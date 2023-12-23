Golden Entertainment Inc CFO Charles Protell Sells 8,910 Shares

Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) President and CFO Charles Protell executed a sale of 8,910 shares of the company on December 21, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $39.83 per share, resulting in a total value of $355,073.30.

Golden Entertainment Inc operates as a diversified entertainment company. The company focuses on distributed gaming, casino, and resort operations. It owns and operates gaming properties across two divisions distributed gaming and casinos. Distributed gaming involves the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming devices in non-casino locations. The casino division, on the other hand, includes traditional land-based casinos and resorts.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 44,856 shares of Golden Entertainment Inc and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by Charles Protell follows a pattern observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys but four insider sells for the company.

Shares of Golden Entertainment Inc were trading at $39.83 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.142 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 4.46, which is lower than the industry median of 19.52 and also below the companys historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is trading at a lower multiple compared to its peers and its own historical valuation.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a share price of $39.83 and a GuruFocus Value of $41.19, Golden Entertainment Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Golden Entertainment Inc CFO Charles Protell Sells 8,910 Shares

