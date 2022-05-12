U.S. markets open in 4 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,908.50
    -21.75 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,606.00
    -137.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,862.25
    -107.50 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,707.80
    -7.90 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.96
    -2.75 (-2.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,847.40
    -6.30 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    21.24
    -0.34 (-1.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0461
    -0.0057 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.85
    +0.86 (+2.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2196
    -0.0054 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5670
    -1.3810 (-1.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    27,352.45
    -3,611.62 (-11.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    609.06
    -117.63 (-16.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.53
    -151.13 (-2.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,748.72
    -464.92 (-1.77%)
     

Global Vaccine Growth Opportunities

ReportLinker
·1 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Frost & Sullivan provides an outlook for the global vaccine industry for 2022 and beyond, including emerging trends and growth opportunities. Innovation, which remains mainstream in vaccine development, is augmenting investments by emerging vaccine developers in designing novel technology platforms, especially for nucleic acid-based vaccines.

New York, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vaccine Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06276195/?utm_source=GNW


Spurred by the ongoing pandemic, vaccine developers have accelerated the pace of transformation, and the concepts of manufacturing decentralization, digitization of supply-chain, and increased outsourcing have taken center stage. Moreover, companies entering into public-private-partnerships to capitalize on the current situation are likely to establish synergistic relationships at all levels. The new vision in 2022 is focused on government authorities having several shifts in vaccine development programs and reaching “zero-dose” children to attain vaccination equity in emerging economies. The tailored and targeted approach used by logistics companies for individual vaccines is providing catalytic support to vendors in the vaccine industry. The adoption of innovative technologies and supply-chain resilience by manufacturers to improve their strategic position in the global vaccine market, while ensuring the accessibility of vaccines remains outcome-based in countries with unmet needs, is a prominently emerging business model. The rising focus on prophylactic management of COVID-19 in 2021-2022 is anticipated to shift toward novel delivery modes of traditional vaccines and on highly prevalent disease areas, such as RSV, HIV, and cancer. Technology transfer is crucial for outsourcing to CDMOs, and the shift toward the development of patient-centric models for vaccine delivery is paramount.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06276195/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


