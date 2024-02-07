President, WW LED, Pres SCA Peter O'Shea has executed a sale of 8,420 shares of Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) on February 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 8,420 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock.

Graco Inc is a company that specializes in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. The company operates within various industries, providing solutions for painting, coating, and industrial finishing applications.

The insider transaction history at Graco Inc indicates a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year. There has been a total of 1 insider buy and 17 insider sells during this period.

Graco Inc Insider Sells Company Shares

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Graco Inc were trading at $86.09, resulting in a market capitalization of $14.75 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 29.72, which is above both the industry median of 19.84 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for Graco Inc.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.08, with a share price of $86.09 and a GF Value of $80.07, indicating that Graco Inc is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

