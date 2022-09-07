U.S. markets open in 7 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,897.25
    -13.25 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,055.00
    -111.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,986.50
    -32.50 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,784.70
    -7.90 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.19
    -1.69 (-1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,706.40
    -6.50 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    17.84
    -0.06 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9892
    -0.0015 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.91
    +0.92 (+3.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1478
    -0.0042 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.1160
    +1.3590 (+0.95%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,779.25
    -1,050.40 (-5.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    450.31
    -30.20 (-6.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,300.44
    +13.01 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,399.97
    -226.54 (-0.82%)
     

Gravity and The Sandbox host the Ragnarok Game Jam

GRAVITY Co., Ltd.
·1 min read

Seoul, Korea, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seoul, South Korea – September 07, 2022 – GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, today announced that to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the MMORPG Ragnarok Online, Gravity is holding the Ragnarok Game Jam with The Sandbox from September 7th.

The Game Jam is a contest where participants create their own games in metaverse by utilizing Ragnarok worldview and story. The Sandbox is providing the participants with the VoxEdit and Game Maker for the Game Jam.

250,000 SAND rewards will be given as the total prize, and the award category is more diversified for anyone to easily participate in the contest.

The Sandbox is a gaming platform where any player can create, own their games, and make profits on the metaverse. The Sandbox signed a partnership agreement with Gravity on July 27, 2022.

Ragnarok Game Jam Official Website: https://www.kr.sandbox.game/ragnarok
Ragnarok Game Jam Promotional Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iJVTwd1URE0


About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 markets and countries. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.

Contact:

Mr. Heung Gon Kim
Chief Financial Officer
Gravity Co., Ltd.
Email: kheung@gravity.co.kr

Ms. Somin Kim
Ms. Jeesun Lim
IR Unit
Gravity Co., Ltd.
Email: ir@gravity.co.kr
Telephone: +82-2-2132-7800


Recommended Stories

  • Metaverse Magna raises $3.2M at a $30M valuation to build Africa’s largest gaming DAO

    This February, Africa and emerging market-focused Nestcoin raised a pre-seed round to build, operate and invest in its web3 applications, including crypto content platform Breach Club and gaming guild Metaverse Magna (MVM). MVM, incubated in partnership with a multistrategy blockchain investment fund, Old Fashion Research (OFR), welcomed participation from investors including South Korean video game developer Wemade, Japan-based blockchain-focused venture capital firm Gumi Cryptos Capital (gCC), HashKey, Tess Ventures, LD Capital, Taureon, AFF, Polygon Studios, Casper Johansen (Spartan) and IndiGG. In a statement, MVM said the funding will expand its efforts to build “Africa’s largest gaming DAO and provide gamers with access to world-class opportunities.”

  • The first major 'Cyberpunk 2077' expansion won't come to PS4 or Xbox One

    Phantom Liberty is an expansion adding new characters and a fresh location to Cyberpunk 2077, but it isn't coming to previous-generation consoles.

  • Video game maker CD Projekt to launch Cyberpunk expansion with Keanu Reeves

    Poland's biggest video game maker CD Projekt brought in Hollywood star Keanu Reeves as it announced the title of its first expansion to a flagship game Cyberpunk 2077 on Tuesday. Reeves, who plays a rebel rockerboy Johnny Silverhand in the game, appeared during the stream and will be returning in the expansion, along with new characters, CD Projekt said. CD Projekt releases major high-budget games every four to five years and in between those titles it often publishes expansions to the games.

  • Inside Tencent's ambition to create a Triple A console game

    Tencent, the biggest social networking and video games company in China, hasn't really managed to scale its popular products in the Western mainstream. The behemoth's international expansion for the most part has been achieved by investing in companies outside China, but now it's upping its on-the-ground presence abroad through its most lucrative business -- video games. In the past two years, Tencent has significantly expanded the footprint of two of its most successful gaming studios, TiMi Studios and Lightspeed Studios, around the world, hiring local executives to run these overseas outposts.

