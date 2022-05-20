U.S. markets open in 5 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,929.50
    +31.75 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,396.00
    +194.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,020.00
    +141.75 (+1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,793.20
    +18.30 (+1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.65
    -0.56 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.60
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.01
    +0.10 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0578
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.65
    -2.31 (-7.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2475
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.0500
    +0.2560 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,156.73
    +970.02 (+3.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    671.53
    +19.30 (+2.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,404.33
    +101.59 (+1.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,739.03
    +336.19 (+1.27%)
     

Green Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc) – Q1 2022 report and update

SeaBird Exploration Plc
·1 min read
SeaBird Exploration Plc
SeaBird Exploration Plc

Green Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc) is pleased to announce its first quarter 2022 report.

Headlines Q1 2022

  • NAV reported at NOK 7.23/share end of Q1. The share price ended the quarter at NOK 3.50

  • Revenues of $5.0 million, up from $3.7 million in Q1 2021

  • EBITDA of $0.2 million up from negative $0.5 million in Q1 2021

  • “Eagle Explorer” completed 2D contract with strong production and outstanding operational and technical performance

  • Awarded a 90 days OBN source contract

  • Awarded an OBN source contract that later got cancelled following the Ukraine invasion

  • Cancellation of a 3rd party OBN source contract

  • Completed first marine minerals research cruise

  • Initiated a key mineralogy project

  • Continued strong market outlook in both key battery metals and seismic services

Subsequent:

  • Signed LOI regarding potential sale of the seismic operation

  • Completed subsequent offering of 3,500,000 shares

The company will host a webcast at 10:00 CEST today. Please use the following link to join the webcast:

https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_NTA0OThlN2EtZWYzYi00YmI4LTlhODMtZjM0NTNhMzY2YWRl%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%2265f51067-7d65-4aa9-b996-4cc43a0d7111%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22473e7d3b-5f4f-4129-845f-e97d4b42a85e%22%2c%22IsBroadcastMeeting%22%3atrue%7d&btype=a&role=a

For further queries contact:

Erik von Krogh
CFO
Mob: +47 930 38 075


Attachments


Recommended Stories