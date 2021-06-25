U.S. markets open in 9 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,263.00
    +7.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,225.00
    +143.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,369.50
    +15.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,335.60
    +4.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.41
    +0.11 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.40
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    26.11
    +0.06 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1943
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.97
    -0.35 (-2.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3927
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.8510
    +0.0160 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,897.47
    +2,350.68 (+7.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    840.35
    +53.73 (+6.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.97
    +35.91 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,099.50
    +224.27 (+0.78%)
     

Gotrade gets $7M led by LocalGlobe to let investors around the world buy fractional shares of U.S. stocks

Catherine Shu
·4 min read

Stock in many American companies, like Amazon, Alphabet or Tesla, can host hundreds or thousands of dollars per share. Fractional trading, or buying part of a single share through a brokerage, makes them more accessible—at least to people within the United States. Investors in other countries, however, often have to pay high fees through interactive brokers. Gotrade makes fractional trading of U.S. stocks available to people in 150 countries, and charges a minimum of just one dollar.

The Singapore-based startup announced it has raised $7 million in seed funding led by LocalGlobe, with participation from Social Leverage, Y Combinator, Picus Capital and Raptor Group. The round also included angel investors like Matt Robinson, co-founder of GoCardless; Carlos Gonzalez-Cadenas, former chief product officer of Skyscanner; Frank Strauss, former head of Deutsche Bank’s global digital business; and Joel Yarbrough, Asia-Pacific head at Rapyd.

GoTrade was founded in 2019 by David Grant, Norman Wanto and Rohit Mulani. Its app launched three months ago and is currently invite-only. Gotrade claims sign-ups have grown 20% week-on-week, and it now has more than 100,000 users spread across the world. About 65% of Gotrade’s users have traded stocks before, while the rest are first-time investors.

Mulani, the company’s chief executive officer, told TechCrunch that the idea for Gotrade was planted when he became interested in American stocks, but discovered many barriers to trading.

“When I was 18, I actually looked to get access in Singapore, and banks were charging $30 per trade. Effectively, the market taught me that I could not get into the market. Fast forward ten years, I decided to look into it again, and the banks were still charging $25 a trade,” he said. “On top of that, their user interfaces were something I didn’t want to look at. So we decided to build a brokerage platform where anyone can get access."

“Fractional trading actually came a bit later,” he added. “That was the real MVP for us because fractional really makes investing accessible to anyone globally since all you need is one dollar.”

Robinhood, SoFi and Stash all feature fractional trading, but Mulani said those apps are primarily used by U.S. residents. On the other hand, Gotrade is not available to U.S. residents because of financial regulations, so its main competitors are interactive brokers, Saxo Bank and eToro.

Gotrade does not charge commission, custody, inactivity or dividend fees. Instead, it monetizes by collecting a small fee on the currency exchange from deposits, and interest generated from uninvested cash in brokerage accounts. The app is free to use, but plans to add a premium paid subscription program and virtual debit card that users can link to their accounts.

Trading platform eToro to go public via SPAC merger in $10B deal

Many of Gotrade’s users are people who have invested in their local stock markets, but weren’t able to trade U.S. stocks before. They vary widely in age, but 25 to 34-year-olds are the app’s biggest segment, and the average account size is about $500.

Gotrade acts as an introducing broker to Alpaca Securities LLC, a U.S. stock brokerage that is regulated by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and serves as an intermediary. Alpaca Securities splits its stock inventory into fractions, and Gotrade users can decide how many fractions they want to buy. The app also allows them to set a budget, and automatically calculates the amount of fractional shares they can afford through notional value trading.

User accounts are protected up to $500,000 by the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC), and money goes through counterparties regulated in Singapore, like Rapyd, and the United States, including Alpaca and First Republic Bank. To protect users, Gotrade works only with fully-funded cash accounts without any margin facility. Mulani explained that a margin account effectively means people are borrowing money to invest, while a fully-funded account means that a user can only invest the money they have already deposited in their account. FINRA and Securities Exchange Commission regulations also mean accounts under $25,000 can only day trade, or buy and sell a security on the same day, up to three times every five trading days.

Like many investment apps aimed at first-time or relatively new traders, Gotrade includes educational content, like pop-ups with definitions for investment terms, and news articles about publicly-traded companies. Its new funding will be used for hiring and product development, with a strong focus on adding more in-app content.

In a statement, LocalGlobe partner Remus Brett said, “Over the past 100 years, U.S. stocks have delivered average annual returns of 10%. With compounding, an investment of $1,000 back then would be worth $13 million today. These returns have fueled wealth creation in the U.S. and other developed markets but most of the world has missed out. We believe Gotrade has the potential to help the world’s 99% gain access the same benefits that the 1% have. We are incredibly excited to be joining Rohit, David and Norman on this journey.”

Ajaib raises $65M Series A extension led by Ribbit Capital, increasing the round’s total to $90M

Fintech’s savings and investing boom isn’t just a domestic affair

Recommended Stories

  • Hawaii to drop virus test, quarantine for vaccinated domestic travelers

    Tourism has traditionally been a big part of Hawaii's economy. However, that plan was put on the back burner after the Hawaii attorney general's office raised concerns. Hawaii has recorded more than 37,000 cases of COVID-19 and over 510 deaths, according to the state's department of health.

