Global Waterproofing Systems Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Growing Requirement for Water Management in Emerging Economies Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Waterproofing Systems Market

Global Waterproofing Systems Market
Global Waterproofing Systems Market

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Waterproofing Systems Market by Type (Waterproofing Membranes, Waterproofing Chemicals, Integral Systems), Application (Building Structures, Roofing & Walls, Roadways, Waste & Water Management) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global waterproofing systems market size is estimated at USD 61.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 85.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.0%, during the forecast period.

The growing demand for cost-effective and efficient materials, along with the increasing demand for waterproofing systems in the construction industry of emerging countries, is driving the demand for waterproofing systems. The industrial development in emerging countries have created a growth opportunity for the market.

However, the potential health and environmental issues pertaining to certain waterproofing systems are hampering the growth of the market. The fluctuation in raw material prices is creating a challenge for the waterproofing systems market. Growing requirements for water management in emerging economies is also creating opportunities for the waterproofing systems market.

The integral systems type segment to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The aim of integral waterproofing is to densify the concrete to prevent water ingress and convert wettable capillaries to non-wettable types that would eventually lower the penetration of water into the system. Integral waterproofing is extremely useful for blindside work, such as, deep foundations and bored tunnels; where the waterproofing solution can be incorporated into the concrete batching process. It is also useful for complex designs where sheet goods would be difficult to apply.

Roadways to be the third- largest market segment for waterproofing systems.

Various emerging countries are focusing on constructing better transportation infrastructure, and governments are providing investments through public-private partnership schemes. Construction of bridges and flyovers is rising due to the increasing road traffic. The rise in urbanization has increased the demand for better roadway networks in both rural and urban areas. The life of roads can be increased by providing proper drainage and water-resistant top layers on roads. This is expected to lead to the growth in demand for waterproofing systems in roadways applications.

Europe is projected to be the third-largest waterproofing systems market during the forecast period.

Europe's strong industrial base in developed economies such as the UK, Italy, France, and Germany, is driving the waterproofing systems market in Europe. The construction industry plays an essential role in the European economy. According to the European Commission, the construction industry contributes approximately 9% to Europe's GDP and provides more than 18.0 million jobs. Europe recorded 1,672 disasters that caused 159,438 deaths and USD 476.5 billion in economic damages from 1970-2019. To combat floods and storms and extreme weather conditions, smarter infrastructure is required. The need for efficient infrastructure is expected to increase the demand for waterproofing systems in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Waterproofing Systems Market
4.2 Waterproofing Systems Market, by Type
4.3 Waterproofing Systems Market, by Application
4.4 Waterproofing Systems Market, by Major Countries
4.5 Asia-Pacific Waterproofing Systems Market, by Application and Country, 2021

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Cost-Effective and Efficient Waterproofing Systems in Construction Industry
5.2.1.2 Growing Investment in Public Infrastructure
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Potential Health and Environmental Issues
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Emergence of Environment-Friendly Waterproofing Systems and Green Buildings
5.2.3.2 Growing Requirement for Water Management in Emerging Economies
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
5.4.1 Raw Material Suppliers
5.4.2 Manufacturers
5.4.3 Distributors
5.5 Raw Material Analysis
5.5.1 Polyurethane and Thermoplastic
5.5.2 Cementitious Coating
5.5.3 Epdm Rubber
5.5.4 Bitumen and Mastic Bitumen
5.5.5 Pvc
5.6 Ecosystem Mapping
5.7 Technology Analysis
5.7.1 Nanotechnology Waterproofing
5.7.2 Crystalline Waterproofing
5.7.3 Flexible Waterproofing Membrane
5.8 Pricing Analysis
5.9 Trade Analysis
5.10 Tariff Policies/Guidelines/Regulations/Standards
5.11 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses
5.12 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023
5.13 Case Study Analysis
5.13.1 Remedial Terrace Waterproofing of Dabur India Limited with Polymer Modified Bituminous Coating
5.13.2 Crystal Palace National Sports Center
5.14 Key Factors Affecting Buying Decisions
5.15 Patent Analysis
5.16 Macroeconomic Indicators

6 Waterproofing Systems Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Waterproofing Chemicals
6.2.1 Bitumen
6.2.2 Elastomers
6.2.3 Polyvinyl Chloride (Pvc)
6.2.4 Thermoplastic Olefin (Tpo)
6.2.5 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (Epdm)
6.3 Waterproofing Membranes
6.3.1 Preformed Membranes
6.3.2 Liquid Applied Membranes (Lam)
6.3.2.1 Bituminous Membranes
6.3.2.2 Elastomeric Membranes
6.3.2.3 Cementitious Membranes
6.4 Integral Systems
6.4.1 Crystalline Waterproofing Admixtures
6.4.2 Pore-Blocking Waterproofing Admixtures

7 Waterproofing Systems Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Roofing & Walls
7.2.1 Increasing Need for Improved Energy Efficiency for Roofs and Walls
7.3 Building Structures
7.3.1 Increasing Use in Protecting Belowground Structures
7.4 Waste & Water Management
7.4.1 Rise in Population Leading to Increased Requirement for Waste Management
7.5 Roadways
7.5.1 Increasing Infrastructural Activities
7.6 Others

8 Waterproofing Systems Market, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Key Player Strategies
9.3 Market Evaluation Matrix
9.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Players
9.5 Market Ranking Analysis
9.6 Market Share Analysis
9.6.1 Sika
9.6.2 Carlisle Construction Materials
9.6.3 Gcp Applied Technologies
9.6.4 Soprema
9.6.5 Fosroc
9.7 Company Evaluation Matrix
9.7.1 Stars
9.7.2 Emerging Leaders
9.7.3 Pervasive Players
9.7.4 Participants
9.7.5 Strength of Product Portfolio
9.7.6 Business Strategy Excellence
9.8 Start-Ups and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (Smes) Evaluation Matrix
9.8.1 Progressive Companies
9.8.2 Responsive Companies
9.8.3 Dynamic Companies
9.8.4 Starting Blocks
9.8.5 Strength of Product Portfolio (Smes)
9.8.6 Business Strategy Excellence (Smes)
9.9 Competitive Benchmarking
9.9.1 Company Overall Footprint
9.9.2 Company Product Type Footprint
9.9.3 Company Application Footprint
9.9.4 Company Regional Footprint
9.10 Competitive Scenario
9.10.1 New Product Launch
9.10.2 Deals
9.10.3 Other Developments

10 Company Profiles
10.1 Key Players
10.1.1 Sika Ag
10.1.2 Fosroc
10.1.3 Gcp Applied Technologies
10.1.4 Soprema
10.1.5 Carlisle Construction Materials
10.1.6 Henkel Polybit Industries Ltd.
10.1.7 Mapei S.P.A.
10.1.8 Pidilite Industries
10.1.9 Tremco (Rpm International)
10.1.10 Saint-Gobain
10.2 Other Companies
10.2.1 Alchimica Building Chemicals
10.2.2 Bostik
10.2.3 Elmich Pte Ltd.
10.2.4 Firestone Building Products Company LLC.
10.2.5 Gaf Material Corporation
10.2.6 Gulf Membrane and Coating Industries
10.2.7 Iko
10.2.8 Johns Manville
10.2.9 Kemper System
10.2.10 Iwl India Limited
10.2.11 Siplast
10.2.12 Stp Limited
10.2.13 The Dow Chemical Company
10.2.14 Koster Waterproofing System (Koster Bauchemie Ag)
10.2.15 Concrete Waterproofing System

11 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3pzoom

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


