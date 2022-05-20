Green Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc) – Q1 2022 report and update

Motley Fool

Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were soaring today even though there was no direct news out on the stock. Out of the three major indexes, the Nasdaq was the top performer this afternoon, up 0.3% compared to a 0.9% loss for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and a 0.6% decline in the S&P 500. More specifically to Shopify, retail earnings this week have shed light on how difficult the environment is in the industry, with Walmart and Target both falling sharply on lower profits, and Kohl's today reporting that both revenue and profits were down in the quarter.