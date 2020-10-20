Justice Department to sue Google for antitrust violations on Tuesday: WSJ

The Department of Justice is expected to file an antitrust lawsuit on Tuesday alleging that Google, a unit of Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), engaged in anticompetitive behavior in its search and search advertising businesses, the Wall Street Journal first reported, citing senior Justice Department officials.

The long-anticipated lawsuit will claim that Google uses the billions it makes from advertising to pay mobile phone makers, carriers, and web browsers to keep Google as their default search engine, Justice Department officials told the Journal. The suit will target deals in which Google’s search engine comes pre-loaded on Android phones and can’t be deleted, the Journal reported.

Yahoo Finance reached out to Google for comment on the Wall Street Journal report and will update this post with any response.

Google has faced scrutiny from lawmakers, and federal and state agencies in the U.S., as well as regulators overseas, for some time. In the U.S, the firm has been under investigation by the Justice Department, the Federal Trade Commission, and state attorneys general over concerns that its search engine and digital advertising businesses may operate as illegal monopolies.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is sworn in as he testifies during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, December 11, 2018. (Image: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

On Sept. 22, The New York Times reported that the Justice Department had narrowed its case to focus on Google’s dominant position in search. On Sept. 29, Reuters reported that the Justice Department was expected to file the lawsuit within the next week as it sought backing from states. That lawsuit was likely to accuse Google of hurting competitors like Bing by denying them access to user data, Reuters reported, also noting that investigators were probing Google’s “search advertising.”

In July, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, along with the CEOs of Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), and Facebook (FB), appeared before a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial, and Administrative Law to answer to questions probing if it abuses its market power to stifle competition by favoring its own products in search results and by dominating the services that control the online advertising industry.

The Justice Department began investigating Big Tech firms in July 2019 in a move that put the full weight of the federal government’s powers into determining if some of the wealthiest companies in the world were operating as illegal monopolies.

Google has repeatedly pointed to earlier antitrust investigations by the FTC and state attorneys general into its display search business that ended in 2013 and 2014 without incident as proof that it doesn’t operate as a monopoly.

“We have answered many questions on these issues over many years, in the United States as well as overseas, across many aspects of our business, so this is not new for us,” Google SVP of Global Affairs Kent Walker wrote in a blog post last year after the latest investigations began. “... We look forward to showing how we are investing in innovation, providing services that people want, and engaging in robust and fair competition.”

Attorney General William Barr listens as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office before signing an executive order related to regulating social media on May 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

But the current investigations have a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general from 50 states and territories, as well as the DOJ, with Attorney General William Barr’s express backing, and members of Congress on board.

Google’s digital advertising business has faced scrutiny due to its unrivaled size and volume. The company controls some of the most important links in the online advertising chain, centrally its DoubleClick platform, a premier tool for online publishers, helping them create, manage, and track online marketing campaigns.

Acquired in 2007, DoubleClick was cited by Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) as one of the major acquisitions Google should be forced to unwind to improve competition in the advertising space.

Critics of Google’s dominance of the online ad industry point to the fact that their web traffic would take a severe hit if they left the company’s platform as proof that it is too powerful. Jason Fried, CEO of Basecamp, tweeted in 2019 that ads displayed above search results for the software company, effectively forcing his firm to purchase ads to appear as the first entry in search results. “It’s a shakedown,” he wrote.

Senator Elizabeth Warren smiles as she speaks at the ninth Democratic 2020 U.S. Presidential candidates debate at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Google, and competitor Facebook, have also been lambasted for the impact their massive share of the online advertising market has had on the media industry. With Google competing directly with online publishers for digital ad space, publishers have been forced to significantly cut back newsroom staff, sell themselves off, or close down entirely.

While states have centered much of their investigations on online advertising, the DOJ has focused on Google’s dominance of the online search industry, The Wall Street Journal reported in May, citing people familiar with the matter. As of June, Google controlled more than 90% of the world’s search traffic market share, according to StatCounter.

Critics, most notably, Yelp, accuse Google of favoring its own products in search results. In 2013, the FTC declined to take action against Google after investigating its search business. A year earlier, Google paid a $22.5 million fine to settle charges that it violated an FTC settlement agreeing not to place “cookies” on and serve targeted ads to users of Apple’s competing browser company Safari.

But that hasn’t stopped scrutiny of the firm.

In July, a Wall Street Journal investigation found Google’s search algorithm favored its own YouTube videos in search results over those from competing video streaming services.

The company has already been fined roughly $10 billion (8.6 billion euros) by the European Commission, the European Union’s antitrust watchdog. Those fines result from three separate violations alleged by the Commission.

In 2017, the company was hit by the Commission for allegedly abusing its market dominance in search, and again in 2018 for allegedly abusing its market power in the mobile space by preloading its own apps on new Android phones. And in 2019 it was again fined for limiting its rivals from working with companies that already had deals with Google’s AdSense platform.

