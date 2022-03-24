Dassault Aviation

Greece acquires six additional new Rafale

(Saint-Cloud, France, March 24, 2022) - Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, and Vice-Admiral Aristidis Alexopoulos, Director General of Armaments and Investments of the Greek Ministry of Defence, signed in Athens, in the presence of Mrs. Florence Parly, French Minister of the Armed Forces, and Mr. Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos, Greek Minister of National Defence, a contract for the acquisition of six additional new Rafale aircraft.

This new contract, which follows Greece's acquisition of 18 Rafale in January 2021, will increase to 24 the number of Rafale operated by the Hellenic Air Force.

Following the arrival at Tanagra Air Base of the first six Rafale of the Hellenic Air Force on 19 January 2022, the 18 Rafale relating to the first contract will be fully deployed in Greece by the summer 2023.The six additional Rafale will then be delivered to the Hellenic Air Force shortly thereafter, starting from the summer 2024.

As a European country and NATO member, Greece is a major strategic ally of France. Dassault Aviation is honored by the Greek government's decision to proceed with this new Rafale order, which extends nearly fifty years of uninterrupted partnership.

This additional order reflects the Greek government's great satisfaction with the Rafale's operational qualities, as well as its determination to strengthen the combat capabilities of the Hellenic Air Force in order to guarantee the country's sovereignty and ensure the security of its population in an increasingly unstable geopolitical context.

"This new contract demonstrates the Greek government's confidence in the Rafale, which is already actively contributing to guaranteeing Greece's sovereignty and operational independence. Once again, I am honored by the Hellenic Air Force's renewed trust in Dassault Aviation, reflecting nearly half a century of unwavering partnership. I would also like to assure the Greek authorities of our full commitment to fully meet their expectations," said Eric Trappier after the signing ceremony.

