GoDaddy Inc CEO Amanpal Bhutani Sells 7,600 Shares

On March 8, 2024, CEO Amanpal Bhutani of GoDaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) sold 7,600 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in detail through the provided document.

GoDaddy Inc is a company that provides a variety of services to help individuals and businesses establish an online presence. Their offerings include domain registration, website hosting, website building tools, and online marketing services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 98,314 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 51 insider sells for GoDaddy Inc.

On the day of the sale, shares of GoDaddy Inc were trading at $113.8, giving the company a market capitalization of $16.325 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 11.96, which is lower than the industry median of 27.77 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.19, with a GF Value of $95.59, indicating that GoDaddy Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

