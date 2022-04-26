U.S. markets close in 2 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,207.32
    -88.80 (-2.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,443.05
    -606.41 (-1.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,596.56
    -408.29 (-3.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,907.47
    -46.74 (-2.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.65
    +4.11 (+4.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,903.80
    +7.80 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    23.57
    -0.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0661
    -0.0056 (-0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7550
    -0.0710 (-2.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2599
    -0.0147 (-1.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.4600
    -0.6790 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,290.65
    -1,123.86 (-2.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    893.51
    -50.37 (-5.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,386.19
    +5.65 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,700.11
    +109.33 (+0.41%)
     

Google Play launches its own privacy 'nutrition labels,' following similar effort by Apple

Sarah Perez
·4 min read

Google Play is today officially launching its own version of privacy-related "nutrition labels" for apps. The company says it will begin to roll out the new Google Play Data safety section to users on a gradual basis, ahead of the July 20th deadline that requires developers to properly disclose the data their app collects, if and how it's shared with third parties, the app's security practices, and more.

The company's plan to introduce app privacy labels on Google Play was first announced last spring, months after Apple's App Store introduced privacy labels on its own app marketplace.

While both sets of labels focus on informing users about how apps collect and manage data and user privacy, there are some key differences. Apple's labels largely focus on what data is being collected, including data used for tracking purposes, and on informing the user what's linked to them. Google's labels, meanwhile, put a bigger focus on whether or not you can trust the data that's collected is being handled responsibly by allowing developers to disclose if they follow best practices around data security.

The labels also give Android developers a way to make their case as to why they collect the data directly on the label, so users can understand how the data is used -- for app functionality, personalization, etc. -- to help inform the user's decision to download the app. They can also see if the data collection is required or optional.

Google says that it heard from app developers that simply displaying the data an app collects without additional context was not enough, which is what prompted the label's design.

At launch, the Google Play Data safety section will specifically detail the following, says Google:

  • Whether the developer is collecting data and for what purpose.

  • Whether the developer is sharing data with third parties.

  • The app’s security practices, like encryption of data in transit and whether users can ask for data to be deleted.

  • Whether a qualifying app has committed to following Google Play’s Families Policy designed to better protect children in the Play Store.

  • Whether the developer has validated their security practices against a global security standard (more specifically, the MASVS).

Image Credits: Google

Since introducing its plan for the labels, Google says it's only made minor tweaks to the developer guidance and the store's user interface and experience. This includes updates like encouraging developers to refer to their SDK providers' data safety information and a new question about System services, among other clarifications and rewordings.

While the addition of the labels could, in theory, help Android users make better decisions about which apps they want to use, it's not clear there's an effort to actually check the data for accuracy at the time of submission. Asked how the data would be vetted, Google told us that developers are responsible for the information they provide. Google also said that if it finds a developer has misrepresented the data they've provided in violation of the policy, it won't immediately remove the app -- it will just ask the developer to fix it. Only if the app doesn't comply would an action later be taken.

App privacy labels have already been accused of being an unreliable source of information following their launch on the App Store. According to a report by The Washington Post last year, many of the labels they reviewed in a spot-check provided false information. For instance, apps claiming they collected no data were actually found to be doing the opposite -- collecting it and sharing it.

Image Credits: Google

In other words, the labels functioned to give users a false sense of security about how their data was accessed and used, rather than a real way to take action. Apple, however, had told The Washington Post it would routinely audit labels for accuracy. Google makes no such claims today.

Update: After initially responding that Google will make developers responsible for this data, the company clarified that it check each Data safety section “using systems and processes that are continuously improving.”

Google has given developers until July 20 to complete their Data Safety section, but the Data safety section is already rolling out. That means many users will see apps without labels even as the product launches. That staggered release could also be by design, as it dissuades users from immediately going to check their favorite apps' privacy and security practices; and by the time those labels arrive, users may have forgotten they had wanted to do this.

Users will begin to see the labels appear on their Android phones at some point over the next few weeks as the labels reach global users.

Correction, 12:34 pm: The article has been updated to remove a reference to location and other permission requests, which is not new.

Recommended Stories

  • General Electric stock falls on earnings beat, weak guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss GE earnings.

  • A secular bear market is here, says this money manager. These are the key steps for investors to take now.

    There's trouble under the market hood, says our call of the day from RTM Capital Advisors' chief investment officer, Mark Ritchie II. Investors need cash and their wits about them.

