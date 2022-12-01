U.S. markets close in 2 hours 23 minutes

Gray Names Curtis Miles as the General Manager of KCTV and KSMO in Kansas City

Gray Television, Inc.
·2 min read
Gray Television, Inc.
Gray Television, Inc.

ATLANTA , Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray) (NYSE: GTN) announced today that Curtis Miles will join Gray as the General Manager of KCTV (CBS) and KSMO (MyNetwork) in the Kansas City market (DMA 33), effective January 3, 2023.

Curtis Miles has an extensive background in news, marketing, research, and sales. For the past five years, he led WAOW in Wausau, Wisconsin as its General Manager, during which time the television station increased its ratings and revenues. In 2022, the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association named WAOW the News Operation of the Year.

Prior to WAOW, Curtis spent 13 years with the Disney ABC O&O group where he helped increase ratings and market share at WLS-TV in Chicago and at WTVD in Raleigh. In Chicago, as Vice President of Creative Services and Local Programming, Curtis helped WLS relaunch “Eyewitness News,” led the morning talk show that replaced “Oprah,” and made WLS the “Home of the Chicago Cubs” by broadcasting 28 Cubs games annually. His extensive background in news and news research includes a stint at Frank N. Magid Associates. Curtis holds a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Iowa.

About Gray:

We are a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets. Our television stations serve 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households.  This portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station.  We also own video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group (formerly Tupelo Honey), and PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit www.gray.tv.

Gray Contact:

Kevin P. Latek, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Development Officer, 404-266-8333

#        #        #


