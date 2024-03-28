GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript March 27, 2024

Christian Dinneen-Long: Good morning. Today, we will review our business updates and financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. The press release we issued this morning is available on company's website at glycomimetics.com. This call is being recorded and a dial-in phone replay will be available for 24 hours after the close of the call. The webcast replay will also be available for 30 days in the Investors section of the company's website. On the call today from GlycoMimetics are Harout Semerjian, Chief Executive Officer; Brian Hahn, Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Edwin Rock, Chief Medical Officer; and Bruce Johnson, Chief Commercial Officer. Today's call will include forward-looking statements based on our current expectations.

Such statements represent management's judgment and intention as of today and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties. GlycoMimetics undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. For information concerning the risk factors that could affect the company, please refer to our filings with the SEC, which are available from the SEC or through the GlycoMimetics website.

I'll now turn the call over to Harout.

Harout Semerjian: Thank you, Christian, and good morning, everyone. In 2023, we made great strides on the path towards becoming a commercial company. Building on the advances we made in 2023, I believe 2024 will be a transformational year for GlycoMimetics. In the second quarter of this year, we expect to report top line results from our Phase III trial of our lead drug candidate, uproleselan. This is a significant milestone that can fundamentally impact our company's trajectory, while potentially helping patients affected with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia to live longer. I want to thank the entire GlycoMimetics team, our shareholders, collaborators, investigators, trial sites and patients for their trust, commitment and resilience during this multiyear Phase III trial, which has now reached clinical maturity.

Thanks to everyone's combined efforts, we are now very close to unblinding this pivotal trial and should the data support it, we are ready to execute next steps rapidly. Today, I would like to highlight three key strategic areas driving the transformation of GlycoMimetics. First, based on our prior alignment with the FDA, we are triggering the time-based analysis for our pivotal Phase III trial of uproleselan in relapsed and refractory AML, and expect top line results in Q2 2024. We remain encouraged by the median follow-up time, which is now well over three years, remarkably long for the relapsed and refractory population. Pending positive results, we expect to submit a new drug application in the U.S. by the end of this year. Second, we have further advanced our commercial readiness and continue to execute critical prelaunch activities, including the expansion of our commercial and medical affairs capabilities and educational disease awareness activities.

And third, we completed the Phase Ia first-in-human trial for GMI-1687, a second-generation E-selectin antagonist being evaluated as an outpatient, self-administered subcutaneous therapy to potentially alleviate sickle cell vaso-occlusive events. I'm excited to share that our Phase Ia has met its primary and secondary endpoints with no dose-limiting toxicities or other safety signals. As we look ahead to 2024 and beyond, we believe GlycoMimetics is well-positioned to deliver innovative glycobiology-based medicines to patients in need of new treatment options, beginning with uproleselan. Despite recent advancements in AML therapies, there remains a significant unmet patient need, especially in terms of bending the survival curve upwards for relapsed and refractory patients.

With positive pivotal data, uproleselan has the potential to prolong survival for patients with relapse and refractory AML. This initial setting has a $650 million to $850 million near-term potential market opportunity in the U.S. alone, which could more than double when considering the frontline AML market. Our important partnerships with MD Anderson, the National Cancer Institute and the Dana Farber Cancer Institute underscore uproleselan's unique mechanism of action and potential for broad utility across the AML spectrum. Now turning to our finances. Our disciplined approach focusing on targeted investments provides a current cash runway through year end 2024. This positions the company to be financed through our upcoming clinical milestones, data readout and potential NDA submission.

On today's call, I'm happy to be joined by our CFO, Brian Hahn; CMO, Dr. Ed Rock; and our COO, Bruce Johnson. I'll now pass it over to Ed to share more details on our ongoing trials.

Edwin Rock: Thanks, Harout, and thank you to all on the line for joining us today. As a reminder, in June 2023, the FDA cleared addition of an optional time-based primary analysis to our Phase III randomized trial of uproleselan in relapsed and refractory AML. This trial enrolled 388 patients and has a primary endpoint of overall survival. Survival events have continued to slow over time, so we will proceed with a time based analysis after a data cutoff at the end of this month. We look forward to reporting top line results in Q2. As Harout mentioned, median follow-up for patients remaining on study will be over three years at time of analysis, remarkable in a trial of therapy for relapsed and refractory AML. Also, a majority of surviving study patients received hematopoietic cell transplantation.

