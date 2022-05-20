Green Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc) – Q1 2022 report and update
Green Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc) is pleased to announce its first quarter 2022 report.
Headlines Q1 2022
NAV reported at NOK 7.23/share end of Q1. The share price ended the quarter at NOK 3.50
Revenues of $5.0 million, up from $3.7 million in Q1 2021
EBITDA of $0.2 million up from negative $0.5 million in Q1 2021
“Eagle Explorer” completed 2D contract with strong production and outstanding operational and technical performance
Awarded a 90 days OBN source contract
Awarded an OBN source contract that later got cancelled following the Ukraine invasion
Cancellation of a 3rd party OBN source contract
Completed first marine minerals research cruise
Initiated a key mineralogy project
Continued strong market outlook in both key battery metals and seismic services
Subsequent:
Signed LOI regarding potential sale of the seismic operation
Completed subsequent offering of 3,500,000 shares
