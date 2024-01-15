What Is Gogo Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOGO) Share Price Doing?

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$12.00 and falling to the lows of US$8.79. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Gogo's current trading price of US$8.79 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Gogo’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Gogo?

Great news for investors – Gogo is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. we find that Gogo’s ratio of 7.13x is below its peer average of 12.2x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Wireless Telecom industry. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Gogo’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Gogo look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Gogo, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although GOGO is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to GOGO, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GOGO for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, we recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

