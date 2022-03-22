U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,511.61
    +50.43 (+1.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,807.46
    +254.47 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,108.82
    +270.36 (+1.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,088.34
    +22.41 (+1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.30
    -0.82 (-0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,920.50
    -9.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    24.89
    -0.42 (-1.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1035
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3730
    +0.0580 (+2.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3262
    +0.0094 (+0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.8000
    +1.3320 (+1.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,463.21
    +1,271.58 (+3.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    975.01
    +2.46 (+0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.72
    +34.33 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,224.11
    +396.68 (+1.48%)
     

Goldcliff Commences Geophysical Survey at Nevada Rand

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Goldcliff Resource Corporation
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GCN
  • GCFFF

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George Sanders, President of Goldcliff Resource Corporation (“Goldcliff” or the “Company”) (GCN: TSX.V, GCFFF: OTCBB PINKS) reports that the Company has begun an airborne geophysical survey of the Nevada Rand claim block in Mineral County, Nevada using a high resolution combined magnetic, radiometric and VLF electromagnetic array. The survey, flown by Precision GeoSurveys, will provide interrelated data for locating primary and secondary structure (faults) and alteration areas related to mineral emplacement. Correlation and interpretation of data is anticipated in six to eight weeks.

Goldcliff is particularly interested in any signature from the Quartz Hill bulk tonnage target area of the property. Quartz Hill is an outcropping of quartz breccia and is a unique occurrence on the Rand property. Quartz Hill sits within an extensive area of alteration located 200 to 700 metres northwest of the main Nevada Rand workings. One wildcat diamond drill hole (there is no evidence of previous drilling or trenching) was completed at this target by Goldcliff in early 2020 and returned a 21-foot (6.40 metres) interval grading 0.28 g/t gold. This mineralized interval suggests that there are elevated gold values in the system and that areas adjacent to the drill hole are high priority targets for the concentration of precious metals mineralization. The Quartz Hill oval-shaped alteration feature measures 500 metres by 300 metres.

At the Goldcliff’s Kettle Valley Gold/Silver project near Rock Creek, B.C. a recent (March 17) site inspection revealed that winter logging activity in the area has resulted in access roads being open and clear of snow. Current and forecasted weather conditions suggest the anticipated drill programme could commence earlier in April than originally planned.

Goldcliff is a multi asset exploration and development company focused on projects where a bootstrap development strategy may be applicable. Current active projects include the Kettle Valley gold/silver and Ainsworth silver properties in B.C. and the Nevada Rand gold/silver and Aurora West gold properties in Nevada.

Ed Rockel, P. Geo, qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 supervised the preparation and verification of the technical information contained in this release.

For further information, please contact George W. Sanders, President, at 250-764-8879, toll free at 1-866-769-4802 or email at info@directroyalty.com.

GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE CORPORATION

Per: “George W. Sanders”

George W. Sanders, President

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this news release.


Recommended Stories

  • KOOTENAY SILVER ANNOUNCES, AZTEC - KOOTENAY JV REPORTS STRONG DRILL RESULTS INTERSECTING 0.53 GPT AU OVER 138.3M AND 0.88 GPT AU OVER 54.7M FROM AT CERVANTES PROJECT IN SONORA, MEXICO

    Kootenay Silver reports its JV with Aztec on the Cervantes Property continues to hit shallow and long intervals of oxide gold mineralization,

  • SKRR Exploration Inc. Begins Airborne Magnetic Survey on Father Lake Project, Saskatchewan

    SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (OTC Pink: SKKRF) (FSE: B04Q) ("SKRR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of an airborne magnetic survey at SKRR's 100% owned Father Lake Project in north-central Saskatchewan (Figure 1). The Father Lake Project (the "Project") is located ~40km northeast of the town of Stony Rapids, and ~40km to the northeast of the historic Axis Lake Nickel-Copper-Cobalt deposit, recently optioned by Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. SKRR cautions that past resu

  • Karora Resources Announces Inclusion in the GDX® (VanEck Gold Miners ETF)

    Karora Resources Inc. (TSX: KRR) (OTCQX: KRRGF) ("Karora" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that the Corporation has been included in the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index (GDMNTR), which is tracked by the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX®).

  • Searchers trying to reach coal miner after accident deep inside Kentucky mine

    The miner who operated a roof-bolting machine was more than two miles underground.

