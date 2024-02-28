Goosehead Insurance Inc President and COO Mark Miller Acquires 5,000 Shares

On February 26, 2024, Mark Miller, President and COO of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD), purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of purchases by the insider over the past year, totaling 10,000 shares acquired and no shares sold.

Goosehead Insurance Inc is a rapidly growing independent personal lines insurance agency, reinventing the traditional approach to distributing personal lines products and services throughout the United States. The company leverages its proprietary technology platform to provide its clients with competitive pricing and a broad choice of products.

Insider buying and selling activities are closely monitored by investors as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective. An insider purchase can suggest that the company's executives or directors are confident in the firm's future prospects and believe that the current share price may represent an attractive investment opportunity.

The insider transaction history for Goosehead Insurance Inc shows a pattern of 6 insider buys and 59 insider sells over the past year. This activity can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

As of the date of the insider's recent purchase, Goosehead Insurance Inc's shares were trading at $73.86, giving the company a market cap of $1.863 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 131.02, which is above the industry median of 12.2 and below the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's valuation relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Goosehead Insurance Inc is currently modestly undervalued. With a share price of $73.86 and a GF Value of $83.71, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.88. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

Investors often consider insider transactions as one of many factors when evaluating a potential investment. The recent insider buying at Goosehead Insurance Inc may warrant attention from the investment community as it could signal a positive outlook from the insider on the company's valuation and future prospects.

