U.S. markets close in 2 hours

  • S&P 500

    4,498.67
    +42.43 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,603.14
    +244.64 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,090.23
    +167.62 (+1.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,065.81
    +13.60 (+0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.43
    -1.50 (-1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,964.50
    +27.20 (+1.40%)
     

  • Silver

    25.88
    +0.69 (+2.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0996
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3480
    +0.0270 (+1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3171
    -0.0032 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.3030
    +1.1900 (+0.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,915.59
    +1,789.99 (+4.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,012.63
    +27.68 (+2.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,467.38
    +6.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit the lowest level since 1969

Continuing claims also fell further to reach 1.35 million — the least since January 1970

Greece acquires six additional new Rafale

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dassault Aviation
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AM
Dassault Aviation
Dassault Aviation

Greece acquires six additional new Rafale

(Saint-Cloud, France, March 24, 2022) - Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, and Vice-Admiral Aristidis Alexopoulos, Director General of Armaments and Investments of the Greek Ministry of Defence, signed in Athens, in the presence of Mrs. Florence Parly, French Minister of the Armed Forces, and Mr. Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos, Greek Minister of National Defence, a contract for the acquisition of six additional new Rafale aircraft.

This new contract, which follows Greece's acquisition of 18 Rafale in January 2021, will increase to 24 the number of Rafale operated by the Hellenic Air Force.

Following the arrival at Tanagra Air Base of the first six Rafale of the Hellenic Air Force on 19 January 2022, the 18 Rafale relating to the first contract will be fully deployed in Greece by the summer 2023.The six additional Rafale will then be delivered to the Hellenic Air Force shortly thereafter, starting from the summer 2024.

As a European country and NATO member, Greece is a major strategic ally of France. Dassault Aviation is honored by the Greek government's decision to proceed with this new Rafale order, which extends nearly fifty years of uninterrupted partnership.

This additional order reflects the Greek government's great satisfaction with the Rafale's operational qualities, as well as its determination to strengthen the combat capabilities of the Hellenic Air Force in order to guarantee the country's sovereignty and ensure the security of its population in an increasingly unstable geopolitical context.

"This new contract demonstrates the Greek government's confidence in the Rafale, which is already actively contributing to guaranteeing Greece's sovereignty and operational independence. Once again, I am honored by the Hellenic Air Force's renewed trust in Dassault Aviation, reflecting nearly half a century of unwavering partnership. I would also like to assure the Greek authorities of our full commitment to fully meet their expectations," said Eric Trappier after the signing ceremony.

* * *

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,500 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2021, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €7.2 billion. The company has 12,400 employees. dassault-aviation.com

PRESS CONTACTS:

Corporate Communications
Stéphane Fort - Tel.: +33 (0)1 47 11 86 90 - stephane.fort@dassault-aviation.com
Mathieu Durand - Tel.: +33 (0)1 47 11 85 88 - mathieu.durand@dassault-aviation.com

Defense Communications
Nathalie Bakhos - Tel.: +33 (0)1 47 11 84 12 - nathalie-Beatrice.Bakhos@dassault-aviation.com

HD photos: mediaprophoto.dassault-aviation.com

HD videos: mediaprovideo.dassault-aviation.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger says chips are the new oil — U.S. needs to produce more of its own

    The head of chipmaking giant argues that the U.S. and Europe must become less exposed to disruptions in China and Asia, which dominate global supplies of semiconductors.

  • Putin wants the West to defeat the purpose of its own sanctions

    Putin is insisting that the US, the UK and the EU pay for their Russian gas purchases with rubles—a strategy to force the West to dilute the effects of its own sanctions on Moscow.

  • Intel's apology for call to boycott Xinjiang criticised in US Senate hearing

    Intel Corp came under fire during a Senate hearing from one of Congress' most vocal China critics on Wednesday over an apology that the company issued after its response to alleged forced labour in the country. The Senate Commerce Committee hearing - about legislation designed to boost America's tech competitiveness - revealed strong bipartisan support for efforts under way to combine the Senate's US Innovation and Competition Act (USICA) and the House of Representatives' America Competes Act in

  • Russia’s stock market jumps after being closed for a month

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman breaks down how MOEX, Russia's stock market, performed in its first limited trading session in nearly a month.

  • Tim Cook Displays His Difference in Russian Invasion of Ukraine

    Apple never does things like everyone else. This observation also applies to its leaders and in particular to the first of them: CEO Tim Cook. When Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Apple and Tim Cook were among the very first entities and individuals in the business world to whom the Ukrainian authorities asked for help.

  • There's a conspicuous Russian oligarch still missing from the US sanctions list

    As expected, the White House on Thursday announced a new wave of sanctions on over 400 Russian elites. But there is one figure who remains conspicuously absent: Roman Abramovich.

