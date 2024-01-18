The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript January 16, 2024

Operator: Good morning. My name is Katie and I will be your conference facilitator today. I would like to welcome everyone to the Goldman Sachs Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. On behalf of Goldman Sachs, I will begin the call with the following disclaimer. The earnings presentation can be found on the Investor Relations page of the Goldman Sachs website and contains information on forward-looking statements and non-GAAP measures. This audio cast is copyrighted material of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and may not be duplicated, reproduced, or rebroadcast without consent. This call is being recorded today, January 16th, 2024. I will now turn the call over to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, David Solomon, and Chief Financial Officer, Denis Coleman. Thank you. Mr. Solomon, you may begin your conference.

David Solomon: Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us. 2023 was a dynamic year. The US economy proved to be more resilient than expected, despite a number of headwinds to growth, including a significant tightening of financial conditions, regional bank failures, and an escalation of geopolitical tensions. Against this backdrop, this was the year of execution for Goldman Sachs. In addition to narrowing our strategic focus, we further strengthened our core businesses. As we enter 2024, the potential for rate cuts in the first half of this year has renewed optimism for a soft landing. We are already seeing signs of potential resurgence in strategic activity, which is reflected in our backlog. I am starting today's presentation with a strategic update, and Denis will provide comments on the financial results.

Beginning on page one, we aspire to be the world's most exceptional financial institution, united by our shared value client service, partnership, integrity, and excellence. And over the last 155 years, we have created one of the most aspirational brands in financial services. Goldman Sachs is a preeminent global investment bank and a leader across asset and wealth management. We've continued to simplify our strategy, and today is an opportunity to take stock of our progress, as well as highlight avenues for further growth. Strategic objectives on this page underscore our relentless commitment to serve our clients with excellence and to further strengthen our client franchise. As we show on page two, we have two world-class and interconnected franchises that are well-positioned to achieve these strategic objectives.

First, Global Banking & Markets, which includes our top rank investment bank with an unparalleled merger franchise and a leading capital markets business. It also includes our number one equities franchise and top three FICC franchise. We are uniquely positioned to serve our clients across geographies and products. And second, our unified Asset & Wealth Management business where we are leading global active asset manager with a top five alternative business and a premier ultra-high net worth wealth management franchise. This is a scaled business with over $2.8 trillion in assets under supervision and where we see significant opportunity for further growth. Across these two businesses, our extraordinary talent and unmatched execution are bolstered by our One Goldman Sachs operating ethos.

On page three, we lay out our progress across a number of key priorities that we discussed at our most recent Investor Day in February 2023. Global Banking & Markets, we've maintained and strengthened our leadership positions across investment banking. In FICC and equities, we have improved our standing with the top 150 clients. We generated record total financing revenues across these businesses in 2023 and have demonstrated impressive growth over the last four years. In Asset & Wealth Management, we've driven solid investment performance and consistent growth in a more durable revenue base of management, other fees, and private banking and lending revenues. This past year, we reduced our historical principal investments by $13 billion, and also surpassed our five-year alternatives fundraising target one year ahead of schedule.