And at data cutoff, a large majority of these patients will be at least two years post-transplant. That's a notable milestone, because after two years post-transplant, disease relapse becomes infrequent. Thus, these Phase III clinical trial data are clinically mature and support performance of time-based primary analysis next quarter. Our trial is testing two hypotheses. First, adjunctive uproleselan leads to deeper, more durable measurable residual disease negative responses to therapy. And second, these deeper responses and reduced gastrointestinal toxicity enable more patients to get to and through potentially curative hematopoietic cell transplantation. Rather than target a specific gene mutation, uproleselan is designed to be agnostic to cytogenetics, gene mutation profile and backbone therapy.

Consistent with its molecular structure that mimics a natural complex carbohydrate, uproleselan demonstrates an unremarkable toxicity profile in trials conducted to date. So we see potential for broad uproleselan utility in combination with diverse other AML treatments across lines of therapy. Correspondingly, uproleselan potential outside of relapsed and refractory AML is under study in multiple ongoing investigator initiated trials across AML subtypes and lines of therapy. The largest of these trials is an adaptive NCI sponsored Phase II/III trial conducted by the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology. This NCI alliance study is testing uproleselan in newly diagnosed older patients with AML, who are fit for intensive chemotherapy. The Phase II portion has a primary endpoint of event free survival, or EFS, and completed enrollment of 267 patients in December 2021.

Just this month, NCI confirmed that the Phase II EFS event trigger has not yet been reached. This trial was designed to show median EFS prolongation from seven to 11 months, hence was expected to reach a Phase II event trigger in 2022. We look forward to sharing trial results when available. As part of our collaboration, the NCI also supports an ongoing Children's Oncology Group Phase I study conducted by COGS Pediatric Early Phase Clinical Trial Network. This dose escalation trial, which is part of the initial pediatric study plan agreed on with the FDA and EMA, assesses safety, pharmacokinetics and preliminary clinical activity of uproleselan plus chemotherapy in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory AML. Enrollment in this study is ongoing after first patient-in occurred last October.

Additional ongoing investigator initiated trials continue to evaluate uproleselan combinations in AML. These trials include uproleselan combinations with a conditioning regimen in patients up to 39 years old undergoing transplantation as well as with Azacitidine and Venetoclax in elderly patients with frontline AML. In addition, a uproleselan combination with low dose cytarabine and cladribine in patients with treated and secondary AML was recently updated at the 2023 ASH meeting. In this notoriously difficult-to-treat population, all of whom had adverse cytogenetics and were previously treated with a hypomethylating agent, cladribine, cytarabine and uproleselan led to marrow blast reductions in 72% of 18 evaluable patients. The authors concluded that this combination provides a safe approach to marrow blast reduction and disease control in preparation for potential hematopoietic cell transplantation.

In summary, we believe uproleselan has broad potential utility across AML by targeting a novel form of chemo resistance from AML cell binding in bone marrow. Uproleselan's favorable safety profile makes it a good candidate for combinations with other AML therapies. Finally, both of the two large ongoing randomized trials have seen slow event accumulation and that fact highlights potential for uproleselan to become a valuable addition to diverse existing AML therapies. Beyond uproleselan, we recently completed our Phase Ia single ascending dose trial of subcutaneous GMI-1687. We will evaluate this second-generation E-selectin antagonist as an outpatient, self-administered subcutaneous therapy to potentially alleviate sickle cell vaso-occlusive events at time of pain onset.

In addition to benefit from pain control, such a point of care therapy may also reduce patient emergency room visits and hospitalizations. Phase Ia first-in-human data in healthy volunteers support safety and fixed dose administration of subcutaneous GMI-1687. Full study results will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting. Also, we're pleased to announce that we've initiated a collaboration with the sickle cell disease clinical trials network of the American Society of Hematology Research Collaborative. Through this relationship, GlycoMimetics will obtain feedback from experts and people living with sickle cell disease on our GMI-1687 clinical development plan. The ASH research collaborative fosters partnerships to expedite therapeutics development, generate high quality evidence for clinical decision making and improved outcomes for people living with sickle cell disease.

