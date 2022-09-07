Gravity and The Sandbox host the Ragnarok Game Jam

Seoul, Korea, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seoul, South Korea – September 07, 2022 – GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, today announced that to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the MMORPG Ragnarok Online, Gravity is holding the Ragnarok Game Jam with The Sandbox from September 7th.

The Game Jam is a contest where participants create their own games in metaverse by utilizing Ragnarok worldview and story. The Sandbox is providing the participants with the VoxEdit and Game Maker for the Game Jam.

250,000 SAND rewards will be given as the total prize, and the award category is more diversified for anyone to easily participate in the contest.

The Sandbox is a gaming platform where any player can create, own their games, and make profits on the metaverse. The Sandbox signed a partnership agreement with Gravity on July 27, 2022.

Ragnarok Game Jam Official Website: https://www.kr.sandbox.game/ragnarok

Ragnarok Game Jam Promotional Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iJVTwd1URE0





About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 markets and countries. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr .

Contact:

Mr. Heung Gon Kim

Chief Financial Officer

Gravity Co., Ltd.

Email: kheung@gravity.co.kr

Ms. Somin Kim

Ms. Jeesun Lim

IR Unit

Gravity Co., Ltd.

Email: ir@gravity.co.kr

Telephone: +82-2-2132-7800



