Great news for Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Air T Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Peter McClung bought US$123k worth of shares at a price of US$17.60 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$24.52. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Air T insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Air T

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that Air T insiders own 14% of the company, worth about US$9.6m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Air T Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Air T shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Air T stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Air T (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored).