  • Fed has ‘lost a lot of credibility’ by not raising rates sooner: Strategist

    As discussions regarding front-loading interest rate hikes continue to captivate markets, Marketgauge.com Partner and Director of Trading Research & Education Michele Schneider joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on the Fed and the recent decision to raise rates.

  • Putin demands payment for Russian gas in roubles

    Vladimir Putin is forcing European nations to choose between propping up the rouble or cutting their lifeline to Russian gas.

  • Gold Steady as U.S. Prepares for Russian Nuclear Incident in War

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold held gains after a U.S. official said NATO was preparing for the possibility Russia deploys weapons of mass destruction as part of its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Soun

  • Alina Kabaeva: Switzerland urged to deport Putin’s rumoured lover

    Campaign urges Swiss authorities not to host her and her family ‘whilst Putin is destroying the lives of millions’

  • Ukraine says Russian landing ship destroyed

    Ukraine said on Thursday they destroyed Russian navy landing ship Orsk in an attack on a Russian-occupied port facility in the city of Berdyansk.Ukrainian officials didn't say how the attack was carried out, but video shows other Russian vessels fleeing the area as smoke rises over the port, The Wall Street Journal reported.Berdyansk is one of the few cities Russia has been able to seize since the start of the war, though Ukrainian citizens...

  • German minister says further Strela missiles are on way to Ukraine

    German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday that after delays in deliveries, further supplies of Strela missiles, which had been in the inventories of the former Communist East German army, were on the way to Ukraine. Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompted Germany to stage a historic reversal of its policy of not sending weapons to conflict zones, but the Ukrainian government has been frustrated by delays. "I can clearly say that further Strela deliveries are on the way," Baerbock told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

  • Explainer-Challenges arise as Russia calls for gas payments in roubles

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said the world's largest natural gas producer would soon require "unfriendly" countries to pay for their fuel in Russia's currency, the rouble. The requirement raised new hurdles for the mostly European gas purchasers that buy Russian gas. Putin gave the Russian central bank and government officials one week to come up with a way to shift payment to the Russian currency.

  • Russian military leaders rejecting outreach from US counterparts

    Top U.S. defense officials have received no response to outreach to their Russian counterparts since the start of the war in Ukraine.Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Wednesday that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Gen. Valery Gerasimov "have so far declined to engage" in phone calls with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff."Over the past month, Secretary Austin and Chairman...

  • FedEx Roundup: Mr. Smith goes to Washington; $200M investment in Alaska

    FedEx CEO Fred Smith was among a handful of CEOs that met with President Joe Biden and government officials at the White House this week.

  • There Is No Such Thing as a ‘Small’ Nuclear Strike. If Putin Uses a Tactical Nuke, It’s World War III.

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/APFor 77 years, the concept of Mutually Assured Destruction (MAD) has kept the use of nuclear weapons at bay.But an increasingly desperate Russia, bogged down in a disastrous war of choice in Ukraine, threatens that status quo. As Russian President Vladimir Putin grows ever more desperate for a battlefield fix, his press secretary this week refused to rule out Russia using a nuclear weapon if the country faces an existential threat.Amon

  • Russian military secrets could be laid bare after Ukraine captures electronic warfare systems

    Western spy agencies are getting ready to examine one of Russia’s most potent electronic warfare systems after a unit was captured in Ukraine.

  • EU leaders plan energy security boost, brush off Russian rouble demand

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -European Union leaders are set to agree at a two-day summit starting on Thursday to jointly buy gas as they seek to cut reliance on Russian fuels, with some saying they would not comply with Moscow's demand to buy oil and gas using roubles. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Europe's top gas supplier, pushed already-high energy prices to records and has prompted the EU to pledge to slash reliance on Russian fossil fuels by hiking imports from other countries and quickly expanding renewable energy. Moscow on Wednesday said "unfriendly" countries, including EU member states, must start paying in roubles for Russian oil and gas, a demand some EU leaders said was at odds with supply contracts.

  • Retail investors ‘so programmed to buy the dips’ caused market to rally, strategist says

    Michele Schneider, Marketgauge.com Partner and Director of Trading Research & Education, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how to invest in the market on a dip, energy market pressures, the job market, recession concerns, the Fed's interest rate hikes, and inflation.

  • OPEC officials tell EU of unease about proposed ban on Russian oil, sources say

    OPEC officials believe a possible European Union ban on oil from its partner Russia over the invasion of Ukraine would hurt consumers and the group has conveyed its concerns to Brussels, OPEC sources said. Major OPEC members, such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have tried to navigate a neutral course between the West and Moscow, while OPEC+, a grouping that includes Russia, has steered clear of the Ukraine issue in its policy meetings. The EU, which relies heavily on Russian crude, has already imposed tough sanctions on Russia, including freezing its central bank's assets.