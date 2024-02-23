Goldman Sachs treasurer in talks to potentially leave bank, FT reports

The logo for Goldman Sachs is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs treasurer Philip Berlinski, who was once touted as a likely CFO candidate is in talks about potentially leaving the bank, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Berlinski is currently the global treasurer of Goldman Sachs and chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs Bank USA, as per the company's website. He joined Goldman as an analyst in equity derivatives research in 1998.

After seeing the exit of a few prominent bankers, Goldman is facing resignation threats from many partners, the report added.

Beth Hammack, once also seen as a front runner for the finance chief's role, is also set to quit the bank after more than three decades, Bloomberg News said in a report on Wednesday.

Jim Esposito, co-head of Goldman's global banking and markets division is also set to depart at the end of the quarter, after an almost three-decade long stint at the bank.

Other high profile leaders have also departed from Goldman in recent months. Asset management executive Julian Salisbury joined investment firm Sixth Street, and Dina Powell McCormick, the former head of Goldman's sovereign business, left for merchant bank BDT & MSD Partners.

(Reporting by Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)