  • More Details Revealed for Universal's Super Nintendo World U.S. Debut

    After you've mastered the hardest levels on the classic game franchise "Mario Kart," which fans generally believe to be the Rainbow Road from "Mario Kart Wii" and Bowser's Castle from "Mario Kart 8," some might naturally want to take things to the next level with their favorite video game plumber. The "Mario Kart" franchise finds long-time standby characters from Nintendo's "Super Mario" universe such as Mario, his plumber brother Luigi, Princess Peach, and the villainous Bowser racing each other around various fantastical worlds. Nintendo's Super Nintendo World opened in Comcast's Universal Studios Japan last year, and now more details have been revealed about the first United States-based version, which will open next year at Universal Studios Hollywood.

  • New hire in Saudi Central Bank to work on crypto regulations: report

    Saudi Arabia’s central bank has appointed Mohsen AlZahrani, a former managing director at consultancy firm Accenture, to head its virtual assets and central bank digital currency (CBDC) initiative, Bloomberg reported. See related article: Governments pushing for CBDCs smell blood in Terra Classic’s struggles Fast facts With the United Arab Emirates aiming to be a global […]

  • Stock Market Today - 9/6: Stocks End Lower, Dollar Gains As Europe's Energy Crisis Deepens: Fed In Focus

    The dollar's unstoppable surge continued Tuesday, lifting the greenback to a fresh 20-year high against a basket of its major global currency peers.

  • Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Could Be a Great Choice

    Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Lakeland Financial (LKFN) have what it takes? Let's find out.

  • Russia’s Nord Stream Pipeline Closure Lands Economic Blow Against Europe

    Power prices surged, European currencies hit multidecade lows and governments scrambled to contain the economic hit after Russia cut its main natural-gas pipeline to Europe.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Europe’s Commodity Firms Are Buckling Under the Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crisis is getting worse, piling pressure on the commodities industries that provide building blocks for the continent’s economy.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Ratchets Up Grid Emergency as Blackouts LoomNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyPower- and gas-intensive sector

  • Salvatore Ferragamo CEO Marco Gobbetti Touts ‘Excellent Progress’ on Strategic Priorities

    The executive underscored the growth opportunities of the brand as the company reported gains in profitability and revenues in the first half of the year.

  • Avid Bioservices (CDMO) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Avid Bioservices (CDMO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 33.33% and 7.92%, respectively, for the quarter ended July 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 5 REITs Now Hitting New 2022 Lows

    Some real estate investment trusts (REITs) are hitting new year-to-date lows as the effects of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish remarks at this year’s Jackson Hole, Wyoming, retreat sink in. His specific references to a “more restrictive policy” and “some pain” suggest higher interest rates than expected and for a longer period than anticipated. Since REITs are generally sensitive to rate hikes, it’s not surprising to see a sell-off in the sector post-Jackson Hole. What is surprising, though, i

  • New British Prime Minister Liz Truss Stares Down Energy, Markets, and the Pound

    The U.K.’s new prime minister is taking the helm of an economy headed straight for an iceberg. Liz Truss, who succeeded Boris Johnson on Tuesday, will immediately confront an energy crisis, the fastest inflation in four decades, rising interest rates and a recession that could last two years. Sanjay Raja, an economist at Deutsche Bank, expects the fiscal support to total around £100 billion ($120 billion), about a quarter of the cost of the government’s Covid support measures.

  • Crypto Custody Firm Copper Appoints Tim Neill as Chief Risk Officer

    Neill, who has 20 years of experience in operations and risk management, previously worked at Mastercard.

  • Euro, Stocks Tumble as Russia Pulls Rug on Gas Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks dropped for the sixth time in seven days, and the euro sank to a 20-year low, after Russia escalated the continent’s energy crisis by shutting off key gas taps, signaling a long cold winter ahead for businesses and households in the region.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is

  • China’s Energy Giants Sell Gas to World Scrambling for Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest energy groups are diverting more liquefied natural gas away from their languishing home market, offering some relief to desperate buyers suffering supply shortages in other parts of the world. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesRussia

  • Chinese brands are in the lead as Africa's demand for 5G smartphones grows

    As more countries in Africa keep testing 5G networks, their citizens are upgrading from 4G smartphones to 5G-enabled ones, so they can be part of what Big Tech foresee will be the ignition point of the global digital economy.

  • Is ArcBest (ARCB) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.