We look forward to our partnership with them. Now I'll turn it over to Bruce to discuss the potential commercial opportunity pending positive results of our Phase III trial.

Bruce Johnson: Thank you, Ed. From a commercial perspective, there are a number of key factors that could position uproleselan for success if approved. As Harout mentioned earlier on the call, despite recent advancements in leukemia treatment, there remains a significant unmet need in AML. Currently, this disease has a low survival rate in hematologic malignancies with a five-year survival rate of around 30%. The outcomes are progressively worse for elderly AML patients who have a 15% five-year overall survival rate and for relapsed/refractory AML patients, who have a 10% five-year overall survival rate. Additionally, the vast majority of AML patients have no actionable mutation and therefore are not candidates for commercially available biomarker-driven therapies.

For relapsed and refractory AML patients, in particular, outcomes remain dismal, and there's currently no standard of care regimen for patients, who are eligible for intensive therapy. Thus, novel new treatment options that are complementary to existing standard therapy with little to no additive toxicity and are agnostic to mutation profile, cytogenetic risk and treatment backbone are desperately needed. Today, hematopoietic cell transplantation remains the only treatment option with curative potential. It has become increasingly clear that MRD negative status prior to hematopoietic cell transplantation is a strong predictor of lower relapse rates and longer-term survival post-transplant. Therefore, we have designed uproleselan as an adjunct to standard therapy with the goal of achieving deeper, more durable MRD negative remissions without additive toxicity, delivering more AML patients to and through a potentially curative hematopoietic cell transplantation.

Uproleselan has an unremarkable toxicity profile with no known drug-drug interactions, no pre-medications, no dose limiting toxicity, no QT prolongation or differentiation syndrome. It has been developed to be administered as a simple 20-minute IV infusion. We believe these features will provide a strong market advantage and potentially allow us to rapidly establish uproleselan as an important component of standard therapy across a variety of AML subtypes and lines of therapy. We have been building focused market access strategies that complement our medical affairs capabilities, external partnerships and teams to be ready to launch uproleselan should our pivotal study read out positively. We are fortunate to have a critical mass of team members with long-term connectivity with the hem/onc community with multiple successful launch experiences, including in AML.

According to estimates from the American Cancer Society, in 2024, there will be more than 20,000 new cases of AML and more than 11,000 people will die from AML. Disease relapse and unresponsiveness to standard therapy remain a significant problem, with relapse rates of 50% to 60% after initial treatment. We estimate that the relapse and refractory addressable market is a growing population with more than 8,000 patients per year and an addressable market opportunity of $650 million to $850 million in the U.S. alone. With its unique and differentiated profile, we believe uproleselan can become an important adjunct to standard AML therapy with the opportunity to be developed for future expansion into other settings, including frontline given if the potential to access a large and growing share of the over $4 billion U.S. market opportunity across the AML treatment continuum.

Now I'll turn it over to Brian for a review of financial results.

Brian Hahn: Thank you, Bruce. As of December 31, 2023, GlycoMimetics had cash and cash equivalents of $41.8 million as compared to $47.9 million as of December 31, 2022. This increase was due to the company's ability to raise additional cash early in the year. The company's research and development expenses decreased to $5.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 as compared to $5.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Research and development expenses for year ended December 31, 2023 decreased to $20.1 million as compared to $28.4 million in the prior year. These decreases were due to the lower clinical development expenses related to our ongoing global Phase III clinical trial of uproleselan in individuals with relapsed/refractory AML and decreased manufacturing cost due to completion of engineering and validation batches for uproleselan, partially offset with the completion of the Phase I clinical trial for GMI-1687.

The company's general and administrative expenses decreased to $4.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 as compared to $4.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. General and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2023 increased to $19.2 million as compared to $19.1 million in the prior year. These increases were due to higher personnel related expenses, offset by a decrease in external consulting expenses. I'd now like to turn the call back to Harout.

Harout Semerjian: Thank you, Brian. In closing, it has been a long road and we now have reached a very exciting time for our company. We are focused on the upcoming top line results from our Phase III study of uproleselan in relapsed and refractory AML. We continue to work on our commercial readiness and are prepared to transition into a commercial stage company pending positive results. I'd now like to open the lines to Q&A. Operator?

