure per capita worldwide is also estimated to propel the growth of this segment. According to the data by The World Bank, as of 2019, current health expenditure per capita among the global population was USD 1,121.97.

Global Telehealth Market, Segmentation by Delivery Mode

  • On-Premise

  • Cloud

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global telehealth market that are profiled by Kenneth Research are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Optum, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Health Catalyst, Arcadia, Cotiviti, Inc., Orion Health, Honeywell International Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Innovaccer, Inc., and others.

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Expert: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008206

Recent Developments in the Global Telehealth Market

  • In May 2022, in order to investigate the co-creation of healthcare innovations, Honeywell International Inc. announced the agreement.

  • In December 2018, in order to treat patients, Boston Scientific Corporation announced the acquisition of Millipede Inc., which also included the IRIS Transcatheter Annuloplasty Ring System.

Browse More Related Reports:

Surgical Imaging Market Analysis by Application (Cardiovascular, Gastrointestinal, Neuro, Orthopedic, and Other Surgeries); and by Technology (Flat Panel Detector, and Image Intensifier C-Arms)-Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023-2033

Overactive Bladder Treatment Market Analysis by Disease Type (Neurogenic, and Idiopathic Bladder Overactivity); and by Drug Type (Darifenacin, Anticholinergics, Oxybutynin, Solifenacin, and Others)-Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023-2033

Slipped Disc Market Analysis by Diagnosis (Nerve Conduction, Physical Examination, and Others); by Treatment (Therapy, Medications, Surgery, and Others); and by Types (Lumbar, Thoracic, and Cervical Herniated Discs)-Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2022-2031

Advanced Visualization Market Analysis by End User (Academic & Research, Hospitals & Surgical, Imaging, and Others Centers); by Product & Services (Hardware & Software, and Services); and by Application (Cardiology, Radiology, Neurology, Gastroenterology, and Others)-Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023-2033

Virus Filtration Market Segmentation by Product (Filtration Systems, Kits & Reagents, and Services); by Application (Medical Devices, Water Purification, Air Purification, and Biologicals); by End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Academic Research Institutes, Medical Device Companies, and Others)-Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment, etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision so as to avoid future uncertainties.

Contact for more Info:

AJ Daniel

Email: info@kennethresearch.com

U.S. Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Web: https://www.kennethresearch.com/


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Tumbling Today

    Turning a cold shoulder to news that Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is expanding its partnership with FreezPak Logistics, investors are clicking the sell button on the fuel cell specialist Wednesday. As of 12:08 p.m. ET, shares of Plug Power were down by 6.2%. FreezPak Logistics has been working with Plug Power since 2014, and the food logistics company seems to be happy with how things have gone, because it's looking to expand the relationship.

  • Why Nio, Rivian, and ChargePoint Stocks Are Volatile Today

    Instead, investors appeared to be concerned with comments made by Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos about the state of the U.S. economy. The EV industry is just beginning to find its footing, but a widespread economic slowdown in the U.S. and abroad could add to an already turbulent time for high-growth EV companies. As a result, Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down by 9%, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell by as much as 3.4% before bouncing back up by 0.1%, and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) dropped 3.8% as of 11:49 a.m. ET.

  • Elon Musk Prepares Huge Gift for Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk took out the carrot. The CEO of Tesla tried on October 19 to reassure the electric vehicle maker's shareholders after a completely disastrous first half of October for Tesla shares. Tesla shares have lost 16.3% since September 30, which translates into a decline in market value of approximately $135 billion.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Steep Discounts

    Is the market truly ready for a sentiment shift? According to a recent BofA survey, there are signs the foundations for one are taking shape right now. The survey showed that the average cash level in investors' portfolios in October hit 6.3%, a level not seen since April 2001 and some way higher than the long-term average of 4.8%. So, there’s plenty of cash waiting on the sidelines and ready to be deployed. With the Fed potentially easing its monetary policy next year, BofA thinks a rally in th

  • Tesla stock falls 5% after missing revenue expectations

    Tesla reported its Q3 earnings on Wednesday missing on revenue expectations.

  • Chinese Markets Are Sinking Fast as Xi Fails to Boost Confidence

    (Bloomberg) -- The selloff in Chinese assets is intensifying as this week’s Communist Party Congress disappoints traders wanting relief from a strict Covid-Zero policy and help for an economy mired in a property crisis.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records Spats$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation remains white hot — maintain your purchasing power now

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Tesla, IBM, Las Vegas Sands and more

    Tesla, IBM, Las Vegas Sands and more are among the top trending stocks in after hours trading on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

  • Generac stock sinks after slashing its full-year outlook

    Shares of Generac are plummeting to their lowest level in two years as the company cut its full-year outlook.

  • Nokia posts forecast-beating net profit

    Nokia said it still expects to deliver net sales growth in mobile networks on a constant-currency basis in 2022 after strong sales growth in North America during the quarter.

  • 10 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten Warren Buffett stocks that are too cheap to ignore. If you want to skip our introduction to the investment guru, and want to take a look at the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Warren Buffett Stocks That […]

  • Should I wait for real estate prices to plummet before buying a house? Here are 3 simple reasons why this housing downturn is nothing like 2008

    Waiting for housing to plunge? You may be waiting a long time.

  • Why Shares of M&T Bank Are Falling Today

    Shares of M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) were trading roughly 12.9% lower as of 12:56 p.m. ET Wednesday after the bank delivered disappointing results for the third quarter. M&T Bank reported diluted earnings per share of $3.53 on total revenue of roughly $2.25 billion -- both numbers that missed analysts' consensus estimates. It completed its  large acquisition of People's United Bank earlier this year, and is still in the process of integrating it into its operations.

  • Why Moderna Stock Dropped Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 7.9% on Wednesday after health regulators authorized Novavax's (NASDAQ: NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine, Adjuvanted, as a booster for adults.  So what The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will allow Novavax's vaccine to be used as a first booster shot for people aged 18 and older who would rather take it than initial boosters offered by Moderna and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).

  • Jim Cramer Says Bank Stocks Are Headed for Sustained Growth Thanks to Rising Rates; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, has noted a shift in the markets, one that marks a change in potentially winning investment strategies. Last year, tech stocks were the place to go for profits, but this year they’ve been hit hard by the Fed’s rate hikes. Higher interest rates have made money and credit more expensive, which in turn has made it less attractive for investors to leverage buys into high-risk sectors like tech. But while higher interest rates have hurt t

  • 3 Battery Stocks for EV Investors

    Curious about the electric vehicle space? This is a part of it that has applications in other industries too.

  • Olaplex stock tanks after the hair care retailer slashed sales forecast

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in shares for Olaplex after the hair care retailer slashed its 2022 sales forecast.

  • Here are the federal income tax rates and brackets for 2023

    Some of the changes are significant, and Americans might see higher take-home pay as a result.

  • Mullen Automotive Stock Climbs After Electric Last Mile Bankruptcy Deal

    Electric-vehicle startup Mullen is buying a manufacturing plant in Mishawaka, Ind., and other assets out of bankruptcy for $92 million.

  • Why Sweden’s $41 Billion of Property Debt Is Alarming Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Even in Sweden few people knew much about Castellum AB. Yet the hurried sale of 40 million shares in the property company earlier this month is now seen by some as a harbinger of things to come in the European property market. Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Chinese E