  • Introducing CoinDesk’s Mining Week

    Our reporters visited crypto mining farms around the world, interviewed key players and crunched network data to shed light on a little-understood industry.

  • Global Mining Dominance Has Shifted From China

    CoinDesk Mining Reporter Aoyon Ashraf joins “First Mover” as CoinDesk kicks off Mining Week. Ashraf presents a chart showing that dominant mining regions have shifted globally since China's mining ban took effect last year. Plus, highlights from Ashraf's photo essay showcasing mining operations across the globe.

  • Euro Drifts Lower

    The Euro has drifted a bit lower during the trading session on Monday to kick off the week on its back foot. That being said, the market looks as if it is ready to go lower.

  • Rouble steadies near 104 vs dollar, volatile OFZ bonds resume trading

    The rouble gained 0.8% to 104 against the dollar in Moscow trade and added 0.1% to finish the day at 114.64 versus the euro. The market was focusing on clues about Russia's state finances as the country looks to gradually resume operations on its financial markets. On Monday, Russia was expected to pay a $65.6 million coupon to holders of its 2029 Eurobond but the finance ministry has the right to pay creditors in roubles if they had asked to receive their interest in the Russian currency.

  • Prologis Bids on Blackstone’s European Warehouses

    (Bloomberg) -- Prologis Inc. has bid more than 21 billion euros ($23 billion) for Blackstone Inc.’s Mileway logistics warehouse company in Europe, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardHong Kong Signals Covid Shift b

  • Rallies and Resistance and Market Resilience

    Let's look at the 50-day moving average line and how downward-sloping moving average lines can often be resistance. Also, it's time to check the overbought outlook and bonds.

  • NZD/USD Strengthens Over .6955, Weakens Under .6874

    The direction of the NZD/USD on Monday will be determined by trader reaction to .6906.

  • Best Mutual Funds Awards 2022: Best Index Funds

    If you're evaluating mutual funds, here are the best index funds, based on each fund outperforming the S&P 500 over the last 1, 3, 5,and 10 years.

  • Prologis launches bid for Blackstone's 21 billion euros warehouse portfolio - FT

    Prologis has made a non-binding offer of a little over 21 billion euros ($23.14 billion) for Mileway, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the matter. Blackstone launched Mileway in 2019 to operate the more than 1,000 logistics assets the private equity firm has bought to build up its last-mile business to deliver goods to tenants in its properties. Of 20 or so prospective buyers approached by Morgan Stanley, the bank managing the process, eight looked seriously at Mileway but only Prologis submitted a non-binding bid, the Financial Times reported.

  • Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater is Now Investing in Crypto

    Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund founded by investment tycoon Ray Dalio, has announced plans to back its first crypto fund. “The Hash” compares this with Sequoia’s entry into the digital asset space and how it could be a “green light” for other hedge funds to get involved in this industry.

  • Hedge Funds Stage Epic U-Turn as Aussie Shorts Backfire

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds beat a hasty retreat from bearish Australian dollar bets last week after wrongly wagering the risk-sensitive currency would suffer from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapo

  • Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater reportedly backing a crypto fund means the world’s largest hedge fund and one of Bitcoin’s former skeptics is taking it seriously

    Dalio has previously said that Bitcoin is “too volatile.”

  • Why Affirm CEO Max Levchin has not sold a single share of his company's stock

    Affirm's founder and CEO Max Levchin chats with Yahoo Finance Presents to share his personal story from growing up in Ukraine to co-founding PayPal to founding Affirm.

  • Czech central banker favours rate hikes to wider FX sales to stem inflation

    The Czech central bank is likely to raise interest rates again on March 31 and may discuss more use of foreign exchange interventions, board member Tomas Holub said on Monday, adding he does not favour buying crowns to help bring down inflation. Since last spring, Czech policymakers have taken the main repo rate to 4.5% from 0.25%, tightening aggressively to tackle inflation that has soared to a 24-year high of 11.1% and is set to rise further due to the Ukraine crisis. Holub said he would not exclude rates going above 5%, if not in March then perhaps in May.

  • Latest Bitcoin price and analysis (BTC to USD)

    Bitcoin continued to trade within a tight range over the weekend, hitting a high of $42,500 while swooping to a low of $40,600 on Sunday evening.

  • GBP/USD Retreats After Powell’s Hawkish Comments

    GBP/USD settled below 1.3175 and is testing the support level at 1.3140.