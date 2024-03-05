Granite Ridge Resources Insiders Added US$806.0k Of Stock To Their Holdings

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc.'s (NYSE:GRNT) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Granite Ridge Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Director Thaddeus Darden bought US$115k worth of shares at a price of US$5.74 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$6.00. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Granite Ridge Resources share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

In the last twelve months Granite Ridge Resources insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Granite Ridge Resources Insiders Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Granite Ridge Resources insider buying shares in the last three months. Co-Chairman of the Board Matthew Miller bought US$15k worth of shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Does Granite Ridge Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Granite Ridge Resources insiders own 1.7% of the company, worth about US$13m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Granite Ridge Resources Insiders?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Granite Ridge Resources and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Granite Ridge Resources. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Granite Ridge Resources has 4 warning signs (2 are potentially serious!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

