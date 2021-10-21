Goodfellow Inc. Declares Dividend

DELSON, Quebec, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the “Company” or “Goodfellow”) announces that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.30 per share, payable on November 19, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 5, 2021.



This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend under the Income Tax Act (Canada). The declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the direction of the Board of Directors.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow has a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada servicing commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “GDL”.

Goodfellow Inc.

Patrick Goodfellow

President and CEO

T: 450 635-6511

F: 450 635-3730

info@goodfellowinc.com