  • Russia to Halt Gas to Poland on Wednesday in Major Escalation

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia will halt gas flows to Poland on Wednesday in a major escalation in the standoff between Moscow and Europe over energy supplies and the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names EnvoyAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf Hitler‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedMo

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 2 Supercharged Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock splits can certainly excite investors. For instance, metrics like revenue growth and market opportunity are much more important. With that in mind, here are two supercharged growth stocks worth buying right now.

  • Fmr. Disney exec says Bob Chapek fumbled 'Don't Say Gay': 'You cannot ride the fence'

    Disney's showdown in Florida continues to weigh on the company and its embattled CEO, Bob Chapek.

  • Why semiconductor stocks are ‘almost uninvestable’ despite record earnings amid a global shortage

    Chip stocks have lost nearly a quarter of their value this year and one analyst calls the sector 'almost uninvestable." Here's why.

  • ‘A recession in the next 12 months is not in our base case’: Stocks are getting clobbered. Why smart investors are focusing on the long game

    The stock market ended a volatile week on a gloomy note Friday, with the three major U.S. indexes plunging as investors got tripped up in worries like inflation and the Fed’s fight against it and fears of a hard-landing recession.

  • 3M stock dips on Q1 earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for 3M.&nbsp;

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    One thing is clear in the current market conditions: it’s a time of transition. Over the past four months, the stock market has shifted from the bull run we saw in 2021 into a far more volatile state of affairs. The market dipped into correction territory in March, bounced back out in April, and now is heading down again. One result of this has been an increase in bond yields, as equities have dropped. And with the Federal Reserve embarking on a new round of interest rate hikes, that promises a

  • Google set to report Q1 earnings on Tuesday afternoon

    Google's parent company Alphabet is set to report its first-quarter earnings on Tuesday afternoon after the bell.&nbsp;

  • Elon Musk’s $21 Billion Mystery: Where Will He Get Cash for Twitter?

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk and Twitter Inc. reached an agreement for the world’s richest man to buy the social networking platform for $44 billion, resolving the pressing question of whether the company’s board would consent to the leveraged buyout deal.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names EnvoyAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohit

  • China Is Running Out of Ways to Stem Self-Made Market Meltdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China looks increasingly left to its own devices in a bid to rescue its economy and markets from the Covid crisis as the rest of the world withdraws stimulus to battle surging inflation.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names EnvoyRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go On‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Empero

  • Biden advisers fear Trump will return to Twitter before next election

    Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44bn Social media site locks down changes in effort to stop rogue staff actions What Musk plans to do to Twitter – and whether it will work FTSE 100 rises as stocks bounce back from China sell-off Ben Wright: Get ready for a row over the Bank of England’s mandate Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Billionaires Absolutely Love

    Back in mid-February, when the latest round of 13Fs became due for the fourth quarter of 2021, it was readily apparent that billionaire money managers had a thing for innovative, high-growth stocks that were getting beaten down from their highs. In fact, you could go so far as to say that billionaires absolutely love the following three beaten-down growth stocks. The first fast-paced company wealthy money managers can't seem to get enough of is stay-and-hosting platform Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB).

  • Updated Roth and Traditional IRA Contribution Limits

    The limits for contributions and income thresholds for individual retirement accounts are out for 2021 and 2022.

  • Twitter analyst on Musk acquisition: ‘Change is coming’

    Third Bridge Global Sector Lead for Technology Media and Telecommunications Scott Kessler joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover means for the platform's users, upcoming changes, and looming free speech concerns.

  • HYCROFT PROVIDES PRELIMINARY FIRST QUARTER 2022 OPERATING RESULTS

    Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) ("Hycroft" or the "Company"), a gold and silver development company which owns the Hycroft Mine in the prolific mining region of Northern Nevada, provides preliminary operating results for the first quarter of 2022 and general corporate update.

  • U.S. Stocks Fall After Gloomy Earnings Forecasts: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities declined at the start of a busy week for corporate earnings as investors are closely watching results for insights into the effect of inflation and consumer spending as the Federal Reserve steps up policy tightening.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names EnvoyAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Ad

  • Better Semiconductor Stock: Taiwan Semiconductor vs. Nvidia

    The world has a desperate need for more semiconductors and computer chips. People and businesses are using more and more chips to power smartphones, computers, cloud data centers, and artificial intelligence (AI) research, among other things. Two leading semiconductor companies are Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

  • JCPenney owners offer $8.6 billion to acquire rival Kohl’s

    The owners of JCPenney have made an offer to acquire archrival Kohl’s in a deal that could value the department-store chain at upwards of $8.6 billion, The Post has learned.