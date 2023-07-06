Gravity Co., Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:GRVY) top owners are public companies with 59% stake, while 34% is held by individual investors

Key Insights

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 59% stake, public companies possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 34% of the company's stockholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Gravity, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Gravity?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Gravity already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Gravity's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Gravity. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 59% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. With 2.7% and 0.8% of the shares outstanding respectively, Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc Investment Account and Woodline Partners LP are the second and third largest shareholders.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Gravity

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We note our data does not show any board members holding shares, personally. Not all jurisdictions have the same rules around disclosing insider ownership, and it is possible we have missed something, here. So you can click here learn more about the CEO.

General Public Ownership

With a 34% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Gravity. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 59% of Gravity stock. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Gravity better, we need to consider many other factors.

I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

