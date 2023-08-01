Goldman Sachs upgraded, Rivian downgraded: Wall Street's top analyst calls

The most talked about and market moving research calls around Wall Street are now in one place. Here are today's research calls that investors need to know, as compiled by The Fly.



Top 5 Upgrades:

Atlantic Equities upgraded Goldman Sachs (GS) to Neutral from Underweight with a price target of $350, up from $330. Despite an earnings decline of 60% year-over-year, there were some encouraging signs in Goldman's Q2 results, the firm says.



Barclays upgraded Tapestry (TPR) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $58, up from $47. The firm is gaining confidence in a 2024 sector recovery, citing near-certain visibility on the inventory issue being largely resolved across the entirety of U.S. consumer discretionary goods by the end of 2023, with clean inventory setting the stage for a bottoming in merchandise margins in the second half of 2023 and margin improvement in 2024.



Barclays upgraded Bath & Body Works (BBWI) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $45, up from $41. Barclays believes the wallet drag of "essential"-category inflation on discretionary goods within a household is abating.



RBC Capital upgraded ResMed (RMD) to Outperform from Sector Perform with a price target of $284, up from $262. The firm has a positive outlook for ResMed given low obstructive sleep apnea penetration rates, an improving supply chain of component parts, a backlog of re- PAP customers, and the company's "strong market position."


