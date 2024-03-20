Great week for CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) institutional investors after losing 5.8% over the previous year

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in CAE implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

The top 15 shareholders own 50% of the company

Using data from analyst forecasts alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

If you want to know who really controls CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 63% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Institutional investors would probably welcome last week's 3.1% increase in the share price after a year of 5.8% losses as a sign that returns may to begin trending higher.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of CAE.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About CAE?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that CAE does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of CAE, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. It would appear that 10% of CAE shares are controlled by hedge funds. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. The company's largest shareholder is Mackenzie Financial Corporation, with ownership of 10%. Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec is the second largest shareholder owning 7.7% of common stock, and Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited holds about 5.4% of the company stock.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 15 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of CAE

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of CAE Inc. in their own names. Keep in mind that it's a big company, and the insiders own CA$14m worth of shares. The absolute value might be more important than the proportional share. Arguably, recent buying and selling is just as important to consider. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 27% stake in CAE. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

