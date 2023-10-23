Advertisement
Is it a Good Time to Take Profits in Your Extra Space (EXR) Position?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

Baron Funds, an investment management firm, released its “Baron Real Estate Income Fund” third quarter 2023 investor letter, a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the first nine months of 2023, the Fund has increased 1.20%, outperforming the REIT Index, which declined 2.89%. As of September 30, 2023, the Fund has maintained its top 3% ranking among all real estate funds for its 5-year performance period. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to know more about their top bets for 2023.

In its Q3 2023 investor letter, Baron Real Estate Income Fund mentioned Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1977, Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) is a Cottonwood Heights, Utah-based real estate investment trust company with a $24.5 billion market capitalization. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) delivered a -23.56% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -32.14%. The stock closed at $112.50 per share on October 18, 2023.

Here is what Baron Real Estate Income Fund has to say about Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"In the third quarter, we reduced our exposure to self-storage REIT Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) because we expect growth may continue to moderate in 2023. Long term, there is a lot to like about self-storage businesses. Monthly leases provide an opportunity for landlords to increase rents and combat inflation. Self-storage facilities do not tend to require significant ongoing capital expenditures. Elevated construction costs are constraining new construction. Should economic growth continue to decelerate and perhaps lead to a recession, self-storage business fundamentals have historically held up well during economic downturns. We also believe there is a wall of capital from private equity companies that are interested in acquiring self-storage real estate should valuations in the public market become attractive relative to other opportunities."

A real estate broker discussing options with a customer using digital maps and virtual reality. Editorial photo for a financial news article. 8k. --ar 16:9

Our calculations show that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) was in 27 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to 23 funds in the previous quarter. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) delivered a -23.38% return in the past 3 months. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2023 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

