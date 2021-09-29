Gofore Plc: Gofore Plc’s new shares registered in the Trade Register

GOFORE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 29 SEPTEMBER 2021 AT 11:00

Gofore Plc’s new shares registered in the Trade Register

A total of 19,854 new shares were subscribed for in Gofore Plc’s share savings plan CrewShare directed to the Company’s Group employees.

The new shares are savings shares acquired for the participants in the plan with the participants’ savings accrued during 1 March—31 August 2021. The shares have been subscribed for at a price of EUR 18.2588 per share, which is based on the trade volume weighted average share price at the official market administered by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd during 1—31 August 2021 with a 10% discount.

The new shares have been entered into the Trade Register on 29 September 2021, and trading on the new shares at the official market administered by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd begins on 30 September 2021. Following the registration of the new shares, the total number of the company shares is 15,072,085. The share subscription price will be credited in full to the company’s reserve for invested unrestricted equity.

Further enquiries:

Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 40 540 2280

mikael.nylund@gofore.com

Gofore Plc is a digital transformation consultancy with some 800 employees across Finland, Germany, Spain, and Estonia – top experts in our industry who are our company’s heart, brain, and hands. We use our holistic service offering - consulting, coding, design, and assurance - as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2020, our net sales amounted to EUR 78 million. Gofore Plc’s share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. Get to know us better at www.gofore.com .



