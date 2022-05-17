U.S. markets open in 4 hours 8 minutes

Global Warming Solutions, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent with Congressional Candidate Omar Navarro

Global Warming Solutions, Inc.
·2 min read
  • GWSO

Temecula, CA, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions, Inc., (OTC: GWSO), a worldwide developer of technologies that help mitigate global warming and its effects on the planet announces Letter of Intent with Mr. Omar Navarro a candidate in California’s 43rd Congressional District Election.

Mr. Navarro brings with him extensive connections with relation to both lobby, and grant opportunities that we feel will be of great benefit to our technologies. This will be concurrent as the white house has agreed to spend over $3 Billion of the bipartisan infrastructure bill solely toward boosting U.S. manufacturing of batteries used in electric vehicles.

“I am very excited to be working with Global Warming Solutions and I am convinced this is the perfect opportunity for me to benefit our planet in a way that also suits the current needs of U.S. based green technology companies.” - Mr. Omar Navarro

“We could not be more privileged to have Mr. Omar Navarro join our team, and we are confident that he will be able to make us more visible to those that have the wherewithal to advance our climate change technologies.” - Stated Michael Pollastro CEO of Global Warming Solutions Inc.

To learn more about Global Warming Solutions, Inc. Visit: http://www.gwsogroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company’s current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company’s management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as: potential, expect, look forward, believe, dedicated, building, or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at https://www.gwsogroup.com.

Michael Pollastro

CEO

Global Warming Solutions, Inc.

mpollastro@gwsogroup.com


    It’s tight quarters in Wall Street’s bear sleuth these days. Goldman Sachs just downgraded their 2022 U.S. growth forecast (to 2.4% from 2.6%) and 2023 (to 1.6% from 2.2%), as senior chairman Lloyd Blankfein warned of “very, very high” risks for a U.S. recession. Also one of the most bullish banks on Wall Street headed into this year, Goldman cut its end-2022 S&P 500 target to 4,300.