  • Parts of Sydney going into lockdown as virus outbreak grows

    Parts of Sydney will go into lockdown late Friday as a coronavirus outbreak in Australia’s largest city continued to grow. Health authorities reported an additional 22 locally transmitted cases and imposed a weeklong lockdown in four areas, saying people could leave their homes only for essential purposes. “If you live or work in those local government areas, you need to stay at home unless absolutely necessary,” said Gladys Berejiklian, the premier of New South Wales state.

  • Iran poised to return to global oil markets if Biden revives nuclear deal

    President Joe Biden’s expected revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement will enable Iranian oil barrels to reach the global market when prices are at their highest level in two years due to demand recovery from the pandemic.

  • Philippine 'river warriors' fight tide of trash for cleaner future

    Each morning, a group of Filipinos rakes up piles of trash on the banks of one of the world's most polluted rivers, filling sacks in an endless pursuit to clean a waterway that is also a major source of ocean plastics. These "river warriors" are a decade-old group of about 100 people who work to clear the glut of garbage floating or washed up along Manila's notorious Pasig River. The 27 km (16.8 mile) river cutting through the Philippine capital was once a vital trade route.

  • Pence 'proud' of his Jan 6 actions despite criticism from Trump

    Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday said he was proud of his decision to approve the certification of Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential race, pushing back against fierce criticism from former President Donald Trump. Pence was in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 when pro-Trump rioters launched a deadly assault on the building in an ultimately unsuccessful bid to stop Congress from formally accepting Biden's victory over Trump in the November presidential election. "I will always be proud that we did our part on that tragic day to reconvene the Congress and fulfilled our duty under the Constitution and the laws of the United States," Pence said at the Ronald Reagan presidential library in Simi Valley, California.

  • Berkshire Hathaway appears to buy back more stock

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc appears to have extended its drive to repurchase its own stock, even with its share price near a record high, according to regulatory filings and an analyst. Edward Jones & Co analyst James Shanahan estimated that buybacks have totaled about $5.15 billion between April 22 and June 22, and about $6.46 billion in the second quarter, based on Berkshire's average share price during the applicable periods. Berkshire did not immediately respond on Thursday to a request for comment.

  • How Peter Thiel turned $2,000 in a Roth IRA into $5,000,000,000

    Roth individual retirement accounts were created to help middle class earners set aside money for retirement that they wouldn’t have to pay taxes on at withdrawal. But PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel has used his Roth IRA to amass a $5 billion nest egg.

  • Forget AMC and Gamestop: 10 New Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets Is Buying

    In this article, we discuss the 10 new stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 New Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets Is Buying. The post-pandemic marketplace, already under heavy strain amid fears of inflation and a dramatic drop in the prices of growth stocks […]

  • Nike up after hours following earnings report

    Sam Poser, Williams Trading Senior Equity Analyst, joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key metrics of Nike's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Fedex down after hours following earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo FInance Live to break down the key metrics of FedEx's recent earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Oppenheimer Bets on These 2 Stocks; Sees at Least 80% Upside Ahead

    The stock markets are responding to conflicting signals lately, and the result is concurrent trends of volatility and gains that have been causing some confusion. Inflation has ticked up in recent months, as pent-up demand now let loose by the economic reopening is crossing limited supply and still-disrupted distribution chains. But there’s a strong feeling that the inflation is transitory, and that as people get back to work the inflationary trends will be pushed back by improved production and

  • South African brothers disappear along with $3.6 billion in Bitcoin

    The founders of South Africa’s largest crypto exchange have gone missing.

  • 12 Best EV Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we will be looking at the 12 best EV stocks to invest in. To skip our detailed analysis on the EV industry, its history, current status, and future outlook, you can go ahead to the 5 Best EV Stocks to Invest In. In 2008, when Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) released its first […]

  • Here’s why Boeing’s stock will soar

    The aircraft maker's two big problems are temporary and it will soon see a boost to sales and cash flow from its massive backlog of orders.

  • BlackBerry pleases its meme followers with first-quarter earnings beat

    The hardware firm turned security software outfit posted expected results across multiple accounting practices.

  • Bitcoin hammering out a bottom; Tesla breaking out

    On today’s ‘Getting Technical’ Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre is joined by C Parets, Founder & Chief Strategist at allstartcharts.com.

  • BlackBerry Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today reported financial results for the three months ended May 31, 2021 (all figures in U.S. dollars and U.S. GAAP, except where otherwise indicated).

  • Here’s how much bitcoin is worth, says JPMorgan, as crypto faces this summer headwind

    Stocks are set to continue inching higher on Thursday, as markets relax about inflation risks and exact details of what’s coming from the Federal Reserve. But for bitcoin and other crypto assets, like ethereum and dogecoin, the easy breezes of summer are far away

  • 3 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    Sometimes, following a leader makes the best investment strategy. And corporate insiders have long been popular leaders to follow. Their combination of responsibility to their stockholders and access to ‘under the hood’ information on their companies gives their personal investment choices an air of authority. The most important thing about these insiders is that whatever else they do, they are expected to shepherd their companies to profitability. Shareholders want a return on investment, Board

  • Brooke Shields swimsuit Instagram photo with daughters sends American Eagle stock flying

    American Eagle Outfitters investors are basking in some gains thanks to star Brooke Shields and her daughters.