Goldman Sachs, Mubadala ink $1 billion private credit Asia-Pacific partnership deal

Reuters
Updated ·1 min read
The logo for Goldman Sachs is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs and Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund Mubadala have struck a $1 billion deal, signing a seperately managed account in which the companies will co-invest in private credit in the Asia Pacific, the companies said on Monday.

The companies will jointly invest in multiple Asia Pacific markets with a particular focus on India, as part of the agreement.

"The diverse and rapidly growing economies, as well as the increasing private-equity deal volumes, are significantly driving demand in Asia Pacific for customized credit solutions from non-traditional lenders," Omar Eraiqat, deputy CEO, Diversified Investments at Mubadala, said in a statement.

Mubadala is seeking to roughly double its exposure to Asia by as soon as 2030, according to a media report last month, citing an interview with Camilla Macapili Languille, head of the fund's life sciences and healthcare investments division.

(Reporting by Utkarsh Shetti in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

