Great Elm Capital Corp. (“GECC”) Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Great Elm Capital Corp.
·1 min read
Conference Call Scheduled for Friday, March 4, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET

WALTHAM, Mass., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Capital Corp. (the “Company” or “GECC”), (NASDAQ: GECC), a business development company (BDC), today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, prior to the opening of the stock market on Friday, March 4, 2022, and discuss these results in a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Conference Call Details

Date/Time:

Friday, March 4, 2022 – 11:00 a.m. ET

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

(United States):

(844) 820-8297

(International):

(661) 378-9758

To access the call, please dial-in approximately five minutes before the start time and, when asked, provide the operator with passcode "GECC". An accompanying slide presentation will be available in .pdf format via the “Investor Relations” section of Great Elm Capital Corp.’s website at http://www.investor.greatelmcc.com/events-and-presentations/presentations after the issuance of the earnings release.

Webcast
The call and presentation will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the Investor Relations section of GECC’s website or by clicking on the conference call link:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8728zwhu.

About Great Elm Capital Corp.
Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed business development company that seeks to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and income generating equity investments, including investment in specialty finance businesses.

Media & Investor Contact:
Investor Relations
+1 (617) 375-3006
investorrelations@greatelmcap.com


